College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors get eliminated from regional

ST. CLOUD — The Ridgewater College baseball team saw its season end Friday with two losses in the Region XIII tournament at Joe Faber Field.

The Warriors (12-14) first fell to Century College 10-2 in eight innings, then were beaten by the St. Cloud Technical & Community College Cyclones 9-2.

Ridgewater was hoping to secure a berth in next week’s Super Regional in St. Cloud. The Minnesota College Athletic Conference had two five-team tournaments going on this weekend in St. Cloud, with the top two teams from each bracket advancing to next week’s Super Regional.

Ridgewater was back in the regional for the second straight year after a long hiatus. The Warriors beat St. Cloud 3-1 in the first round of the tournament.

Friday, Century College (33-14) overcame an early 2-0 Ridgewater lead to beat the Warriors.

Nick Ibrahim went 4-for-5 with a triple and two runs and Brock Larsen was 4-for-5 with a double and a run for the Ducks.

St. Cloud (21-10) beat North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton (7-21) 2-1 to advance to play the Warriors.

For the Cyclones, Joel Torres Rivera and Brock Woitalla each had three hits. Blaine Fischer, a freshman from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, went 1-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI for St. Cloud. Cayden Hansen, a freshman from Willmar, was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run for the Cyclones.

St. Cloud 9, Ridgewater 2

Ridgewater 200 000 000-2 na na

St. Cloud 111 004 02x-9 14 0

Hitting - Ridgewater: Stats not available … St. Cloud: Joel Torres Rivera 3-4 r-2 rbi-2 2b-3 sac, Brock Woitalla 3-5 r-2 rbi 2b 3b, Sam Holthaus 1-4 r 2b, John Deschamps 1-3 rbi bb, Matthew Perry 1-5, Dylan Gertken 3-5 r-2 3b, Blaine Fischer 1-4 r rbi 2b, Brady Linn 0-2 bb sac, Cayden Hansen 1-3 r bb 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: n/a … St. Cloud: Jacob Hendrickson (W)

Century 10, Ridgewater 2

Ridgewater 200 000 00-2 5 0

Century 001 400 23-10 15 1

Hitting - Ridgewater: Stats not available … Century: Zach Bruns 0-3 r rbi sf, Xander Paar 2-4 r-2 bb, Nick Ibrahim 4-5 r-2 3b, Brock Larsen 4-5 r 2b, Grant Proctor 2-4 r rbi-2 2b sf, Dom Vogel 0-3 r rbi bb-2, Blaine Guthrie 1-2 r rbi bb sac, Noah Drusch 2-3 r bb, Porter Jorgenson 0-3 sac

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: n/a … Century: Ryan Bell (W, 1-4) 6-5-2-2-1-3, Dylan Immel 1.1-0-0-0-4-2, Leo Fleischhacker 0.2-0-0-0-0-2