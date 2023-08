College Volleyball: Ridgewater Warriors split weekend games

COON RAPIDS β€” The Ridgewater Warriors volleyball team went 1-1 on the final day of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Crossover Tournament Saturday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

Ridgewater started off its day with a four-set loss to Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range, 25-22, 17-25, 10-25 and 16-25.

Then in Match 2 against North Iowa Area Community College, the Warriors picked up a five-set victory. They won 25-18, 15-25, 26-24, 24-26 and 15-10. Ridgewater also competed against NIACC at the NJCAA Opening Weekend Tournament in Rockford, Illinois on Aug. 18, where it lost in three sets.

β€œOur team continues to improve each match,” Ridgewater head coach Amanda Bohlsen said. β€œI could not be more proud as we leave Crossover with a 2-2 record against four very strong teams.”

Ridgewater (5-5) wraps up its preseason schedule against Alexandria Technical and Community College at 6:30 p.m. in Alexandria.

Ridgewater 3, NIACC 2

NIACC (4-4) 18 25 24 26 10

Ridgewater (5-5) 25 15 26 24 15

NIACC

Stats not available

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Lizzie Koenen 4, Jordan Thein 3, Emma Kallio 2, Gabby Randt 2, Olivia Naatjes 1 … Set assists: Naatjes 15, Kallio 15, Thein 1, Randt 1 … Hitting (kills): Randt 11, Koenen 10, Hannah Pharr 8, Kallio 3, Naatjes 3, Thein 2, Hallye Foster 1 … Blocking (aces): Pharr 5, Randt 2, Thein 1 … Digs (5 or more): Karli Jensen 13, Koenen 11, Kallio 10, Cailin Yoose 9, Morgan Hoffmann 5, Randt 5

Mesabi 3, Ridgewater 1

Mesabi (2-2) 22 25 25 25

Ridgewater (4-5) 25 17 10 16

Mesabi

Stats not available

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Hallye Foster 2, Jordan Thein 1, Gabby Randt 1, Lizzie Koenen 1, Olivia Naatjes 1 … Set assists: Emma Kallio 11, Naatjes 8, Foster 4, Randt 1, Hannah Pharr 1 … Hitting (kills): Randt 6, Thein 5, Koenen 5, Pharr 5, Foster 1, Naatjes 1 … Blocking (aces): Pharr 2, Randt 1, Koenen 1 … Digs (5 or more): Koenen 14, Karli Jensen 11, Naatjes 11, Morgan Hoffmann 8, Cailin Yoose 8, Foster 7, Thein 5, Ashlee Nelson 5