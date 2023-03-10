6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors take two from Glen Oaks Vikings

Ridgewater gets top pitching performances from Sam Etterman, Zeke Walton and Jack Howard

Baseball roundup
Ridgewater Warriors logo<br/>
By Tom Elliott and Michael Lyne
March 10, 2023 05:50 PM

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Ridgewater College baseball team wrapped up a successful week in Florida by sweeping a doubleheader from Glen Oaks Community College on Friday.

The Warriors beat the Vikings 4-0 and 3-1 to finish 3-5 on their spring trip.

Glen Oaks (3-7) is located in Centreville, Michigan.

In Game 1, Ridgewater got a complete-game two-hitter from Sam Etterman. The right-hander from Willmar struck out 12 and walked one.

Matt Beacom, a sophomore center fielder from Blooming Grove, Texas, went 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Tyler Flis, a sophomore catcher from Robbinsdale Armstrong, was 1-for-4 with a run. Josh Robb, a sophomore first baseman from St. Peter, went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Nolan Spence, a sophomore third baseman from Zimmerman, was 1-for-2 with a run. And, Nikson Knapper, a freshman shortstop from Yellow Medicine East, was 1-for-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Game 2, Zeke Walton and Jack Howard combined on a seven-hitter for the Warriors.

Walton, a sophomore from BOLD, went the first six innings. He struck out five and walked two, allowing seven hits and one unearned run. Howard, a sophomore from Renville County West, got the save with a perfect seventh inning, striking out two.

Carter Thelen, a sophomore left fielder from Rocori, went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base.

Ridgewater’s next scheduled games are Monday, March 27 against the Gustavus Adolphus junior varsity in St. Peter.

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Junior college baseball: Ridgewater Warriors drop 2 games to Lake Michigan College
Warriors fall 9-3 and 3-0 to the Red Hawks in a doubleheader played in Florida
March 09, 2023 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
Warriors fall to the Lakers 3-2, then earn a 12-2 victory in the nightcap to open their spring trip in Florida
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Editorial cartoon for March 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 6, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the arrival of spring training and the end of winter.
March 06, 2023 05:19 AM
Ridgewater Warrior pitcher Reece Schwirtz throws a pitch while taking on Central Lakes College at Green Lake Baseball Diamonds in Spicer on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors amped up for the season
With a large group of returning players, Ridgewater hopes to improve last year's third-place finish in the regional
March 03, 2023 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
IMG_5345-Edit.jpg
Minnesota
All 30 MLB ballparks will feature Minnesota company's souvenir mini-bats
No matter where you take your baseball road trip this summer, Pillbox Bat Co. of Winona is providing new souvenir mini-bats for all teams.
February 19, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Head coach Jeff Wollin talks with his Litchfield baseball team between innings during a game against New London-Spicer on Monday. Curt Hogg / Tribune
Prep
Tribune notebook: Three with area teams earn high school baseball awards
Atwater's Al Amdahl and Litchfield's Troy Urdahl named to coaches association hall of fame and Litch's Jeff Wollin receives the Dick Siebert Award
January 24, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Minnesota-Twins.jpg
Pro
Former Twins pitcher, All-Star reliever Bill Campbell dies at 74
Campbell spent his first four seasons with the Minnesota Twins and went 17-5 with 20 saves and 3.01 ERA in 167 2/3 innings of relief in 1976.
January 07, 2023 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Willmar senior Blake Schoolmeester, 23, goes up for a shot against a pair of Brainerd defenders during a Central Lakes Conference game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 in the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Three Willmar Cardinals honored by Central Lakes Conference
Boys basketball player Blake Schoolmeester and Nordic skiers Emmie Larson and Timothy Halverson are named CLC performers of the week
December 21, 2022 08:19 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Stingers baseball 001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers release their 2023 schedule
Willmar's home opener for the summer, collegiate wood bat league is June 1 against the Eau Claire Express at Bill Taunton Stadium
December 14, 2022 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Jordan Smith
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Three inducted into West Central Area Baseball Hall of Fame
Ron Moe, Jon Rambow and Jordan Smith are the latest entrants into the hall sponsored by the Kandiyohi County Historical Society
December 13, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Game 2:

Ridgewater 3, Glen Oaks 1

Glen Oaks    000   010   0-1   7   0
Ridgewater      030   000   x-3   4   2

Hitting - Glen Oaks: Stats not available … Ridgewater: Sam Etterman 0-2 bb, Tyler Flis 0-2 bb, Nolan Spence 1-3 r 2b, Caden Lang 1-2 r rbi, Nikson Knapper 0-1 r bb, Carter Thelen 2-2 rbi-2 2b sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Glen Oaks: n/a … Ridgewater: Zeke Walton (W, 1-0) 6-7-1-0-2-5, Jack Howard (Sv, 1) 1-0-0-0-0-2

ADVERTISEMENT

Game 1:

Ridgewater 4, Glen Oaks 0

Ridgewater    000   300   10-4   6   0
Glen Oaks      000   000   0-0   2   0

Hitting - Ridgewater: Matt Beacom 1-3 r rbi sac sf, Sam Etterman 0-3 r, Tyler Flis 1-4 r, Bennett Knapper 0-2 r bb, Josh Robb 1-3 rbi-2, Nolan Spence 1-3 rbi, Caden Lang 1-2 r 2b, Nikson Knapper 1-3 … Glen Oaks: Stats not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Etterman (W, 1-0) 7-2-0-0-1-12 … Glen Oaks: n/a

What To Read Next
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Second Round - Maryland vs Minnesota
College
Gophers season ends with loss to Maryland
March 09, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round - Nebraska vs Minnesota
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers top Nebraska, 78-75, in first round Big Ten tournament
March 08, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Warriors drop two to Owens College
March 07, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Hill Murray vs Minnetonka_1337.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 08:34 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS vs. Luverne, Friday, March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
The BOLD girls basketball team celebrates with the Section 2A championship plaque after beating Sleepy Eye 54-31 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors barrel over Sleepy Eye for 2A title
March 10, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE vs Barnum 031023 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE Jaguars make it back to state
March 10, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott