Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

College softball: Ridgewater wraps up season with a pair of losses

Anoka-Ramsey beats the Warriors 22-0 and 16-0 in Willmar

Ridgewater Warrior logo
Ridgewater Warriors logo
Courtesy of Ridgewater College
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
May 04, 2023 at 11:16 PM

WILLMAR — The Ridgewater softball team closed out the 2023 season by dropping two games to Anoka-Ramsey on Thursday.

The Golden Rams beat the Warriors 22-0 and 16-0. Both games ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

Anoka-Ramsey is 18-0 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 40-9 overall. The Golden Rams are headed to the playoffs.

Ridgewater wraps up the season 0-14 in the MCAC and 1-21 overall.

Game 2: Anoka-Ramsey 16, Ridgewater 0

Ridgewater            000   00-0   2   2
Anoka-Ramsey      732   4x-16   18   0

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting - Ridgewater: Hallie Redding 1-2, Morgan Sumfelt 1-2 … Anoka-Ramsey: Lyla Galli 2-3 rbi r-3, Molly Gross 3-4 2b-3 rbi-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Angie Weller (L) 4-18-16-14-5-2 … Anoka-Ramsey: Galli  (W) 5-2-0-0-0-9

Game 1:Anoka-Ramsey 22, Ridgewater 0

Ridgewater            000   00-0   1   3
Anoka-Ramsey      4(14)4   0x-22 23    0

Hitting - Anoka-Ramsey: Lyla Galli 2-3 r-2 hr rbi-6 … Ridgewater: Gabby Randt 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Anoka-Ramsey: Molly Gross (W) 5-1-0-0-0-8 … Abby Clancy (L) 4-23-22-19-2-1

What To Read Next
Ridgewater Baseball 050323 001.jpg
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors win a share of the MCAC Central
May 03, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Softball: Ridgewater Warriors drop 2 to St. Cloud
May 02, 2023 11:02 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warrior logo
College
College softball: Riverland sweeps Ridgewater
April 30, 2023 07:13 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.010.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Softball surprises, Dinger Domes and off-season volleyball
May 03, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
MACCRAY vs. RCW, 050423.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: MACCRAY vs. RCW, Thursday, May 4, 2023
May 04, 2023 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Card bats go silent against Sartell
May 04, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Litchfield Dragon boys 3rd at Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational
May 04, 2023 11:29 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott