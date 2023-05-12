99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports College

College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors rally to beat SCTC Cyclones, 3-1

Ridgewater scores 3 times in the top of the 9th to advance in Region XIII in St. Cloud

Baseball roundup
Ridgewater Warriors logo<br/>
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
May 11, 2023 at 11:08 PM

ST. CLOUD — The Ridgewater baseball team is one step closer to advancing to a Super Regional.

The Warriors won their first game in the Region XIII tournament on Thursday, beating St. Cloud Technical & Community College 3-1 at Joe Faber Field.

Ridgewater (12-12) did it by scoring three runs in the top of the ninth inning after St. Cloud scored in the second inning.

Tyler Flis drove in one run and Caden Long drove in two more for the Warriors in the ninth inning. Flis is a sophomore catcher from Robbinsdale Armstrong. Long is a freshman left fielder from Glencoe-Silver Lake.

Also key to the victory was the performance of Jack Howard. The sophomore right-hander from Renville County West went all nine innings, tossing a six-hitter. He struck out six and walked four to improve his record to 3-2.

Ridgewater plays Century College (31-15) at 11 a.m. Friday at Faber in the winners’ side of the B Bracket. Ten teams compete in the regional in two five-team brackets. Two teams from each bracket advance to next week’s Super Regional in St. Cloud. If Ridgewater wins, it advances. If it loses, it’ll play a must-win game at 5 p.m. Friday to advance.

Century College beat North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton 15-0 in five innings. Kaden Pfeffer, a sophomore left-hander from Racine, Wisconsin, threw a perfect game for the Ducks. Blaine Guthrie went 4-for-4 with four RBIs, Dom Vogel was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Brock Larsen went 2-for-2 with a double three RBIs for Century.

Christian Lessman, a sophomore right-hander from New London-Spicer, took the loss for St. Cloud (18-10) against Ridgewater, taking a shutout into the ninth. He’s 6-1 after going eight-plus innings Friday, striking out 10 and walking one.

Cayden Hansen, a freshman from Willmar, was 1-for-5 for the Cyclones. Blaine Fischer, a freshman catcher from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, was 0-for-2 with a sacrifice and a walk.

Ridgewater 3, St. Cloud 1

Ridgewater    000   000   003-3   8   1
St. Cloud      010   000   000-1   6   0
Hitting - Ridgewater: Bennett Knapper 3-4 r 2b, Tyler Flis 1-4 r rbi, Nolan Spence 1-4 r, Caden Long 2-4 rbi-2 2b, Carter Thelen 1-4 … St. Cloud: Cayden Hansen 1-5, Brock Woitalla 1-4 bb 2b, Sam Holthaus 2-4 2b, John Deschamps 1-5, Dylan Gertken 1-4 r, Brady Linn 0-1 bb-2, Blaine Fischer 0-2 bb sac, Joel Torres Rivera 0-4 rbi
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Jack Howard (W, 3-2) 9-6-1-1-4-6 … St. Cloud: Christian Lessman (L, 6-1) 8-7-3-3-1-10, Carson Geislinger 1-1-0-0-0-1

