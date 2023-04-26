College Softball: Ridgewater Warriors split with MS-Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS — The Ridgewater softball team earned its first victory of the season by splitting a Minnesota College Athletic Conference doubleheader at Fergus Falls.

The Warriors won Game 1, 9-2 and lost the second 11-8.

Ridgewater coach Datriana Jensen was encouraged by Tuesday’s showing.

“We were swinging at strikes, put the bat on the ball, took advantage on the basepaths,” Jensen said. “The matchup was a lot more similar to our team.”

Jasmine Knick got the complete-game pitching victory for the Warriors (1-5 MCAC, 1-9 overall). The right-hander from Glencoe-Silver Lake struck out three, walked four and allowed five hits and no earned runs.

Knick also went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs and a stolen base. Angie Weller, the sophomore from New York Mills, was 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs. Brooke Edlund,a sophomore from Cold Spring, was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and three RBIs.

In the second game, Edlund was 2-for-4 with a run and Knick went 2-for-3 with a run, a walk and a stolen base.

Ridgewater continues a busy week with a doubleheader beginning at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Cloud Technical & Community College. The Warriors then play host to Rochester for two games beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, then play two more games beginning at noon Saturday against Riverland Community College.

Game 2: MS-Fergus Falls 11, Ridgewater 8

Ridgewater 610 000 1-8 6 3

MS-Fergus Falls 306 002 x-11 10 2

Hitting - Ridgewater: Angie Weller 0-3 r bb, Zoey Salvador 0-3 bb, Hallie Redding 1-3 r-3 bb, Brooke Edlund 2-4 r, Jasmine Knick 2-3 r bb sb, Brooke Paulsen 0-3 r bb sb, Morgan Sumerfeldt 1-4 r, Abby Clancy 0-1 bb-3 … MS-Fergus Falls: Asher Burslie 3-4 r-2 2b rbi-2 sb-2, Kaisa Jones 1-3 r-2 2b bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Clancy 1-4-3-3-2-1, Knick (L) 2-6-6-5-2-2, Weller 3-0-2-0-3-2 … MS-Fergus Falls: Kacey Fredrickson (W) 7-6-8-6-8-5

Game 1: Ridgewater 9,MS-Fergus Falls 2

Ridgewater 012 020 4-9 8 4

MS-Fergus Falls 001 100 0-2 5 1

Hitting - Ridgewater: Angie Weller 2-2 r-2 bb-2, Zoey Salvador 1-3 r-3 bb sb, Hallie Redding 1-2 r-2 bb sb-2 rbi sac, Brooke Edlund 2-4 rbi-3 sb, Jasmine Knick 2-4 r-2 sb, Brooke Paulson 0-3 bb, Morgan Sumerfeldt 0-2 bb-2 sb … MS-Fergus Falls: Kaisa Jones 1-3 2b r sb, Abby Tysdal 1-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Knick (W) 7-5-2-0-4-3 … MS-Fergus Falls: Asher Burslie (L) 7-8-9-8-7-4