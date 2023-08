College volleyball: Alexandria Tech takes down Ridgewater Warriors

ALEXANDRIA β€” The Ridgewater volleyball team lost in three sets to Alexandria Technical & Community College on Wednesday.

The Warriors were beaten by the Legends, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22 in a Minnesota College Athletic Conference match.

Ridgewater College's Hannah Pharr goes up for a block on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at Alexandria Technical & Community College. Sam Stuve / Forum News Service

Ridgewater was led on the attack by Hannah Pharr and Elizabeth Koenen. Fharr, a sophomore middle hitter from Renville, had seven kills. She also had four blocks. Koenen, a sophomore outside hitter from Clara City, added six kills. She had nine digs.

Olivia Naatjes added 19 set assists. Naatjes is a sophomore setter from Clara City.

Ridgewater Warriors volleyball player Olivia Naatjes spikes the ball on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at Alexandria Technical & Community College Sam Stuve / Forum News Service

Karli Jensen chipped in with 11 digs. She’s a freshman defensive specialist from Kerkhoven.

The Warriors (5-6) next play at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Century College in White Bear Lake. Alexandria Tech has a 3-2 record.

Ridgewater College volleyball player Elizabeth Koenen spikes the ball on Wednesday Aug. 30, 2023 at Alexandria Technical & Community College. Sam Stuve / Forum News Service

Alexandria Tech 3, Ridgewater 0

Ridgewater (5-6) 20-20-22

Alexandria Tech (3-2) 25-25-25

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Jordan Thein 2, Emma Kallio 1 … Set assists: Olivia Naatjes 19, Kallio 4, Elizabeth Koenen 1 … Hitting (kills): Hannah Pharr 7, Koenen 6, Hallye Foster 4, Gabby Randt 4, Naatjes 3, Thein 1, Kallio 1 … Blocking (aces): Pharr 4, Thein 3, Randt 1, Koenen 1, Naatjes 1 … Digs (5 or more): Karli Jensen 11, Naatjes 11, Kallio 10, Koenen 9, Cailin Yoose 7, Naatjes 5, Foster 5, Thein 5

Alexandria Tech

Stats not available