Sports College

College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors get eliminated from regional

Warriors fall to Century 10-2 and St. Cloud 9-2 in the Region XIII tournament in St. Cloud

Baseball roundup
Ridgewater Warriors logo<br/>
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 10:21 PM

ST. CLOUD — The Ridgewater College baseball team saw its season end Friday with two losses in the Region XIII tournament at Joe Faber Field.

The Warriors (12-14) first fell to Century College 10-2 in eight innings, then were beaten by the St. Cloud Technical & Community College Cyclones 9-2.

Ridgewater was hoping to secure a berth in next week’s Super Regional in St. Cloud. The Minnesota College Athletic Conference had two five-team tournaments going on this weekend in St. Cloud, with the top two teams from each bracket advancing to next week’s Super Regional.

Ridgewater was back in the regional for the second straight year after a long hiatus. The Warriors beat St. Cloud 3-1 in the first round of the tournament.

Friday, Century College (33-14) overcame an early 2-0 Ridgewater lead to beat the Warriors.

Nick Ibrahim went 4-for-5 with a triple and two runs and Brock Larsen was 4-for-5 with a double and a run for the Ducks.

St. Cloud (21-10) beat North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton (7-21) 2-1 to advance to play the Warriors.

For the Cyclones, Joel Torres Rivera and Brock Woitalla each had three hits. Blaine Fischer, a freshman from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, went 1-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI for St. Cloud. Cayden Hansen, a freshman from Willmar, was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run for the Cyclones.


