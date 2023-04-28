College softball: Ridgewater Warriors fall to St. Cloud, 10-1

WAITE PARK — The Ridgewater softball team got one game in on a rainy, wet Thursday, falling to St. Cloud Technical & Community College 10-1 in five innings at River’s Edge Park.

Two Minnesota College Athletic Conference games were scheduled, but the second game was rained out.

Ridgewater head coach Datriana Jensen said she hopes the game can be made up as part of a triple-header when the teams are scheduled to play Tuesday in Willmar.

St. Cloud improved to 10-2 in the MCAC and 25-6 overall. The Cyclones are ranked sixth nationally in NJCAA Division III.

Ridgewater fell to 0-5 in conference play and 1-10 overall. The Warriors are scheduled to play host to a doubleheader with Rochester Technical & Community College beginning at 3 p.m. Friday.

St. Cloud 10, Ridgewater 1

Ridgewater 000 01-1 6 4

St. Cloud 312 4x-10 5 0

Hitting - Ridgewater: Angie Weller 1-3, Zoey Salvador 2-2 r, Hallie Redding 1-3, Brooke Edlund 2-3 rbi … St. Cloud: Emma Imdieke 2-3 r-2 rbi, Kamille Dougherty 1-2 r bb rbi, Kjerstin Hansen 1-2 r bb, Tyra Myers 1-1 r-2 bb-2 rbi-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Weller (L) 4-5-10-6-7-1 … St. Cloud: Kylie Winter (W) 6-6-1-1-2-7