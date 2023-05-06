Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors force a Game 3 in the playoffs

Ridgewater wins 7-3 in Game 2 after a 5-1 loss to Anoka-Ramsey in the best-of-3 series

Baseball roundup
Ridgewater Warriors logo<br/>
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 10:25 PM

WILLMAR — The Ridgewater College baseball team will live to see another day.

The Warriors split their best-of-3 opening-round Minnesota College Athletic Conference playoff series with the Anoka-Ramsey Golden Rams on Friday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Ridgewater lost the opener 5-1, then beat Anoka-Ramsey in the second game 7-3.

The two teams play Game 3 at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

“It’s win or go home,” Ridgewater head coach Tyler Hebrink said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Game 1, The Warriors had the bases loaded and no one out in the fourth inning. Anoka-Ramsey ace Josh Stoll was forced to leave the mound because of an injury. But the Golden Rams got three quick outs.

In the fifth, Anoka-Ramsey slugged a three-run home run off Ridgewater right-hander Reece Schwirtz.

“That completely changed momentum,” Hebrink said.

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
BOLD freshman Hayden Edwards lunges forward to catch a throw to first base for an out during Game 1 of a West Central Conference doubleheader against Montevideo on Friday, May 5, 2023 in Bird Island.
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD Warriors vs. Montevideo Thunder Hawks baseball Friday, May 5, 2023
May 05, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
MACCRAY vs. RCW, 050423.003.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: MACCRAY Wolverines' bats come alive against RCW Jaguars, 17-7
Baseball report for Thursday, May 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wolverines lash out 15 hits to beat Renville County West in Camden Conference play
May 04, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Baseball 050323 001.jpg
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors win a share of the MCAC Central
Ridgewater finishes atop the division after sweeping MN State-Fergus Falls
May 03, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball: Litchfield Dragons lose to unbeaten Norwood-Young America
Raiders put up 12 hits in 10-5 victory on Tuesday
May 03, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.010.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Softball surprises, Dinger Domes and off-season volleyball
In this week's WCT Sports Show, reporters Joe Brown and Michael Lyne chat about ACGC softball's upstart season, the power surge on the Paynesville baseball team and a young Willmar volleyball star playing with elite competition
May 03, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Sartell, 050223.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: Things fall apart for the Willmar Cardinals
Baseball report for Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar allows 8 runs in the 6th inning to eventually fall to Sartell, 13-3
May 02, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Paynesville junior Isaac Lieser sports the "Dinger Dome" after hitting a solo home run against BBE on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Paynesville.
Prep
Baseball: The Dinger Dome delivers for Paynesville Bulldogs
A piece of leftover equipment rewards Paynesville's hitters, who have hit six home runs in first four games
May 02, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats crank up the offense to beat Dassel-Cokato
Baseball report for Monday, May 1, 2023, in west central Minnesota. New London-Spicer has 10 hits, including a Christopher Schneider homer, to beat Chargers 13-3
May 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints cruise to win over Canby
Baseball report for Saturday, April 29, 2023, in west central Minnesota.
April 30, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.003.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: Litchfield falls to Eden Valley-Watkins, 15-6
Baseball report for Friday, April 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Eagles score 5 times in the 5th inning to beat Dragons at Eden Valley
April 28, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

In Game 2, Ridgewater got a complete game from Jack Howard. The sophomore right-hander from Renville County West scattered eight hits and allowed one walk for the victory, setting up the must-win Game 3.

Sam Etterman had a big day, getting three hits in Game 2, including a three-run double in the sixth to break open a 2-0 Ridgewagter lead. The Warriors also got an important sacrifice fly from Bennett Knapper.

“It’s been a weird year,” said Hebrink, whose squad tied for first place in the MCAC Central Division with a 6-4 record. “It seems like every game has just been so tight. Our division is really tough.“Literally, every game has been one big hit or one big play that seems to make the difference and that’s just what happened today, Sam’s big hit for us and their three-run homer for them.”

Hebrink said he plans to start Knapper. The sophomore right-hander is from Yellow Medicine East and has a 1-1 record with a 4.50 earned-run average. He has struck out 18 and walked eight in 18 innings. The Warriors also have sophomores Josh Robb and Ty Schulte ready to go. Robb is a right-hander from St. Peter. Schulte is a left-hander from YME.

A win sends the Warriors back into the Region 13 tournament next Thursday in St. Cloud. It would be Ridgewater’s second straight regional after a long hiatus.

What To Read Next
Ridgewater Warriors women's basketball 110822.001.jpg
College
College basketball: Long-time Ridgewater women's coach won't return
May 05, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Texas vs Minnesota
College
Volleyball: Childhood dream no longer
May 05, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warrior logo
College
College softball: Ridgewater wraps up season with a pair of losses
May 04, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.010.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Softball surprises, Dinger Domes and off-season volleyball
May 03, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats have success
May 05, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Cards take 10th at Dacotah Ridge
May 05, 2023 10:44 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
RCW-BOLD vs. Ortonville, 050523.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: RCW/BOLD Jaguars earn 2 big wins over Ortonville
May 05, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne