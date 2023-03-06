99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
College wrestling: Two Warriors place 7th at NJCAA Division III national championships

Ridgewater’s Cole Holien and Wil Yasseri each earned All-American honors

Ridgewater Warriors logo
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
March 05, 2023 09:00 PM

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Ridgewater’s Cole Holien and Wil Yasseri each earned All-American honors with seventh-place finishes at the NJCAA Division III national championships on Saturday at Iowa Western College in Iowa.

Holien, a freshman from Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, went 1-1 on the second day of competition in the 141-pound weight class after going 1-1 on Friday. He beat Jager Kwiatkowski of Henry Ford College by a 14-6 major decision in the seventh-place match.

Yaseri, a sophomore from Rogers, finished the tournament with a 5-2 record at 165. He beat Joseph Russo of Nassau Community College 2-0 in the seventh-place match.

Austin Schlangen, a freshman 285-pounder from Eden Valley-Watkins, also was alive on the second day of wrestling, but lost to finish 3-2 in the tournament.

Ridgewater had six wrestlers advance to the national championship. Brady Holien at 149, Taedon Nichols at 157 and Rick Jones at 197 were all eliminated on the first day of competition.

Fifty-one teams scored points in the championship.

Western Wyoming won the national title with 134 points. Ridgewater finished 17th with 39.5 points. Rochester was the top Minnesota finisher, placing 12th with 60.5 points. Itasca was 25th with 21.5 points.

College Wrestling

Team scoring
(1) Western Wyoming 134 … (2) Pratt 112.5 … (3) Iowa Western 106.5 … (4) Northeast Oklahoma 94 … (5) North Idaho 93 … (12) Rochester 60.5 … (17) Ridgewater 39.5 … (25) Itasca 21.5.

How Ridgewater fared
Key: (Weight, name, won-loss, place)
141: Cole Holien, 3-2, 7th
165: Wil Yasseri  5-2, 7th
285: Austin Schlangen 3-2

