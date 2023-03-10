College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors take two from Glen Oaks Vikings

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Ridgewater College baseball team wrapped up a successful week in Florida by sweeping a doubleheader from Glen Oaks Community College on Friday.

The Warriors beat the Vikings 4-0 and 3-1 to finish 3-5 on their spring trip.

Glen Oaks (3-7) is located in Centreville, Michigan.

In Game 1, Ridgewater got a complete-game two-hitter from Sam Etterman. The right-hander from Willmar struck out 12 and walked one.

Matt Beacom, a sophomore center fielder from Blooming Grove, Texas, went 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Tyler Flis, a sophomore catcher from Robbinsdale Armstrong, was 1-for-4 with a run. Josh Robb, a sophomore first baseman from St. Peter, went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Nolan Spence, a sophomore third baseman from Zimmerman, was 1-for-2 with a run. And, Nikson Knapper, a freshman shortstop from Yellow Medicine East, was 1-for-3.

In Game 2, Zeke Walton and Jack Howard combined on a seven-hitter for the Warriors.

Walton, a sophomore from BOLD, went the first six innings. He struck out five and walked two, allowing seven hits and one unearned run. Howard, a sophomore from Renville County West, got the save with a perfect seventh inning, striking out two.

Carter Thelen, a sophomore left fielder from Rocori, went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base.

Ridgewater’s next scheduled games are Monday, March 27 against the Gustavus Adolphus junior varsity in St. Peter.

Game 2:

Ridgewater 3, Glen Oaks 1

Glen Oaks 000 010 0-1 7 0

Ridgewater 030 000 x-3 4 2

Hitting - Glen Oaks: Stats not available … Ridgewater: Sam Etterman 0-2 bb, Tyler Flis 0-2 bb, Nolan Spence 1-3 r 2b, Caden Lang 1-2 r rbi, Nikson Knapper 0-1 r bb, Carter Thelen 2-2 rbi-2 2b sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Glen Oaks: n/a … Ridgewater: Zeke Walton (W, 1-0) 6-7-1-0-2-5, Jack Howard (Sv, 1) 1-0-0-0-0-2

Game 1:

Ridgewater 4, Glen Oaks 0

Ridgewater 000 300 10-4 6 0

Glen Oaks 000 000 0-0 2 0

Hitting - Ridgewater: Matt Beacom 1-3 r rbi sac sf, Sam Etterman 0-3 r, Tyler Flis 1-4 r, Bennett Knapper 0-2 r bb, Josh Robb 1-3 rbi-2, Nolan Spence 1-3 rbi, Caden Lang 1-2 r 2b, Nikson Knapper 1-3 … Glen Oaks: Stats not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Etterman (W, 1-0) 7-2-0-0-1-12 … Glen Oaks: n/a

