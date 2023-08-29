Q&A with new St. Cloud State track and field/cross-country interim head coach Gabrielle Brown

ST. CLOUD — Gabrielle Brown is the first Black female head coach in St. Cloud State University's athletics history.

Brown, 26, was named the Huskies' interim head coach for cross-country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The hiring of Brown not only establishes a first for an athletic department that is in transition under Holly Schreiner, but it also is very significant to Brown herself.

Brown replaces Sam Kettenhofen, who abruptly resigned in late May . St. Cloud Live sat down with Brown for a Q&A to talk about her vision for each program, her coaching history, and what becoming the first Black female head coach in SCSU Huskies' history means to her.

New St. Cloud State women's cross-country and track and field head coach Gabrielle Brown. Contributed / St. Cloud State University Athletic Communications

Q: How much of a goal was this for you when you broke into coaching?

A: This definitely was one of my goals. I never had a specific timeline in mind. It happened quicker than I thought it would, but it's one I'm prepared and ready for. I owe a lot to the people who mentored me. I'm going to rely on them a lot as I transition into this role.

Q: Who were some of those mentors?

A: (Head track and field coach) Dan Schofer at Macalester, (Athletic Director) Donnie Brooks at Macalester, Chris Parno at Minnesota State-Mankato, Melvin Anderson, Clemson assistant coach Pete Charles — there's a long list. I'm very fortunate to have those folks as part of my tool kit. They're all from different divisions, levels and backgrounds. I go to all of them if I need advice.

Q: How tough is it to start this job when the season is beginning literally right now?

A: When I think about what makes me prepared for this job, it goes back to being a competitive athlete. I'm a former hurdler. At any given moment, there could be some adversity in a race, with knocking down a hurdle or whatever it might be. I take that same approach with this job. I'm coming in open-minded, and I'm an adaptable person. I think those qualities will make this transition pretty seamless for me. I'm grateful for everyone at St. Cloud State for helping me in the transition.

Q: Who are you relying on to get to know the area and everything at SCSU?

A: I'm relying on anyone who is willing to help me (laughs). I'm very grateful to Holly Schreiner and the rest of the staff. My new assistant coach (Chris Belcher) has already been a big help. Everyone has been super welcoming and warm. I'm happy to be part of the Husky community, and everyone is rallying around my success. I'm grateful.

Q: What does being the first Black female head coach at SCSU mean to you?

A: It's something I do and did think about taking this job. Being able to hold this position while representing my cultural background is important in the realms of higher education. With being a Black woman, I want to inform and educate people around campus about my experiences. I want to help bring a different perspective to meetings we have around campus as well.

I want to give Holly (Schreiner) a huge shout-out for taking a chance on me. She has a great vision for our department, and we want to become the best together.

New St. Cloud State women's cross country/track and field interim head coach Gabrielle Brown coaches one of her Macalester athletes at a collegiate meet in the spring of 2023. Contributed / Macalester Athletics

Q: How would you describe your coaching style?

A: I'm very hands-on. I want to make sure I have athletes that are under my leadership that are happy and holistic. I want to build great relationships with them, and I think it's important that they trust me and I trust them. I want to have as many one-on-ones with them as I can. That's the best way to create trust and build a relationship. I care about them on and off the track and on and off the cross-country field.

Q: What events have you specialized in coaching in?

A: Naturally, I hurdled in college (at Hamline) and in high school (St. Paul Johnson), so that's my specialty. At Macalester, I helped coach sprints and I did some coaching with our jumpers. I think one of the reasons I was hired was because I've tried to learn other events from a physical and mental standpoint. To me, it was about personal and professional development.

Every year that I've been coaching, I've been afforded the opportunity to coach different events. I want to stay engaged, and I don't want to become complacent. I'm a lifelong learner, and I want to develop my skills while helping enhance all of our student-athletes' experiences. I don't know everything, and I'll go outside to check in about my plans for certain workouts. I've learned from the best, and I'll try and continue to learn from the best.

Q: How tough will it be to elevate the program given how tough of a conference the NSIC is?

A: The NSIC is a powerhouse for Division II. It's such a competitive conference. That's what excites me the most. I'm super excited to get going, and I want to help the Huskies make their mark in the conference. By the end of next year, I want to be a top-five school in the conference for track and cross-country. We'll do that bit by bit. I know what the conference is made of, and I have really good connections. We'll make our mark known.

Q: What was your reaction to get hired?

A: I was so excited. I can't even articulate into words the feeling I had. Coming here just felt like home to me. It felt like a place I could see myself at. I'm officially a resident of St. Cloud, and I'm so happy about that.

Q: Personally, what's going to be the toughest part of this transition for you?

A: I grew up and have lived in the Twin Cities for most of my life. I was a part of four different rec leagues (co-ed kickball, women's kickball, co-ed softball and women's basketball). I have to find some up here now in St. Cloud. I'm rebuilding my community, that is the toughest thing. But I'm ready for that and I feel the support behind me. I love to stay active.