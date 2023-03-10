99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Junior college baseball: Ridgewater Warriors drop 2 games to Lake Michigan College

Warriors fall 9-3 and 3-0 to the Red Hawks in a doubleheader played in Florida

Baseball roundup
Ridgewater Warriors logo<br/>
By Joe Brown and Tom Elliott
March 09, 2023 09:41 PM

LAKE MYRTLE, Fla. — The Ridgewater baseball team lost two games Thursday on its spring trip to Florida, dropping a doubleheader to Lake Michigan College.

Lake Michigan, an NJCAA Division II program that offers scholarships, beat the Warriors 9-3 in Game 1, then got a no-hitter in Game 2, a 3-0 victory.

The games left Ridgewater 1-5 on its spring trip with two games to play beginning at 8 a.m. Friday against Glen Oaks Community College.

All of the Warriors’ games are part of the Russ Matt Invitational.

In Game 1, Bennett Knapper took the loss, tossing six innings. He’s a right-hander from Yellow Medicine East.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Game 2, Nikson Knapper, Bennett’s brother, took the complete-game loss. The right-hander from YME struck out four, walked no one and allowed eight hits and three earned runs.

In Game 1, Bennett IKnapper went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Sam Etterman, a freshman third baseman from Willmar was 1-for-4 with a run. Tyer Flis, a sophomore catcher from Robbinsdale Armstrong, was 1-for-4 and Reece Schwirtz, a sophomore playing second base from Glencoe-Silver Lake, was 1-for-1 with a walk.

After Friday’s doubleheader, Ridgewater’s next scheduled games are a doubleheader with the Gustavus Adolphus junior varsity on March 27 in St. Peter.

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
Warriors fall to the Lakers 3-2, then earn a 12-2 victory in the nightcap to open their spring trip in Florida
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Editorial cartoon for March 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 6, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the arrival of spring training and the end of winter.
March 06, 2023 05:19 AM
Ridgewater Warrior pitcher Reece Schwirtz throws a pitch while taking on Central Lakes College at Green Lake Baseball Diamonds in Spicer on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors amped up for the season
With a large group of returning players, Ridgewater hopes to improve last year's third-place finish in the regional
March 03, 2023 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
IMG_5345-Edit.jpg
Minnesota
All 30 MLB ballparks will feature Minnesota company's souvenir mini-bats
No matter where you take your baseball road trip this summer, Pillbox Bat Co. of Winona is providing new souvenir mini-bats for all teams.
February 19, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Head coach Jeff Wollin talks with his Litchfield baseball team between innings during a game against New London-Spicer on Monday. Curt Hogg / Tribune
Prep
Tribune notebook: Three with area teams earn high school baseball awards
Atwater's Al Amdahl and Litchfield's Troy Urdahl named to coaches association hall of fame and Litch's Jeff Wollin receives the Dick Siebert Award
January 24, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Minnesota-Twins.jpg
Pro
Former Twins pitcher, All-Star reliever Bill Campbell dies at 74
Campbell spent his first four seasons with the Minnesota Twins and went 17-5 with 20 saves and 3.01 ERA in 167 2/3 innings of relief in 1976.
January 07, 2023 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Willmar senior Blake Schoolmeester, 23, goes up for a shot against a pair of Brainerd defenders during a Central Lakes Conference game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 in the Big Red Gym at Willmar High School
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Three Willmar Cardinals honored by Central Lakes Conference
Boys basketball player Blake Schoolmeester and Nordic skiers Emmie Larson and Timothy Halverson are named CLC performers of the week
December 21, 2022 08:19 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Stingers baseball 001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers release their 2023 schedule
Willmar's home opener for the summer, collegiate wood bat league is June 1 against the Eau Claire Express at Bill Taunton Stadium
December 14, 2022 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Jordan Smith
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Three inducted into West Central Area Baseball Hall of Fame
Ron Moe, Jon Rambow and Jordan Smith are the latest entrants into the hall sponsored by the Kandiyohi County Historical Society
December 13, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
3192533+twins-logo.jpg
Pro
Twins benefit from draft lottery, move up to fifth pick
The Twins were the biggest beneficiary on Tuesday night when the lottery results were revealed, jumping from their projected spot — 13th overall — all the way to fifth.
December 06, 2022 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press

Game 2:

Lake Michigan 3, Ridgewater 0

Ridgewater    000   000   0-0   0   0
Lake Michigan      101   100   x-3   3   0

Hitting - Ridgewater: Josh Robb 0-2 bb, Carter Thelen 0-1 bb … Lake Michigan: n/a
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Nikson Knapper (L, 0-1) 6-8-3-3-0-4 … Lake Michigan: n/a

Game 1:

Lake Michigan 9, Ridgewater 3

Lake Michigan    040   020   3-9   7   0
Ridgewater    200   010   0-3   6   1

Hitting - Lake Michigan: n/a … Ridgewater: Sam Etterman 1-4 r, Josh Robb 0-1 r-2 bb, Tyler Flis 1-4 2b, Bennett Knapper 3-4 rbi-3 2b, Nolan Spence 0-2 bb, Reece Schwirtz 1-1 bb sb-2, 

ADVERTISEMENT

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Lake Michigan: n/a … Ridgewater: Knapper, L (0-1) 6-5-8-8-5-8, Hank Bulson 1-2-1-1-0-0

What To Read Next
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Second Round - Maryland vs Minnesota
College
Gophers season ends with loss to Maryland
March 09, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round - Nebraska vs Minnesota
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers top Nebraska, 78-75, in first round Big Ten tournament
March 08, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Warriors drop two to Owens College
March 07, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
022623.S.FF.Moorhead.Kraft
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 9, 2023
March 09, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
BOLD sophomore Jack Gross, 3, hoists up a 3-pointer during a Section 2A-North semifinal game against Lester Prairie on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Sibley East High School in Arlington.
Prep
Boys basketball: BOLD goes cold in Section 2A-North semifinals
March 09, 2023 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.001.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Lainey Braulick joins the show
March 09, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD vs. MACCRAY 020923.005.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Warriors, Wildcats, Jaguars vie for section titles
March 09, 2023 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown