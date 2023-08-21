College volleyball: Ridgewater wraps up tournament with a split

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Ridgewater College volleyball team completed a hectic first weekend of the season, wrapping up Sunday with a 3-3 record.

Ridgewater beat Black Hawk College of Illinois 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-20 and lost to the College of DuPage 25-16, 25-15, 26-24 on Sunday.

The Warriors went 2-0 on Saturday at the NJCAA Opening Weekend Tournament.

They beat Milwaukee Area Technical College 26-24, 25-21, 11-25, 26-24, then defeated Highland Community College of Illinois 25-27, 25-21, 25-18, 17-25, 15-13.

“After a strong Saturday, we came in ready to battle knowing we were facing two more tough teams today,” Ridgewater head coach Amanda Bohlsen said. “Our Warriors rose to the occasion, taking the first match with a strong offense and defense (that) worked together and refused to lose.

“”Unfortunately, we couldn’t find our tempo against No. 1-ranked College of DuPage until a bit too late in the match.”

Ridgewater went 0-2 on Friday night, losing to Joliet Junior College of Illinois 3-0 and North Iowa Area Community College 3-0.

The Warriors next play at 10:30 a.m. Friday against Northland Community & Technical College in the Crossover Tournament at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids.

The Warriors also will play Iowa Lakes Community College, Minnesota North-Mesabi Range and North Iowa Area Community College over the weekend.

Ridgewater 3, Black Hawk College 1

Ridgewater 23-25-25-25

Black Hawk 25-16-21-20

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Jordan Thein 4, Karli Jensen 3, Morgan Hoffman 1, Hallye Foster 1, E Kallio 1 … Set assists: Olivia Naatjes 12, E Kallio 10, Foster 1, Thein 1 … Hitting (kills): Thein 10, Liz Koenen 7, Gabby Randt 6, Hannah Pharr 6, Foster 5, Naatjes 2 … Blocking (aces): Pharr 9, Thein 1, Randt 1, Koenen 1, Naatjes 1 … Digs (5 or more): Jensen 12, Caitlin Yoose 5, Naatjes 5

Black Hawk

Stats not available

DuPage 3, Ridgewater 0

Ridgewater 16-15-24

DuPage 25-25-26

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Koenen 1 … Set assists: E. Kallio 10, Naatjes 4, Foster 1 … Hitting (kills): Pharr 5, Thein 4, Randt 4, Koenen 3, Foster 2, Naatjes 1 … Blocking (aces): Pharr 2, Randt 2, Foster 1 … Digs (5 or more): Jensen 9, Hoffman 5, Randt 5, Naatjes 5

DuPage

Stats not available

Saturday:

Ridgewater 3, Milwaukee Area TC 1

MATC 24-21-25-24

Ridgewater 26-25-11-26

MATC

Stats not available

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Jensen 4, Foster 3, Thein 1, E. Kallio 1, Randt 1, Naatjes 1 … Set assists: Naatjes 19, Kallio 5, Foster 2, Randt 1 … Hitting (kills): Thein 11, Randt 6, Pharr 8, Koenen 4, Hofman 1, Foster 1, Naatjes 1, Jensen 1 … Blocking (aces): Randt 3, Pharr 2, Thein 1, Naatjes 1 … Digs (5 or more): Jensen 11, Randt 5

Ridgewater 3, Highland CC (Ill.) 2

Highland 27-21-18-25-13

Ridgewater 25-25-25-17-15

Highland

Stats not available

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Thein 3, Jensen 3, E. Kallio 2, Foster 1 … Set assists: Naatjes 13, Kallio 5, Foster 2, Yoose 1 … Hitting (kills): Koenen 15, Randt 15, Pharr 8, Naatjes 5, Thein 4, Foster 2, Kallio 1, Yoose 1 … Blocking (aces): Thein 6, Pharr 4, Foster 3, Randt 1, Koenen 1 … Digs (5 or more): Randt 9, Jensen 8, Koenen 5, Naatjes 5, Hoffman 5