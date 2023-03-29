99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

College softball: Warriors have more depth, especially on the mound

Jasmine Knick and Willmar's Abby Clancy join Angie Weller in the rotation as Ridgewater plans to improve on last season's 3-24 record

Ridgewater Practice 032723.002.jpg
Ridgewater sophomore outfielder/second baseman Zoey Salvador throws the ball at a Warriors practice on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Ridgewater College in Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 4:15 PM

WILLMAR — The Ridgewater Warriors softball team wants to be competitive in the 2022-23 season.

The Warriors are fresh off a 3-24 season, including a sixth-place finish in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference South with a 1-19 conference record in 2021-22.

Ridgewater went through the 2021-22 season with one pitcher. But the Warriors enter with three when their season gets underway Friday with games against Rochester Community and Technical College at 11 a.m. and Central Lakes College at 3 p.m. at the Rochester Regional Stadium and Bubble.

Angie Weller, a sophomore right-hander, returns to the circle. With two more pitchers, she we see more time behind the plate as a catcher, which is her primary position.

Ridgewater head coach Datriana Jensen has high hopes for freshmen right-handers Jasmine Knick from Glencoe and Abby Clancy from Willmar. The two join Weller in the pitching rotation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ridgewater Practice 032723.003.jpg
Ridgewater freshman pitcher/shortstop Jasmine Knick throws the ball toward homeplate at a Warriors practice on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Ridgewater College in Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Related Stories:
Willmar baseball v Little Falls Flyers 002.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar Cardinals baseball in top 10 mix
Cardinals 8th in Class AAA preseason poll; KMS, MACCRAY, BBE, Paynesville also ranked
March 21, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors take two from Glen Oaks Vikings
Ridgewater gets top pitching performances from Sam Etterman, Zeke Walton and Jack Howard
March 10, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Junior college baseball: Ridgewater Warriors drop 2 games to Lake Michigan College
Warriors fall 9-3 and 3-0 to the Red Hawks in a doubleheader played in Florida
March 09, 2023 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Warriors drop two to Owens College
Ridgewater falls to 1-3 on its Florida trip after 5-4 and 10-8 losses to nationally ranked Express
March 07, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report

"Those two will be filling most of the time in the circle with Angie behind the plate," Jensen said. "I'm excited to have those two in there."

Weller is one of Ridgewater's five sophomores. Back for another year are outfielder/catcher Brooke Edlund, third baseman Hallie Redding, outfielder/second baseman Zoey Salvador and second baseman/right fielder Morgan Sumerfelt.

"We've got a strong sophomore group," Jensen said. "I think they'll do well."

Redding, Edlund and Weller return as a handful of the Warriors' top hitters from 2021-22.

Redding batted .439 with 23 runs scored, 12 RBIs and a home run in 23 games. Edlund held a .397 batting average with 23 RBIs, 15 runs scored and two home runs in 21 games. Weller hit .342 with 22 runs scored, 13 RBIs and a pair of home runs in 24 games.

Ridgewater Practice 032723.001.jpg
Ridgewater sophomore third baseman Hallie Redding retrieves the ball at a Warriors practice on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Ridgewater College in Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
More by Michael Lyne:
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
Senior class leads the way for area's top players
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BOLD vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, Class A state championship, Saturday, March 18, 2023
BOLD falls against Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state championship, 52-21
March 18, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.006.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Tough day for BOLD
Warriors shoot 17.4% in loss to Mountain Iron-Buhl in the state Class A final
March 18, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD vs Hayfield 031723 007.jpg
Prep
UPDATED: Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors have a date with history, reach Class A finals
BOLD plays for its first state title Saturday after beating No. 2 Hayfield, 58-46
March 17, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Load More

"I think we can be competitive, which is great," Jensen said. "We want to compete with the best of the best and we've got that in our conference."

The top teams in the MCAC South in 2021-22 were St. Cloud Technical and Community College (18-2, 39-6) and Anoka-Ramsey Community College 17-3, 33-14).

"We want to be able to compete at their level," Jensen said. "They're the standard right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The region tournament is always a goal; we want to be in that at the end of the season. We're going to be fighting for the top three spots this year."

Ridgewater Practice 032723.004.jpg
Ridgewater sophomore outfielder Brooke Edlund throws the ball at a Warriors practice on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Ridgewater College in Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) blocks a shot by Maryland guard Bri McDaniel (24) during the first half of an NCAA women's tournament Elite Eight game March 27, 2023, in Greenville, South Carolina.
College
NCAA WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT: Boston boosts No. 1 South Carolina into Final Four
March 27, 2023 08:32 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Seattle Regional-Louisville vs Iowa
College
NCAA women’s tournament: Caitlin Clark shines as No. 2 Iowa tops No. 5 Louisville
March 26, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament South Regional-Creighton vs San Diego State
College
Last-second foul leads San Diego State over Creighton, makes first Final Four
March 26, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo Mayor Erich Winter (left) and Uruguayan Ambassador to the U.S. Andres Augusto Duan Hareau exchanged gifts at a dinner held March 23, 2023 in Montevideo. The mayor is holding a jersey of Uruguay's national soccer team.
Local
Uruguayan ambassador's trade visit to Montevideo, Minnesota, strengthens a relationship that dates to 1905
March 28, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
BBE vs Ortonville 030823 004.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 28, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LSS logo small.jpg
Local
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota seeks respite volunteers
March 28, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report