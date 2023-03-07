College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Ridgewater College baseball team opened the season Monday by splitting a doubleheader with Mid Michigan Community College.

The Warriors lost the first game 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh. They then came back to win Game 12-2.

Mid Michigan has a 5-3 record. The Lakers are an NJCAA Division II school, meaning they offer athletic scholarships.

Ridgewater plays Owens Community College, ranked seventh in NJCAA Division III, in a doubleheader at 9 a.m.Tuesday in the Russ Mat Invitational in Winter Haven, Fla.

The Warriors then have a doubleheader beginning at 9:15 p.m. Thursday against Lake Michigan College before playing two against Glen Oaks Community College beginning at 8 a.m. Friday. Ridgewater then returns home with its first games scheduled for March 22 at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.