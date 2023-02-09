Men's Basketball: Wilts to the rescue for Ridgewater
Freshman comes off the bench of score 19 in Ridgewater's 78-61 home win over Anoka-Ramsey
WILLMAR — Noah Wilts came off the bench and became the hot hand for the Ridgewater men’s basketball team.
Wilts, a freshman reserve from Marshall, scored a team-high 19 points for the Warriors in a 78-61 home win over Anoka-Ramsey on Wednesday.
Wilts was 5 of 9 from 3-point range in 18 minutes. He also grabbed six rebounds and snatched four steals.
Jaylyn Clardy, a sophomore from Pensacola, Florida, followed up with 17 points. Malik Westerfield, a sophomore from Davenport, Iowa, was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in a 16-point effort.
The Golden Rams’ Rodney Owens scored a game-high 20 points while also grabbing nine rebounds. He is a sophomore from Minneapolis.
The Ridgewater win avenges an earlier loss to A-R. On Jan. 11, the Golden Rams beat the Warriors 86-64 in Anoka.
Ridgewater plays Riverland Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday in Willmar.
Ridgewater 78, Anoka-Ramsey 61
Anoka-Ramsey (11-9) 33 28 — 61
Ridgewater (9-12) 44 34 — 78
ANOKA-RAMSEY - Scoring: Matthew Ellingson 2, Rodney Owens 20, Jacob Say 5, Micah Adkins 4, Yasir Baig 3, Albert Tinnel 7, Chaz Franklin 4, Ellis Todd 2, Manny Jingco 4, Daydor Phillips 2, Steve Colon 8 … 3-point shots: Say 1-6, Baig 1-4, Colon 2-4 … Rebound leader: Owens 9 … Assist leader: Say 3 … Steal leader: Owens 3 ... Block leader: Owens 1
RIDGEWATER - Scoring: Rodney Lubin 5, Jaylyn Clardy 17, Malik Westerfield 16, Trevor Dorenbosch 2, Shane Scharmach 2, Tyson Dyer 4, Deron Lacy 5, Terbuto Ochothow 4, Noah Wilts 19, Tanner Swanson 2, Marwan Abdi 2 … 3-point shots: Lubin 1-5, Clardy 2-6, Westerfield 1-1, Lacy 1-2, Ochothow 1-8, Wilts 5-9 … Rebound leaders: Dorenbosch 6, Wilts 6, Clardy 5 … Assist leaders: Clardy 4, Dyer 3 … Steal leader: Wilts 4 ... Block leader: Scharmach 1
