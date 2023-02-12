College basketball roundup: Blue Devils edge Ridgewater

WILLMAR — Terry Moye’s game-high 17 points helped Riverland Community College edge Ridgewater on Saturday.

Riverland defeated the Warriors 75-68 after out-scoring Ridgewater 34-23 in the first half of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference men’s basketball game.

Behind Moye, the Blue Devils had three more scorers in the double figures. Jamari Walker had 12, Zach Markland had 11 and MJ Galimah added 10.

The Warriors also had four scores in the double digits. Malik Westerfield led Ridgewater with 16 points. Jaylyn Clardy (15), Rodney Lubin (11) and Terbuto Ochothow (10) followed behind Westerfield’s effort.

Ridgewater (9-13) plays Minnesota West Community and Technical College at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Worthington.

Men’s

Riverland 75, Ridgewater 68

Riverland (16-10) 34 41 — 75

Ridgewater (9-13) 23 45 — 68

RIVERLAND - Scoring: Terry Moye 17, Jamari Walker 12, Zach Markland 11, MJ Galimah 10, Jayden Hill 9, Oliha Loyuk 7, Jourdan Weddle 7, Raheem Brizendine 2 … 3-point shots: Moye 1, Galimah 1, Markland 1, Loyuk 1, Weddle 1 … Rebound leader: Hill 7 … Assist leader: three players with 4 … Steal leader: Loyuk 3 ... Block leader: Galimah 2

RIDGEWATER - Scoring: Malik Westerfield 16, Jaylyn Clardy 15, Rodney Lubin 11, Terbuto Ochothow 10, Noah Wilts 8, Deron Lacy 5, Trevor Dorenbosch 2, Shane Scharmach 1 … 3-point shots: Lubin 3, Ochothow 2, Wilts 2, Clardy 1, Lacy 1 … Rebound leader: Clardy 7 … Assist leaders: Westerfield 3, Scharmach 3 … Steal leader: three players with 2 ... Block leaders: Clardy 1, Westerfield 1

Women’s

Riverland 109, Ridgewater 29

Riverland Community College, ranked No. 11 in NJCAA Division III, dominated Ridgewater behind six scorers who recorded double-figure points at Willmar.

Leading the pack of scorers was Cayli Miles, who had 18 points on 7 of 13 field goals made.

The Warriors’ top scorer was Mallery Geistfeld with 11 points. She shot 4 of 11 from the field, making two 3-pointers.

Ridgewater plays Minnesota West Community and Technical College at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Worthington.

Riverland (16-5) 55 54 — 109

Ridgewater (1-22) 10 19 — 29

RIVERLAND - Scoring: Cayli Miles 18, Laura Granada 16, Macie Werdel 16, Camryn McQuery 16, Kenai Holien 13, Savannah Longhoma 10, Reana Schmitt 8, Erika Thurnau 8, Nora Mecoleta 4 … 3-point shots: Miles 4, Werdel 2, Granada 1, Longhoma 1, McQuery 1 … Rebound leader: Schmitt 10 … Assist leaders: Longhoma 6, Mecoleta 6 … Steal leaders: Schmitt 6, Longhoma 6 ... Block leader: three players with 1

RIDGEWATER - Scoring: Mallery Geistfeld 11, Jenna Kunerth 7, Brooke Edlund 7, Madison Lueck 2, Zoey Salvador 2 … 3-point shots: Geistfeld 2 … Rebound leader: Kunerth 7, Edlund 7 … Assist leader: Kunerth 3, Geistfeld 3 … Steal leader: Kunerth 3 ... Block leader: Brooklyn Evenson 1