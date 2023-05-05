College softball: Ridgewater wraps up season with a pair of losses
Anoka-Ramsey beats the Warriors 22-0 and 16-0 in Willmar
WILLMAR — The Ridgewater softball team closed out the 2023 season by dropping two games to Anoka-Ramsey on Thursday.
The Golden Rams beat the Warriors 22-0 and 16-0. Both games ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Anoka-Ramsey is 18-0 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 40-9 overall. The Golden Rams are headed to the playoffs.
Ridgewater wraps up the season 0-14 in the MCAC and 1-21 overall.
Game 2: Anoka-Ramsey 16, Ridgewater 0
Ridgewater 000 00-0 2 2
Anoka-Ramsey 732 4x-16 18 0
Hitting - Ridgewater: Hallie Redding 1-2, Morgan Sumfelt 1-2 … Anoka-Ramsey: Lyla Galli 2-3 rbi r-3, Molly Gross 3-4 2b-3 rbi-3 r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Angie Weller (L) 4-18-16-14-5-2 … Anoka-Ramsey: Galli (W) 5-2-0-0-0-9
Game 1:Anoka-Ramsey 22, Ridgewater 0
Ridgewater 000 00-0 1 3
Anoka-Ramsey 4(14)4 0x-22 23 0
Hitting - … Anoka-Ramsey: Lyla Galli 2-3 r-2 hr rbi-6 … Ridgewater: Gabby Randt 1-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Anoka-Ramsey: Molly Gross (W) 5-1-0-0-0-8 … Abby Clancy (L) 4-23-22-19-2-1
