College softball: Ridgewater Warriors swept by Rochester

Yellowjackets beat Ridgewater 12-3 and 21-2 in 5 innings in the MCAC doubleheader in Willmar

Ridgewater Warriors logo
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 10:28 PM

WILLMAR — The Ridgewater softball team got swept by Rochester Technical & Community College on Friday.

Rochester beat the Warriors 12-3 and 21-2 in five innings in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference doubleheader.

In the 12-3 loss, Angie Weller, Hallie Redding and Brooke Edlund had Ridgewater’s hits.

In the 21-2 game, Rochester right-hander Taylor Draeger got the complete-game victory. Draeger, a freshman from Litchfield, scattered three hits and two earned runs, striking out one and walking two. Draeger has a 5-5 record on the season with one save in 67-2/3 innings. She has struck out 56 and walked 37.

Kelsey Grunewald hit a pair of home runs for the Yellowjackets, who are 7-9 in the MCAC and 17-17 overall.

Weller, Zoey Salvador and Edlund had hits for Ridgewater in Game 2. The Warriors are 0-7 in conference play and 1-12 overall.

Ridgewater is host to Riverland Community College at noon Saturday for a doubleheader.

Game 2:

Rochester 21, Ridgewater 2

Rochester    863   22-21   16   0
Ridgewater      100   01-2   3   4

Hitting - Rochester: Bailey Johnson 3-5 4-2 2b-2 rbi-4, Jada James 3-5 r-3, Kelsey Grunewald 3-4 r-5 hr-2 bb r, Bella Mehrkens 2-5 r 2b, Tarrin Stephans 0-3 r-3 bb-2, Isabelle Hahn 3-4 r-2 2b 3b rbi-4, Alexa Miller 2-3 r-2 bb rbi-3, DJ Berg 3-4 r-2 2b rbi … Ridgewater: Angie Weller 1-3 r, Zoey Salvador 1-3 2b, Hallie Redding 0-2 r bb, Brooke Edlund 1-2 2b, Jasmine Knick 0-1 bb 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Rochester: Taylor Draeger (W) 5-3-2-2-2-1 … Ridgewater: Knick (L) 1-7-8-8-1-1, Abby Clancy 1-3-5-4-1-0, Weller 3-3-8-7-1-2

Game 1:

Rochester 12, Ridgewater 3

Rochester    102   035   3-12   12   2
Ridgewater      000   030   0-3   3   3

Hitting - Rochester: Jada James 1-4 r-3, Kelsey Grunewald 2-5 r-2 2b rbi-2, Bella Mehrkens 4-4 r-3 hr bb rbi,  … Ridgewater: Angie Weller 1-4, Hallie Redding 1-2 r bb-2, Brooke Edlund 1-4 2b, Jasmine Colby 0-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Rochester: Mehrkens (W) 7-3-3-3-0-10 … Ridgewater: Jasmine Knick (L) 7-12-12-8-3-5

