College baseball: Warriors drop two to Owens College
Ridgewater falls to 1-3 on its Florida trip after 5-4 and 10-8 losses to nationally ranked Express
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Ridgewater College baseball team dropped a pair of games to Owens College on Wednesday at the Russ Mat Invitational.
Owens won the first game 5-4 by scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Then, the Express won the second game 10-8.
Owens (6-0) is ranked eighth in the nation in NJCAA Division III. Ridgewater fell to 1-3.
The Warriors are off Wednesday, then have doubleheaders on Thursday and Friday. They play Lake Michigan College beginning at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, then face Glen Oaks Community College beginning at 8 a.m. Friday before returning home.
ADVERTISEMENT