Men's Basketball: Wilts to the rescue for Ridgewater

WILLMAR — Noah Wilts came off the bench and became the hot hand for the Ridgewater men’s basketball team.

Wilts, a freshman reserve from Marshall, scored a team-high 19 points for the Warriors in a 78-61 home win over Anoka-Ramsey on Wednesday.

Ridgewater sophomore Terbuto Ochothow makes a pass into the post during a game against Anoka-Ramsey on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Wilts was 5 of 9 from 3-point range in 18 minutes. He also grabbed six rebounds and snatched four steals.

Jaylyn Clardy, a sophomore from Pensacola, Florida, followed up with 17 points. Malik Westerfield, a sophomore from Davenport, Iowa, was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in a 16-point effort.

The Golden Rams’ Rodney Owens scored a game-high 20 points while also grabbing nine rebounds. He is a sophomore from Minneapolis.

The Ridgewater win avenges an earlier loss to A-R. On Jan. 11, the Golden Rams beat the Warriors 86-64 in Anoka.

Ridgewater plays Riverland Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday in Willmar.

Ridgewater freshman Shane Scharmach, left, tries to put up a shot over Anoka-Ramsey's Manny Jingco during a game against on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Ridgewater 78, Anoka-Ramsey 61

Anoka-Ramsey (11-9) 33 28 — 61

Ridgewater (9-12) 44 34 — 78

ANOKA-RAMSEY - Scoring: Matthew Ellingson 2, Rodney Owens 20, Jacob Say 5, Micah Adkins 4, Yasir Baig 3, Albert Tinnel 7, Chaz Franklin 4, Ellis Todd 2, Manny Jingco 4, Daydor Phillips 2, Steve Colon 8 … 3-point shots: Say 1-6, Baig 1-4, Colon 2-4 … Rebound leader: Owens 9 … Assist leader: Say 3 … Steal leader: Owens 3 ... Block leader: Owens 1

RIDGEWATER - Scoring: Rodney Lubin 5, Jaylyn Clardy 17, Malik Westerfield 16, Trevor Dorenbosch 2, Shane Scharmach 2, Tyson Dyer 4, Deron Lacy 5, Terbuto Ochothow 4, Noah Wilts 19, Tanner Swanson 2, Marwan Abdi 2 … 3-point shots: Lubin 1-5, Clardy 2-6, Westerfield 1-1, Lacy 1-2, Ochothow 1-8, Wilts 5-9 … Rebound leaders: Dorenbosch 6, Wilts 6, Clardy 5 … Assist leaders: Clardy 4, Dyer 3 … Steal leader: Wilts 4 ... Block leader: Scharmach 1