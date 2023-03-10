Junior college baseball: Ridgewater Warriors drop 2 games to Lake Michigan College

LAKE MYRTLE, Fla. — The Ridgewater baseball team lost two games Thursday on its spring trip to Florida, dropping a doubleheader to Lake Michigan College.

Lake Michigan, an NJCAA Division II program that offers scholarships, beat the Warriors 9-3 in Game 1, then got a no-hitter in Game 2, a 3-0 victory.

The games left Ridgewater 1-5 on its spring trip with two games to play beginning at 8 a.m. Friday against Glen Oaks Community College.

All of the Warriors’ games are part of the Russ Matt Invitational.

In Game 1, Bennett Knapper took the loss, tossing six innings. He’s a right-hander from Yellow Medicine East.

In Game 2, Nikson Knapper, Bennett’s brother, took the complete-game loss. The right-hander from YME struck out four, walked no one and allowed eight hits and three earned runs.

In Game 1, Bennett IKnapper went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Sam Etterman, a freshman third baseman from Willmar was 1-for-4 with a run. Tyer Flis, a sophomore catcher from Robbinsdale Armstrong, was 1-for-4 and Reece Schwirtz, a sophomore playing second base from Glencoe-Silver Lake, was 1-for-1 with a walk.

After Friday’s doubleheader, Ridgewater’s next scheduled games are a doubleheader with the Gustavus Adolphus junior varsity on March 27 in St. Peter.

Game 2:

Lake Michigan 3, Ridgewater 0

Ridgewater 000 000 0-0 0 0

Lake Michigan 101 100 x-3 3 0

Hitting - Ridgewater: Josh Robb 0-2 bb, Carter Thelen 0-1 bb … Lake Michigan: n/a

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Nikson Knapper (L, 0-1) 6-8-3-3-0-4 … Lake Michigan: n/a

Game 1:

Lake Michigan 9, Ridgewater 3

Lake Michigan 040 020 3-9 7 0

Ridgewater 200 010 0-3 6 1

Hitting - Lake Michigan: n/a … Ridgewater: Sam Etterman 1-4 r, Josh Robb 0-1 r-2 bb, Tyler Flis 1-4 2b, Bennett Knapper 3-4 rbi-3 2b, Nolan Spence 0-2 bb, Reece Schwirtz 1-1 bb sb-2,

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Lake Michigan: n/a … Ridgewater: Knapper, L (0-1) 6-5-8-8-5-8, Hank Bulson 1-2-1-1-0-0