Sports College

College Volleyball: Ridgewater Warriors split weekend games

Ridgewater finishes MCAC Crossover tourney at 2-2

Michael Lyne
Today at 6:32 PM

COON RAPIDS — The Ridgewater Warriors volleyball team went 1-1 on the final day of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Crossover Tournament Saturday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

Ridgewater started off its day with a four-set loss to Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range, 25-22, 17-25, 10-25 and 16-25.

Then in Match 2 against North Iowa Area Community College, the Warriors picked up a five-set victory. They won 25-18, 15-25, 26-24, 24-26 and 15-10. Ridgewater also competed against NIACC at the NJCAA Opening Weekend Tournament in Rockford, Illinois on Aug. 18, where it lost in three sets.

“Our team continues to improve each match,” Ridgewater head coach Amanda Bohlsen said. “I could not be more proud as we leave Crossover with a 2-2 record against four very strong teams.”

Ridgewater (5-5) wraps up its preseason schedule against Alexandria Technical and Community College at 6:30 p.m. in Alexandria.

More volleyball coverage:

Ridgewater 3, NIACC 2

NIACC (4-4)              18   25   24   26   10
Ridgewater (5-5)      25   15   26   24   15
NIACC
Stats not available
Ridgewater
Serving (aces): Lizzie Koenen 4, Jordan Thein 3, Emma Kallio 2, Gabby Randt 2, Olivia Naatjes 1 … Set assists: Naatjes 15, Kallio 15, Thein 1, Randt 1 … Hitting (kills): Randt 11, Koenen 10, Hannah Pharr 8, Kallio 3, Naatjes 3, Thein 2, Hallye Foster 1 … Blocking (aces): Pharr 5, Randt 2, Thein 1 … Digs (5 or more): Karli Jensen 13, Koenen 11, Kallio 10, Cailin Yoose 9, Morgan Hoffmann 5, Randt 5

Mesabi 3, Ridgewater 1

Mesabi (2-2)             22   25   25   25
Ridgewater (4-5)      25   17   10   16
Mesabi 
Stats not available
Ridgewater
Serving (aces): Hallye Foster 2, Jordan Thein 1, Gabby Randt 1, Lizzie Koenen 1, Olivia Naatjes 1 … Set assists: Emma Kallio 11, Naatjes 8, Foster 4, Randt 1, Hannah Pharr 1 … Hitting (kills): Randt 6, Thein 5, Koenen 5, Pharr 5, Foster 1, Naatjes 1 … Blocking (aces): Pharr 2, Randt 1, Koenen 1 … Digs (5 or more): Koenen 14, Karli Jensen 11, Naatjes 11, Morgan Hoffmann 8, Cailin Yoose 8, Foster 7, Thein 5, Ashlee Nelson 5

Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
