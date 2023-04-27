99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors earn a split with Alex Tech

Ridgewater rallies for a 5-2 victory after losing 13-11 to the Legends in an MCAC doubleheader in Willmar

Baseball roundup
Ridgewater freshman Nikson Knapper snags a chopper at shortstop during a college baseball game against Alexandria Tech on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 10:27 PM

WILLMAR — In a match-up in which the head coaches are long-time friends who used to coach together, Ridgewater College and Alexandria Tech managed to split a doubleheader Wednesday.

Alex Tech, coached by Jason Fischer, won 13-11 in Game 1. Ridgewater, coached by Tyler Hebrink, won Game 2, 5-2.

Fischer was head coach at St. Cloud Technical & Community College for 10 years, where Hebrink was one of his assistants. Fischer left St. Cloud to start the new program at Alex Tech. The Legends are 4-2 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 13-4 overall. Ridgewater is 2-2 in the MCAC and 5-9 overall.

Ridgewater sophomore Jack Howard tosses a pitch during a college baseball game against Alexandria Tech on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Warriors did their damage late in both games, scoring nine times in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 1 to take a short-lived 11-10 lead. Alex Tech scored three in the top of the seventh.

Alexandria Tech's Levi Lampert slides into home for a run during a college baseball game against Ridgewater on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

In Game 2, Ridgewater won with a bases-clearing hit by Josh Robb in the bottom of the seventh. Robb is a sophomore from St. Peter.

Sam Etterman got the complete-game win in Game 2. The sophomore right-hander from Willmar struck out nine and walked three, scattering eight hits.

Ridgewater plays a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Cloud T&C.

Ridgewater head baseball coach Tyler Hebrink tries to rally the dugout after the Warriors scored a run during a college baseball game against Alexandria Tech on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Game 2:

Ridgewater 5, Alex Tech 2

Alex Tech    200   000   0-2   8   0
Ridgewater      100   100   3-5   7   1

Hitting - Alex Tech: Brady Goebel 3-4 rbi-2, Felix Porras 2-3, Levi Lampert 1-2 2b bb-2, Jacob Merrill 1-4 r, Chuck Hackett 1-4, Carter Lang 0-3 r bb … Ridgewater: Sam Etterman 1-2 r-2 bb-2, Nolan Spence 1-2 r rbi hr bb, Bennett Knapper 1-2 r 2b bb, Caden Lang 1-3 rbi, Nikson Knapper 1-3, Tyler Flis 1-3, Josh Robb 1-4 rbi, Carter Thelen 0-2 r bb 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Alex Tech: Kai Mayfield 6-5-2-2-3-9, Hacckett (L) 0.1-2-3-3-2-1 … Ridgewater: Etterman (W) 7-8-2-2-3-9

Ridgewater sophomore Reece Schwirtz leads off from first base during a college baseball game against Alexandria Tech on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Game 1:

Alex Tech 13, Ridgewater 11

Alex Tech    410   500   3-13   15   0
Ridgewater      011   009   0-11   11   2

Hitting - Alex Tech: Brady Goebel 2-3 r-3 rbi-3 hr bb-2, Lucas Burgum 3-5 r-2 rbi-3 2b, Levi Lampert 1-2 r-3 2b bb-2, Jacob Merrill 2-4 r-2 rbi bb, Carter Lang 2-4 r rbi-3 2b bb, Austin Henrichs 2-5 rbi-2, Jack Theisen 1-3 rbi bb, Mason Conrad 1-4 r, Chuck Hackett 1-5 r … Ridgewater: Bennett Knapper 3-4 r-2 rbi 2b, Reece Schwirtz 3-4 r-2 rbi-4 2b, Josh Robb 1-3 r-2 2b bb, Carter Thelen 1-3 r bb, Nikson Knapper 1-3 r rbi-3 2b bb, Sam Etterman 1-4 r 2b bb, Tyler Flis 1-4 rbi 2b, Nolan Spencer 0-2 r-2 bb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Alex Tech: Brock Depute 5.1-7-6-6-6-4, Caden Sand 0.1-3-5-5-1-0, Logan Bullock (W) 1.1-1-0-0-1-1  … Ridgewater: Jack Howard 3.2-12-10-8-3-1, Zeke Walton 1.1-1-0-0-2-1, Ty Schulte (L) 1.2-1-3-3-2-0, Schwirtz 0.1-1-0-0-0-1, 

Ridgewater sophomore Tyler Flis looks to the dugout for signals during a college baseball game against Alexandria Tech on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

