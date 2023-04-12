College softball: Ridgewater drops a doubleheader at Minnesota West

WORTHINGTON — The Ridgewater softball team lost a Minnesota College Athletic Conference doubleheader Tuesday at Minnesota West Technical & Community College.

The Lady Jays beat the Warriors 10-6 and 14-12.

“(They’re) definitely a beatable team,” Ridgewater head coach Datriana Jensen said. “We’ve just got to clean up some things. We need less strikeouts.”

In Game 1, Brooke Edlund led the Warriors. The sophomore from Rocori went 3-for-4 with two runs, two doubles and two RBIs. Angie Weller and Zoey Salvador each added two hits for Ridgewater.

In Game 2, Weller, Hallie Redding, Edlund, Salvador and Jasmine Knick all had two hits for the Warriors. Weller, the sophomore catcher from New York Mills, went 2-for-4 with three runs, a walk and an RBI. Redding, a sophomore from Barnesville, was 2-for-5 with two RBI. Knick, a freshman from Glencoe-Silver Lake, was 2-for-3 with a double and two walks.

Minnesota West now has a 3-5 record.

The Warriors (0-6) are scheduled to play another doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. Friday at Rochester Community & Technical College. Ridgewater then plays two beginning at noon Saturday at Riverland Community College in Austin.

Game 2:

Minnesota West 14, Ridgewater 12

Ridgewater 423 102 0-12 14 3

Minnesota West 209 030 x-14 15 4

Hitting - Ridgewater: Angie Weller 2-4 r-3 rbi bb, Hallie Redding 2-5 rbi-2, Brooke Edlund 2-5 r, Zoey Salvador 2-5 r, Jasmine Knick 2-3 2b bb-2, Brooke Paulson 1-5 rbi, Abby Clancy 1-3 r-3 bb, Jasmine Colby 1-3 r-2 bb rbi, Morgan Somerfelt 1-4 rbi … Minnesota West: Julia Schmoker 3-4 2b-2 rbi-2, Torrence Clelland 3-4 2b hr rbi-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Clancy (L) 2-7-7-6-1-1, Knick 4-8-7-7-1-1 … Minnesota West: Taylor Ponto (W) 5.1-8-10-9-5-4, Schmoker (Sv) 1.2-6-2-1-0-2

Game 1:

Minnesota West 10, Ridgewater 6

Ridgewater 102 100 2-6 10 2

Minnesota West 210 403 x-10 11 2

Hitting - Ridgewater: Angie Weller 2-3 bb sb, Hallie Redding 0-3 r-2 bb, Brooke Edlund 3-4 r-2 2b-2 rbi-2, Zoey Salvador 2-4 3b rbi-2, Brooke Paulson 1-3 r bb rbi, Jasmine Colby 1-3 bb rbi, Abby Clancy 1-4, Morgan Sumerfelt 0-3 r … Minnesota West: Torrence Clelland 2-4 r 2b-2 rbi, Taylor Ponto 2-4 r-3 rbi, Julia Schmoker 2-4 2b rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Jasmine Knick (L) 6-11-10-7-4-4 … Minnesota West: Schmoker (W) 7-10-6-5-4-10