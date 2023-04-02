Softball: Ridgewater loses twice Saturday at Crossover Tournament

ROCHESTER— The Ridgewater softball team dropped two more games Saturday at the Crossover Tournament.

The Warriors (0-4) lost to Minnesota North-Vermilion 4-3 in the second game after falling 7-2 to Minnesota North-Rainy River in Game 1.

The tournament was played at Rochester Community & Technical College Dome.

In Game 1, Ridgewater first baseman Angie Weller went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Abby Clancy was 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI. Hallie Redding was 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base.

Weller is a sophomore from New York Mills. Clancy is a freshman pitcher from Willmar. Redding is a sophomore third baseman from Barnesville. Clancy took the loss to Rainy River (2-13).

In the second game, Vermilion (3-12) won in the last inning.

Ridgewater is scheduled to play the University of Minnesota-Morris junior varsity in a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday in Willmar.

Game 2:

Minnesota North-Vermilion 4, Ridgewater 3

Ridgewater 020 010 0-3 1 na

Vermilion 020 010 1-4 8 4

Hitting - Ridgewater: Stats not available … Vermilion: Stats not availablePitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Stats not available … Vermilion: Stats not available

Game 1:

Minnesota North-Rainy River 7, Ridgewater 2

Ridgewater 000 200 0-2 4 5

Rainy River 000 043 x-7 6 na

Hitting - Ridgewater: Angie Weller 2-4 sb, Hallie Redding 1-4 r sb, Zoey Salvador 0-2 r bb sb, Brooke Paulson 0-2 bb, Abby Clancy 1-2 rbi bb sb, Jasmine Colby 0-1 bb-2 … Rainy River: Stats not availablePitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Clancy (L) 4.2-3-4-2-2-5, Jasmine Knick 1.1-3-3-0-1-1 … Rainy River: Stats not available