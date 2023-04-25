College softball: Anoka-Ramsey sweeps Ridgewater in MCAC play

CAMBRIDGE — The Ridgewater softball team got swept by Anoka-Ramsey in a Minnesota College Athletic Conference doubleheader on Monday.

The Warriors lost to the Golden Rams 23-1 in Game 1 and 19-1 in Game 2. Both games were called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

Anoka-Ramsey is now 8-0 record in the MCAC and 28-9 overall. The Golden Rams are ranked eighth in NJCAA Division III.

Ridgewater is now 0-4 in the conference 0-8 overall.

The Warriors are scheduled to play another doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Minnesota State-Fergus Falls. Ridgewater then plays another doubleheader at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Cloud Technical & Community College, followed by a pair of home doubleheaders. The Warriors play at 3 p.m. Friday against Rochester Community & Technical College in Willmar, then are host to Riverland Community College beginning at noon Saturday.

Game 2: Anoka-Ramsey 19, Ridgewater 1

Ridgewater 000 10-1 3 na

Anoka-Ramsey 237 7x-19 19 0

Hitting - Ridgewater: Stats not available … Anoka-Ramsey: Emma Bright 3-4 r-4 rbi 2b, Emma Hurd 3-3 r-4 rbi-3 2b-2, Hailey Babcock1-4 r-2, Lyla Galli 1-4 r rbi-2, Maddie Bottineau 3-3 r-2 rbi-6 hr, Molly Gross 2-4 r rbi-3 2b hr, Alyssa Meadows 2-3 r rbi bb hr, Maggie Kohl 0-3 r, Kelsey Henninger 4-4 r-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: n/a … Anoka-Ramsey: Lyla Galli (W, 10-3) 5-3-1-1-0-5

Game 1: Anoka-Ramsey 23, Ridgewater 1

Ridgewater 000 10-1 5 na

Anoka-Ramsey (10)06 7x-23 20 0

Hitting - Ridgewater: Stats not available … Anoka-Ramsey: Emma Bright 4-5 r-3 rbi-4 2b hr sb-3, Emma Hurd 1-1 r-4 bb-4, Hailey Babcock 3-3 r-4 rbi-2 bb, Lyla Galli 4-4 r-3 rbi-7 hr-2 2b, Maddie Bottineau 3-4 r rbi, Molly Gross 2-4 r-2 rbi 2b, Alyssa Meadows 1-3 r-2, Olivia Thomas 0-3 r-2 bb, Kelsey Henninger 2-4 r-2 rbi-5 sb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: n/a … Anoka-Ramsey: Molly Gross (W, 11-4) 5-5-1-1-0-12