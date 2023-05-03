College Softball: Ridgewater Warriors drop 2 to St. Cloud

WILLMAR — The Ridgewater College softball team dropped two games to St. Cloud Technical & Community College on Wednesday.

St. Cloud won 13-0 in five innings and 27-1 in four innings in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference contests.

A third game was scheduled as a makeup to a rainout last week, because Ridgewater was short players. Two players suffered concussion-like injuries, Ridgewater head coach Datriana Jensen said.

In Game 1, St. Cloud scored nine runs in the first inning, sending 13 batters to the plate. The Cyclones got home runs from Emma Imdieke, Rainna Stangle, Kamille Daugherty and Justice Boyer.

Zoey Salvador and Angie Weller had hits for Ridgewater.

In Game 2, Kenzie Olene went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and a walk for St. Cloud. She also got the pitching win. The sophomore left-hander struck out eight and walked four, allowing four hits and one earned run.

Salvador went 1-for-3 with a double and a run for the Warriors. Weller, Hallie Redding and Brooke Edlund had hits for Ridgewater. Edlund, a sophomore from Rocori, drove in a run.

St. Cloud is 12-4 in conference play and 28-9 overall. Ridgewater is 0-11 in the MCAC and 1-16 overall.

Ridgewater is scheduled to play host to Minnesota West Community & Technical College for a doubleheader at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The Warriors then wrap up the season with a home doubleheader with Anoka-Ramsey beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Game 2: St. Cloud 27, Ridgewater 1

St. Cloud 74(11) 5-27 19 0

Ridgewater 100 0-1 4 9

Hitting - St. Cloud: Kenzie Olene 4-4 2b-2 hr r-4 rbi bb, Kennedy Biegler 4-5 2b-2 r-4 rbi-2 … Ridgewater: Zoey Salvador 1-3 r 2b, Angie Weller 1-2, Hallie Redding 1-2, Brooke Edlund 1-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - St. Cloud: Olene (W) 5-4-1-1-4-8 … Ridgewater: Weller (L) 4-19-27-16-6-0

Game 1: St. Cloud 13, Ridgewater 0

Ridgewater 000 00-0 2 4

St. Cloud 902 2x-13 0 1

Hitting - Ridgewater: Zoey Salvador 1-2, Angie Weller 1-2 … St. Cloud: Emma Imdieke 3-3 r-3 hr rbi, Rainna Stangle 2-2 hr r-2 rbi bb, Kamille Daugherty 1-3 hr hbp r rbi-2, Justice Boyer 1-1 r-3 hr rbi-2 bb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Abby Clancy (L) 4-11-13-11-4-2 … St. Cloud: Daugherty (W) 5-2-0-0-0-6