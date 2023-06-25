Former Mud Puppies find a home with St. Cloud Rox

ST. CLOUD — Life on the road is never easy for any baseball player.

But the Minnesota Mud Puppies of the Northwoods League are an entirely different story.

The Mud Puppies were created in 2021 after Thunder Bay couldn't play for a second straight year due to Canadian border restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021 and 2022, the Mud Puppies played a 36-game road schedule with no actual home to play at. They picked up the road games that would have been scheduled for Thunder Bay. The team, which was based out of Eagan, Minnesota, was operated by the Northwoods League.

Their schedule has gone up to 44 games this season, even with the return of Thunder Bay. The league added the Minot (North Dakota) Hot Tots , creating another odd number of teams at 23. Therefore, the Mud Puppies were needed again. There's the possibility of adding a team in Hudson, Wisconsin, for the league, but the Mud Puppies will be needed until things even out.

Two St. Cloud Rox players got to experience life with the Mud Puppies. Minnesota State-Mankato infielder Jackson Hauge and St. Thomas outfielder/infielder Ben Vujovich were on the road all of last summer with the team. When they came back after a road trip, they stayed at their homes in the Twin Cities.

Vujovich is a native of Inver Grove Heights and Hauge is a Ramsey native.

"In hindsight, last summer wasn't too bad. We all took advantage of the opportunity," Vujovich said. "I didn't live too far from our pickup spot. It was only 15 minutes for me. And, you got more off days and could rest your body."

The pickup spot where the Mud Puppies met up to catch a bus to their next game was a little farther for Hauge. He usually had to drive an hour to get there from his parents' home in Ramsey.

"I wanted to play in the league and I really hadn't put together anything in college yet. No one was really interested in me because they hadn't seen me enough," Hauge said. "Luckily, the Puppies were interested.

The dirt on the Mud Puppies The name: The Minnesota Mud Puppies name is a throwback to 1994 and one of the original five teams in the Northwoods League, the Dubuque Mud Puppies.



The schedule: The Mud Puppies play a 44 game road-only schedule. They are always the away team.



The league: The Mud Puppies players meet the same eligibility requirements as any other Northwoods League player, and have the same opportunities for recognition.



Source: northwoodsleague.com/minnesota-mud-puppies

"I think I had the furthest drive on the team for the pickup site. That was the toughest part. When you put that into 36 road games last summer, it was a time commitment I didn't expect."

What made things tougher last year for the Mud Puppies was struggling to finish the season. The team lost 17 consecutive games at one point from July to August. They finally won their last game of the season against Waterloo to end the season.

"I don't miss the losing," Hauge said with a laugh. "We were always the road team, so we got walked off a lot. That never felt very fair. I think we got walked off at least seven times. We had guys from all levels: Division I down to the NAIA and junior college guys. They were all talented. We did OK in the first half, but that second half was brutal.

"Waterloo was one of the worst teams in the league last year too. I guess we ended up winning the Toilet War in the end."

Networking with the Rox

The best part for Vujovich last season was getting to play in the league's All-Star game and Major League Dreams Showcase in July 2022. The 6-foot, 175-pound Vujovich hit .355 for the Mud Puppies with a home run and 18 RBI last summer. He finished with 33 hits, eight doubles and 18 runs scored. He slugged .495 and had a high on-base percentage (.455).

Vujovich went 1-for-2 with an RBI in the All-Star game and went 2-for-5 with two RBI in the Dreams Showcase. But what made that experience even better is that he got to know the St. Cloud Rox coaching staff better. The Rox picked up the Mud Puppies on their way to both games.

"I went into both of those games with a chip on my shoulder," Vujovich said. "Jackson came with me to the Dreams Showcase. We got picked up at a gas station and (Rox hitting/catching coach) Nick Studdard came up to me and talked with me. He told me that they really wanted me for next season. That's how it all started."

When Studdard and the Rox reached out to him to play this summer, Vujovich was grateful.

"I built a connection with them and they kept their eye on me throughout the summer," he said. "I knew I was going to St. Cloud no matter what. It made a lot of sense for me. It felt like the perfect match. It's just nice playing at home and having an actual fan base."

