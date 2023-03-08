College baseball: Warriors drop two to Owens College

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Ridgewater College baseball team dropped a pair of games to Owens College on Wednesday at the Russ Mat Invitational.

Owens won the first game 5-4 by scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Then, the Express won the second game 10-8.

Owens (6-0) is ranked eighth in the nation in NJCAA Division III. Ridgewater fell to 1-3.

The Warriors are off Wednesday, then have doubleheaders on Thursday and Friday. They play Lake Michigan College beginning at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, then face Glen Oaks Community College beginning at 8 a.m. Friday before returning home.