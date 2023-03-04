99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

College wrestling: Three Ridgewater Warriors are still alive at the national tournament

Cole Holien, Wil Yasseri and Austin Schlangen are in the wrestlebacks at the NJCAA Division III meet in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Ridgewater Warriors logo
Ridgewater Warriors logo<br/>
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
March 03, 2023 10:58 PM

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three Ridgewater wrestlers are still alive after the first day of the NJCAA Division III national tournament on Friday.

Cole Holien at 141 pounds, Wil Yasseri at 165 and Austin Schlangen at 285 are all in the consolation bracket with the final rounds scheduled for Saturday.

Holien, a freshman from Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, went 2-1. Yasseri, a sophomore from Rogers, went 3-1. Schlangen, a freshman from Eden Valley-Watkins, also was 3-1.

The Warriors had six wrestlers advance to the national tournament, including Brady Holien (2-2) at 149, Taedon Nichols (1-2) at 157 and Rick Jones (1-2) at 195.

Recent wrestling roundup:

How Ridgewater fared

ADVERTISEMENT

Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)

141: Cole Holien 2-1 … 149: Brady Holien 2-2 … 157: Taedon Nichols 1-2 … 165: Wil Yasseri 3-1… Rick Jones 1-2  … 285: Austin Schlangen 3-1

What To Read Next
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Michigan
College
Jamison Battle, Ta’Lon Cooper leaning toward moving on from Gophers
March 06, 2023 10:19 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota-Gophers.jpg
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers falter at free throw line in 71-67 loss to Badgers
March 05, 2023 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown