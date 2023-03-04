College wrestling: Three Ridgewater Warriors are still alive at the national tournament

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three Ridgewater wrestlers are still alive after the first day of the NJCAA Division III national tournament on Friday.

Cole Holien at 141 pounds, Wil Yasseri at 165 and Austin Schlangen at 285 are all in the consolation bracket with the final rounds scheduled for Saturday.

Holien, a freshman from Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, went 2-1. Yasseri, a sophomore from Rogers, went 3-1. Schlangen, a freshman from Eden Valley-Watkins, also was 3-1.

The Warriors had six wrestlers advance to the national tournament, including Brady Holien (2-2) at 149, Taedon Nichols (1-2) at 157 and Rick Jones (1-2) at 195.

How Ridgewater fared

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

141: Cole Holien 2-1 … 149: Brady Holien 2-2 … 157: Taedon Nichols 1-2 … 165: Wil Yasseri 3-1… Rick Jones 1-2 … 285: Austin Schlangen 3-1