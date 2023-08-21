Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports College

College volleyball: Ridgewater wraps up tournament with a split

Warriors go 3-3 over the weekend in Rockford, Illinois

Ridgewater Warrior logo
Ridgewater Warriors logo
Courtesy of Ridgewater College
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 9:10 PM

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Ridgewater College volleyball team completed a hectic first weekend of the season, wrapping up Sunday with a 3-3 record.

Ridgewater beat Black Hawk College of Illinois 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-20 and lost to the College of DuPage 25-16, 25-15, 26-24 on Sunday.

The Warriors went 2-0 on Saturday at the NJCAA Opening Weekend Tournament.

They beat Milwaukee Area Technical College 26-24, 25-21, 11-25, 26-24, then defeated Highland Community College of Illinois 25-27, 25-21, 25-18, 17-25, 15-13.

“After a strong Saturday, we came in ready to battle knowing we were facing two more tough teams today,” Ridgewater head coach Amanda Bohlsen said. “Our Warriors rose to the occasion, taking the first match with a strong offense and defense (that) worked together and refused to lose.

“”Unfortunately, we couldn’t find our tempo against No. 1-ranked College of DuPage until a bit too late in the match.”

Ridgewater went 0-2 on Friday night, losing to Joliet Junior College of Illinois 3-0 and North Iowa Area Community College 3-0.

The Warriors next play at 10:30 a.m. Friday against Northland Community & Technical College in the Crossover Tournament at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids.

The Warriors also will play Iowa Lakes Community College, Minnesota North-Mesabi Range and North Iowa Area Community College over the weekend.

More volleyball coverage:

Ridgewater 3, Black Hawk College 1

Ridgewater     23-25-25-25
Black Hawk      25-16-21-20

Ridgewater
Serving (aces): Jordan Thein 4, Karli Jensen 3, Morgan Hoffman 1, Hallye Foster 1, E Kallio 1 … Set assists: Olivia Naatjes 12, E Kallio 10, Foster 1, Thein 1 … Hitting (kills): Thein 10, Liz Koenen 7, Gabby Randt 6, Hannah Pharr 6, Foster 5, Naatjes 2 … Blocking (aces): Pharr 9, Thein 1, Randt 1, Koenen 1, Naatjes 1 … Digs (5 or more): Jensen 12, Caitlin Yoose 5, Naatjes 5

Black Hawk
Stats not available

DuPage 3, Ridgewater 0

Ridgewater     16-15-24
DuPage      25-25-26

Ridgewater
Serving (aces): Koenen 1 … Set assists: E. Kallio 10, Naatjes 4, Foster 1 … Hitting (kills): Pharr 5, Thein 4, Randt 4, Koenen 3, Foster 2, Naatjes 1 … Blocking (aces): Pharr 2, Randt 2, Foster 1 … Digs (5 or more): Jensen 9, Hoffman 5, Randt 5, Naatjes 5

DuPage

Stats not available

Saturday:

Ridgewater 3, Milwaukee Area TC 1

MATC     24-21-25-24
Ridgewater      26-25-11-26

MATC

Stats not available

Ridgewater
Serving (aces): Jensen 4, Foster 3, Thein 1, E. Kallio 1, Randt 1, Naatjes 1 … Set assists: Naatjes 19, Kallio 5, Foster 2, Randt 1 … Hitting (kills): Thein 11, Randt 6, Pharr 8, Koenen 4, Hofman 1, Foster 1, Naatjes 1, Jensen 1 … Blocking (aces): Randt 3, Pharr 2, Thein 1, Naatjes 1 … Digs (5 or more): Jensen 11, Randt 5

Ridgewater 3, Highland CC (Ill.) 2

Highland     27-21-18-25-13
Ridgewater      25-25-25-17-15

Highland

Stats not available

Ridgewater
Serving (aces): Thein 3, Jensen 3, E. Kallio 2, Foster 1 … Set assists: Naatjes 13, Kallio 5, Foster 2, Yoose 1 … Hitting (kills): Koenen 15, Randt 15, Pharr 8, Naatjes 5, Thein 4, Foster 2, Kallio 1, Yoose 1 … Blocking (aces): Thein 6, Pharr 4, Foster 3, Randt 1, Koenen 1 … Digs (5 or more): Randt 9, Jensen 8, Koenen 5, Naatjes 5, Hoffman 5

