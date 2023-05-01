99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports College

College softball: Riverland sweeps Ridgewater

Riverland picks up a pair of wins against the Warriors

Ridgewater Warrior logo
Ridgewater Warriors logo
Courtesy of Ridgewater College
By Tom Elliott and Michael Lyne
Today at 7:13 PM

WILLMAR — Riverland Community College of Austin swept host Ridgewater, beating the Warriors 17-2 and 15-4 on Saturday. Both games went five innings.

In Game 1, Hallie Redding went 3-for-3 with a stolen base for Ridgewater. She’s a sophomore from Barnesville.

In Game 2, the Warriors’ Angie Weller, Zoey Salvador and Jasmine Knick all had two hits. Salvador, a sophomore from Redwood Valley, and Brooke Edlund, a sophomore from Rocori, each homered for Ridgewater, 0-7 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 1-12 overall.

Riverland improved to 3-11 in the MCAC and 10-12 overall.

Ridgewater is scheduled to play a triple header beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday against St. Cloud Technical & Community College in Willmar.

Riverland        800   34-15   12   0
Ridgewater    004   00-4   8   7

Hitting - Riverland: Mallory Luhring 1-3 r rbi-2 bb-2, Olivia Reilly 1-5 r, AJ Richard 1-4 r-2, Allison Arntzen 2-3 r-3 rbi-2 bb, Olivia Bero 2-4 r-3 hr-2 rbi-6, Cam McQuery 2-4 r-2 2b, Destiney Grey 1-3 r-2 rbi bb, Megan Johnson 1-3 r bb, Kearah Schafer 1-4 rbi … Ridgewater: Angie Weller 2-3 r, Zoey Salvador 2-3 r rbi hr, Brooke Edlund 1-3 r hr rbi, Jasmine Knick 2-3 r 3b, Brooke Paulson 1-3, Morgan Sumerfelt 0-1 bb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Riverland: Johnson (W) 5-8-4-4-2-6 … Ridgewater: Weller (L) 5-12-15-9-5-1

Game 1: Riverland 17, Ridgewater 2

Riverland        266   03-17   17   0
Ridgewater     000   02-2     10   4

Hitting - Riverland: Mallory Luhring 2-4 3 2b bb rbi, Olivia Reilly 2-4 r-3 bb rbi, AJ Richard 2-4 r-2 2b bb, Allison Arntzen 2-5 r-2 2b-2, RBI-5, Olivia Bero 2-4 rbi, Cam McQuery 2-4 r-2 2b, Destiney Grey 2-3 r-3 2b hr bb rbi, Kearah Schafer 1-4 r-2 3b rbi Ridgewater: Angie Weller 1-3 r, Zoey Salvador 2-3 4, Hallie Redding 3-3 sb, Brooke Edlund 1-2 bb rbi-2, Brooke Paulson 1-3, Morgan Sumerfelt 1-2, Jasmine Colby 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Riverland: Gloria Cortez (W) 5-10-2-2-6-10 … Ridgewater: Jasmine Knick (L) 3-12-8-7-5-1, Weller 2-5-9-9-2-2