St. Cloud Rox outfielder Ben Vujovich walks back to the dugout between innings in a Northwoods League game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 21, at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. Vujovich, who plays at St. Thomas, played for the Mud Puppies last summer. Andy Rennecke / St. Cloud LIVE

Through Wednesday, June 21, Vujovich was hitting .338 for the Rox with 25 hits, seven RBI and 15 runs scored. Rox manager Brian Lewis has Vujovich playing all outfield positions, which he feels most comfortable at. He typically hits leadoff or No. 2 in the lineup.

Through Saturday, the Rox were 15-10 and four games behind Willmar (19-6) in the Great Plains West standings.

"You have to be fluid and be ready to play anywhere," Vujovich said. "That's just the nature of the Northwoods. "I'm trying to do anything I can to help. If they need me in the infield, I can play there."

Hauge had a strong season for the Mud Puppies last summer when he hit .287 with four home runs and 21 RBI. The first baseman/outfielder actually finished the season with the Rox last year when he was drafted by the team for the playoffs. Mud Puppies players are eligible to be drafted for the postseason after the regular season concludes. The Mud Puppies aren't eligible for the postseason as a team.

Hauge went 0-for-4 in his one game for the Rox. This summer, the average is up at .318 and he has one home run, 17 RBI while slugging .455. Hauge's on-base percentage is also up this summer at .444.

"I got a little test run with them last year and that meant a lot to me," Hauge said of the Rox. "When they wanted me back on a full contract, of course I said yes. It's nice having a home now. When you're on the road, you have less time to do individual work. You don't have access to cages and things like that.

"Now I can come out here whenever I want and work on that. And, it's fun to play in front of fans who are cheering for you and not booing you. The Mud Puppies were always the enemy."

Life on the road could be lonely for the Mud Puppies. Both Vujovich and Hauge said they bonded with their teammates more than they would have if they would have just left to go home after a game. They're also happy they're still playing together with the Rox.

"Jackson's a familiar face for me. We've been playing together in this league for two years and that's pretty special. He's an upbeat guy who just loves the game," Vujovich siad. "I'll always consider him a good friend. When you live on a bus together for four days on end, it's hard not to become a family."

Said Hauge: "I really like Vuj — he's an awesome guy. We were leaders on the Mud Puppies and now we're doing the same thing with the Rox. We always talk and swap old stories. He's an awesome teammate."

Rising in the ranks

Vujovich will be a junior at St. Thomas next season. Since the school moved to Division I, wins haven't come easily for the program. The Tommies went 10-34 this past season and went 16-29 in 2022. Vujovich hit .306 this past spring with a home run, 23 RBI, 49 hits (11 doubles, four triples) while scoring 29 runs and slugging .444.

"Things have been rough because of transitioning to D-I," Vujovich said. "There has been a learning curve. Personally, I had a decent season this spring. I reached some of my goals. We're just trying to build a strong culture as we've moved up. I'm excited for next year because we have some strong returners."

St. Cloud Rox first baseman Jackson Hauge plays defense in a Northwoods League game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Wednesday, June 21, at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. Andy Rennecke / St. Cloud LIVE

Hauge will be a senior next year at MSU-Mankato , but is hoping for another year of eligibility with a medical redshirt. He's hoping that goes through soon so he knows he has two years left for sure. The Mavericks are a perennial favorite to win the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference every season. They almost made it back to the Division II World Series this spring, but fell to Augustana in the Central Regional championship series.

Hauge hit .357 with the Mavericks and had 16 home runs and 76 RBI this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Hauge slugged a robust .679 and had an on-base percentage of .456. With numbers like that, he could be drafted before he's able to go back and play for the Mavericks again.

Hauge is hesitant about that happening despite the numbers he's putting up. This year's MLB draft is July 9-11.

"There are no guarantees with getting drafted," Hauge said. "That's my dream, but I'm just taking it one day at a time. I'm doing pretty well this summer and continue to make adjustments. There's always room for improvement. I'm focusing on the Rox and winning a Northwoods League championship. I feel like we're on the right path."

