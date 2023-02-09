99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Men's Basketball: Wilts to the rescue for Ridgewater

Freshman comes off the bench of score 19 in Ridgewater's 78-61 home win over Anoka-Ramsey

Ridgewater sophomore Tyson Dyer, 0, pokes the ball away from an Anoka-Ramsey player during a game on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in Willmar.
Ridgewater sophomore Tyson Dyer, 0, pokes the ball away from an Anoka-Ramsey player during a game on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
February 08, 2023 09:38 PM

WILLMAR — Noah Wilts came off the bench and became the hot hand for the Ridgewater men’s basketball team.

Wilts, a freshman reserve from Marshall, scored a team-high 19 points for the Warriors in a 78-61 home win over Anoka-Ramsey on Wednesday.

Ridgewater sophomore Terbuto Ochothow makes a pass into the post during a game against Anoka-Ramsey on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in Willmar.
Ridgewater sophomore Terbuto Ochothow makes a pass into the post during a game against Anoka-Ramsey on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Wilts was 5 of 9 from 3-point range in 18 minutes. He also grabbed six rebounds and snatched four steals.

Jaylyn Clardy, a sophomore from Pensacola, Florida, followed up with 17 points. Malik Westerfield, a sophomore from Davenport, Iowa, was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in a 16-point effort.

The Golden Rams’ Rodney Owens scored a game-high 20 points while also grabbing nine rebounds. He is a sophomore from Minneapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ridgewater win avenges an earlier loss to A-R. On Jan. 11, the Golden Rams beat the Warriors 86-64 in Anoka.

Ridgewater plays Riverland Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday in Willmar.

Ridgewater freshman Shane Scharmach, left, tries to put up a shot over Anoka-Ramsey's Manny Jingco during a game against on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in Willmar.
Ridgewater freshman Shane Scharmach, left, tries to put up a shot over Anoka-Ramsey's Manny Jingco during a game against on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in Willmar.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Ridgewater 78, Anoka-Ramsey 61

Anoka-Ramsey (11-9)      33   28 — 61
Ridgewater (9-12)             44   34 — 78
ANOKA-RAMSEY - Scoring: Matthew Ellingson 2, Rodney Owens 20, Jacob Say 5, Micah Adkins 4, Yasir Baig 3, Albert Tinnel 7, Chaz Franklin 4, Ellis Todd 2, Manny Jingco 4, Daydor Phillips 2, Steve Colon 8  … 3-point shots: Say 1-6, Baig 1-4, Colon 2-4 … Rebound leader: Owens 9 … Assist leader: Say 3 … Steal leader: Owens 3 ... Block leader: Owens 1 
RIDGEWATER - Scoring: Rodney Lubin 5, Jaylyn Clardy 17, Malik Westerfield 16, Trevor Dorenbosch 2, Shane Scharmach 2, Tyson Dyer 4, Deron Lacy 5, Terbuto Ochothow 4, Noah Wilts 19, Tanner Swanson 2, Marwan Abdi 2 … 3-point shots: Lubin 1-5, Clardy 2-6, Westerfield 1-1, Lacy 1-2, Ochothow 1-8, Wilts 5-9 … Rebound leaders: Dorenbosch 6, Wilts 6, Clardy 5 … Assist leaders: Clardy 4, Dyer 3 … Steal leader: Wilts 4 ... Block leader: Scharmach 1

What To Read Next
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Michigan
College
Jamison Battle, Ta’Lon Cooper leaning toward moving on from Gophers
March 06, 2023 10:19 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota-Gophers.jpg
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers falter at free throw line in 71-67 loss to Badgers
March 05, 2023 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown