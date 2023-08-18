Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

College volleyball: Warriors will have a local flavor

Going by the 'One Team, One Mission" bantra, Ridgewater has 6 MACCRAY graduates on its roster and 8 from the area

091422.S.WCT.WARRIORS.VOLLEYBALL.KUNSTLEBENRANDT.jpg
Warriors sophomore right-side hitter Harley Kunstleben (left) and freshman right-side hitter Gabby Randt (right) jump in attempt to block an attack during a match against Minnesota State Community and Technical College on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Ridgewater College.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 11:49 AM

WILLMAR — As the Ridgewater Warriors enter their third season under head coach Amanda Bohlsen, they will have a new motto which will be showcased on their warm-up t-shirts for the 2023 season.

That motto reads, "One Team. One Mission."

"We're going to focus on staying connected on the team and on our side of the court," Bohlsen said. "There's an intensity that this team plays with that I don't get on my court very often. It's personal to us this year. Everyone feels like they're on a home court.

Eight of the 11 players on the Warriors are from the West Central Tribune coverage area, including six graduates from MACCRAY High School . Those athletes are sophomores Gabby Randt, Hallye Foster, Lizzie Koenen, Olivia Naatjes and Cailin Yoose as well as freshman Jordan Thein.

"We're excited to have the gym full," Bohlsen said. "We have Rambow supporting us heavy this year. They're backing behind us because they know that we want to stay local and they know that we recruit local and that we value our local community."

ADVERTISEMENT

091422.S.WCT.WARRIORS.VOLLEYBALL.FOSTER.jpg
Warriors freshman setter Hallye Foster hits the ball over the net during a match against Minnesota State Community and Technical College on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Ridgewater College.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Related Stories:
RuterHighFive.jpg
Sports
Tribune notebook: Willmar Legion coach receives honor
Doug Ruter was presented with the 2023 Division I Coach of the Year award before this year's state tournament in Rochester
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ryan Schultz YME 2_26_22 081123.jpg
College
Women's Basketball: Ryan Schultz takes the leap to Ridgewater
Schultz named Ridgewater coach after five seasons at Yellow Medicine East
6d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
Sports
College softball: Callie Danielson tabbed as Ridgewater Warriors' new head coach
A 2006 Willmar High School grad, Danielson takes over for 1-19 Warriors
Jul 7
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar junior Hayden Venenga, 77, jumps up to try to block a pass by Hutchinson's Logan Butler during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
Football: Willmar lineman makes a big-time commitment
Hayden Venenga, a senior to be, will play football for South Dakota State beginning in 2024. He's one of many area athletes deciding on their futures
Jul 5
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Also from the local area are Renville County West High School grad Hannah Pharr and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg High School grad Karli Jensen.

Pharr, a sophomore transfer from Eastern Wyoming College, is happy to be back home after she felt "way too homesick." She was a 2021 West Central Tribune All-Area Volleyball Honorable Mention, an All-Camden Conference selection and was RCW's Team MVP in her senior season.

Jensen, who committed to the Warriors for the 2022 season, had military training in the fall. She is back and plans to play two years at Ridgewater.

"I'm excited to be back where I know people and it's more familiar," Pharr said. "I'm also really excited because this is probably going to be my last season. ... A lot of the girls on our team I have played against."

Morgan Hoffmann, a Sleepy Eye Public High School grad, returns for her sophomore season with the Warriors. She is joined by freshmen Ashlee Nelson of Glencoe-Silver Lake and Emma Kallio of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted to round out Ridgewater's roster.

"I'm excited for all the new faces we have," Randt said. "We definitely want a lot more wins (this season). We want to make it to regions and go to nationals, which I feel like could be a possibility for us this year."

Ridgewater posted a 5-15 overall record in 2022, including a 4-12 record in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference South Division. Three of the Warriors' five wins came in the final two weeks of their season.

Bohlsen is looking forward to playing more matches this season. Ridgewater has been able to add more matches to its schedule, including a lengthy preseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors compete Aug. 18-20 at the 2023 Opening Weekend Tournament at the UW Health Sports Facility in Rockford, Illinois. They also compete in the MCAC Crossover Tournament on Aug. 25-26 at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids. They finish their preseason schedule against Alexandria Technical and Community College on Aug. 30 at Alexandria.

More by Michael Lyne:
Willmar vs. St. Cloud, 081423.006.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: A stunning loss for Stingers
St. Cloud scores seven unanswered runs, including two in the 9th, to end Willmar’s season, 8-7
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island secures top seed at state
Amateur baseball report for Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Bullfrogs top Raymond in Region 4C championship, 7-2
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Rox Stingers NWL Playoffs Game 1 Slide
Sports
St. Cloud Rox take 1-0 lead on Willmar Stingers in Northwoods League playoff series
A pair of two-run home runs from Anthony Mata powers St. Cloud to 4-3 win over Willmar in Game 1 of the best-of-three series
4d ago
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070623.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: This Stinger has trust
Kevin Fitzer, who leads Willmar in most categories on offense, has used a sports psychologist and an even-keeled approach to lead Stingers to the playoffs
6d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Load More

091422.S.WCT.WARRIORS.VOLLEYBALL.NAATJES.jpg
Warriors freshman setter Olivia Naatjes puts the ball in play during a match against Minnesota State Community and Technical College on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Ridgewater College.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Ridgewater opens conference play against Century College on Sept. 8 in White Bear Lake. It also travels to Coon Rapids to face Anoka-Ramsey on Sept. 9.

"We're excited to have the opportunity to play more games this season," Bohlsen said. "I asked for more games. I fought hard and I got them, so I can't complain. I'm stoked. It makes my job harder; just ensuring that we're taking care of our bodies and that we're not gassing out."

Conditioning has been a big focus for the Warriors and so has the team's leadership course, known as LCs, which is utilized for team building.

"(We want) to be able to facilitate hard conversations and work through what conflict looks like through each player," Bohlsen said. "Home life leads to how you to face conflict and not every home life is the same. We learned a lot last year that each player reacts to conflict differently."

The LCs focus on teammates talking about what conflict, accountability, reliability, responsibility and integrity looks like to them. These meetings take place at Ridgewater.

"We're all tight in a dim room looking straight at each other having honest conversations," Bohlsen said. "I think that's where our success is going to come this year because they're going to have stressful weeks and they're going to go to each other and not go outside the program because they know that no one knows it like they do."

ADVERTISEMENT

For Bohlsen, It is "so much bigger than the sport."

"It's how we're setting these girls up when they leave our program to go be big kids in the real world — that they have a network and connections — and a perspective that they didn't come in with," Bohlsen said.

Bohlsen will also be without Harley Kunstleben, Adelia Pierson and Tayler Schmidt for the first season since she became Ridgewater's head coach in 2021.

"They were the pioneers of this program," Bohlsen said. "They set the culture for this program."

Roster

Uniform No. Player, Year, Position, School
No. 1 - Karli Jensen, freshman defensive specialist, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg
No. 2 - Ashlee Nelson, freshman defensive specialist, Glencoe-Silver Lake
No. 3 - Cailin Yoose, sophomore defensive specialist, MACCRAY
No. 6 - Jordan Thein, freshman right-side hitter, MACCRAY
No. 7 - Morgan Hoffmann, sophomore outside hitter, Sleepy Eye Public
No. 8 - Hallye Foster, sophomore middle hitter, MACCRAY
No. 11 - Emma Kallio, freshman setter, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted
No. 13 - Gabby Randt, sophomore right-side hitter, MACCRAY
No. 15 - Lizzie Koenen, sophomore outside hitter, MACCRAY
No. 16 - Olivia Naatjes, sophomore setter, MACCRAY
No. 17 - Hannah Pharr, sophomore middle hitter, Renville County West

Schedule

Preseason

- August 18 - vs. Joliet Junior College, 9 a.m. and vs. Triton College, 1 p.m. (Opening Weekend Tournament at Rockford, IL)
- August 19 - vs. Milwaukee Area Technical College, 3 p.m. and vs. Highland Community College, 5 p.m. (OWT at Rockford, IL)
- August 20 - vs. Black Hawk College-Moline, 11 a.m. and vs. College of DuPage, 1 p.m. (OWT at Rockford, IL)
- August 25 - vs. Northland Community and Technical College, 10:30 a.m. and vs. Iowa Lakes Community College, 6 p.m. (Crossover Tournament at Coon Rapids)
- August 26 - vs. Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range, 8 a.m. and vs. North Iowa Area Community College, 10:30 a.m. (Crossover Tournament at Coon Rapids)
- August 30 - at Alexandria Technical and Community College, 6:30 p.m.

Regular season

- September 8 - at Century College, 6:30 p.m.
- September 9 - at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, noon
- September 13 - vs. Minnesota State Community and Technical College-Fergus Falls, 6:30 p.m.
- September 22 - vs. Century College, 6:30 p.m.
- September 23 - vs. Western Technical College, noon
- September 25 - vs. Alexandria Technical and Community College, 6:30 p.m.
- September 27 - at St. Cloud Technical and Community College, 6:30 p.m.
- September 29 - vs. Rochester Community and Technical College, 6:30 p.m.
- September 30 - vs. Riverland Community College, noon
- October 4 - vs. Minnesota West Community and Technical College, 6:30 p.m.
- October 6 - at Western Technical College, 6:30 p.m.
- October 7 - at Rochester Community and Technical College, noon
- October 11 - vs. Anoka-Ramsey Community College, 6:30 p.m.
- October 13 - at Riverland Community College, 6:30 p.m.
- October 14 - at Minnesota West Community and Technical College, noon
- October 18 - vs. St. Cloud Technical and Community College, 6:30 p.m.
- October 20 - at Minnesota State Community College-Fergus Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Postseason

- October 27/28 - Region 13A tournament, TBA at Coon Rapids
- November 9-11 - NJCAA Division III Nationals - TBA at Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Wisconsin
College
Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis doesn’t throw during open practice
2d ago
 · 
By  ANDY GREDER / St. Paul Pioneer Press
gofootthreepeat81623.jpg
College
Why Minnesota will be part of college football’s national championship picture this fall
3d ago
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
St. Cloud Rox Infielder Kyle Jackson
College
St. Cloud Rox return to Northwoods League playoffs
Aug 11
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Atwater's Jason Vejtruba picks up speed during Heat 2 of the WISSOTA Midwest Mods on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at KRA Speedway in Willmar.
Sports
Auto racing: Another win for Atwater driver
14h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Raymond's Tanner Bauman watches the ball after making contact during the Region 4C championship game against Bird Island on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Rockets like their chances
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Bird Island's James Woelfel is greeted by the dugout after scoring a run in the seventh inning during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy.
Sports
ELLIOTT: Bullfrogs are ready for another run
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
A group of male athletes begin their quarter-mile swim at the start of the Green Lake Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 at Spicer.
Sports
Green Lake Triathlon: Man from Alexandria, women from Rochester take home titles
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott