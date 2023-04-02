99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Softball: Ridgewater loses twice Saturday at Crossover Tournament

Warriors fall 7-2 to Rainy River and 4-3 to Vermilion in Rochester

Ridgewater Warriors logo
Ridgewater Warriors logo<br/>
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 6:23 PM

ROCHESTER— The Ridgewater softball team dropped two more games Saturday at the Crossover Tournament.

The Warriors (0-4) lost to Minnesota North-Vermilion 4-3 in the second game after falling 7-2 to Minnesota North-Rainy River in Game 1.

The tournament was played at Rochester Community & Technical College Dome.

In Game 1, Ridgewater first baseman Angie Weller went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Abby Clancy was 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI. Hallie Redding was 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base.

Weller is a sophomore from New York Mills. Clancy is a freshman pitcher from Willmar. Redding is a sophomore third baseman from Barnesville. Clancy took the loss to Rainy River (2-13).

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second game, Vermilion (3-12) won in the last inning.

Ridgewater is scheduled to play the University of Minnesota-Morris junior varsity in a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday in Willmar.

Related Stories:
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Softball: Ridgewater opens with a pair of losses in Crossover Tournament
Warriors fall to Rochester 25-1 and Central Lakes 6-5 in Rochester and plays two more games Saturday in Rochester
March 31, 2023 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Practice 032723.002.jpg
College
College softball: Warriors have more depth, especially on the mound
Jasmine Knick and Willmar's Abby Clancy join Angie Weller in the rotation as Ridgewater plans to improve on last season's 3-24 record
March 29, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar baseball v Little Falls Flyers 002.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar Cardinals baseball in top 10 mix
Cardinals 8th in Class AAA preseason poll; KMS, MACCRAY, BBE, Paynesville also ranked
March 21, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors take two from Glen Oaks Vikings
Ridgewater gets top pitching performances from Sam Etterman, Zeke Walton and Jack Howard
March 10, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Load More

Game 2:

Minnesota North-Vermilion 4, Ridgewater 3

Ridgewater    020   010   0-3   1   na
Vermilion      020   010   1-4   8   4

Hitting - Ridgewater: Stats not available  … Vermilion: Stats not availablePitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Stats not available … Vermilion: Stats not available

MORE TOM ELLIOTT COVERAGE:
Here are recent stories by Tom Elliott.
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Willmar boys, girls each finish 4th at CLC championships
Cards compete in the Central Lakes Conference indoor meet at St. John's University
April 02, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar senior Sam Raitz, 31, goes by St. Cloud Apollo's Azayah Washington for a layup during a Central Lakes Conference game on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at the Big Red Gym in Willmar.
Prep
Prep basketball: Fundraiser brings together area's best
Tim Orth Memorial Foundation's Jam the Gym fundraiser set for Saturday, April 1 in Bird Island
March 22, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht, middle, collides with an R-T-R player in the Section 3A championship on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: There are a few area connections at state boys basketball this year
Orono, the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA boys basketball tournament, is coached by former Bird Island-Lake Lillian star Barry Wohler
March 20, 2023 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball roundup: BBE Jaguars earn a 3rd-place trophy at state
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa beats Hayfield 65-54 Saturday to wrap up its Class A state tournament appearance
March 19, 2023 06:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.001.jpg
Prep
Tom Elliott: BOLD brings home some more hardware
Warriors add a 2nd-place girls basketball trophy to an impressive collection of state accomplishments in multiple sports
March 18, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NL-S Jaden Coahran.JPG
Prep
Girls basketball: New London-Spicer Wildcats come home with the consolation championship
Wildcats beat Perham 65-38 to go 2-1 in the state Class AA tournament
March 17, 2023 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE vs Mountain Iron-Buhl 031723 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: A dream falls short for Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars
BBE wanted a state title, but couldn't knock off No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A semifinals, falling 61-57
March 17, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BOLD vs. UCA, 031623.003.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors stay on track
Warriors follow a familiar formula to knock off United Christian Academy at state, 67-29. Third-seeded BOLD plays second-seeded Hayfield at 2 p.m. Friday in the Class A semifinals at Williams Arena
March 16, 2023 07:35 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE vs. Underwood, 031623.004.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE Jaguars, long and athletic, move on to state semifinals
Fifth-seeded Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa beats fourth-seeded Underwood 60-44 to earn a rematch with No.1 Mountain-Iron Buhl at noon Friday at Williams Arena
March 16, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS vs. Minnehaha Academy, 031523.001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Second half dooms NLS Wildcats
Wildcats are held to 8 points in final 18 minutes in a 50-28 loss to Minnehaha Academy at the state Class AA tournament at Williams Arena
March 15, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Game 1:

Minnesota North-Rainy River 7, Ridgewater 2

Ridgewater    000   200   0-2   4   5
Rainy River      000   043   x-7   6   na
Hitting - Ridgewater: Angie Weller 2-4 sb, Hallie Redding 1-4 r sb, Zoey Salvador 0-2 r bb sb, Brooke Paulson 0-2 bb, Abby Clancy 1-2 rbi bb sb, Jasmine Colby 0-1 bb-2 … Rainy River: Stats not availablePitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Clancy (L) 4.2-3-4-2-2-5, Jasmine Knick 1.1-3-3-0-1-1 … Rainy River: Stats not available

What To Read Next
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Louisiana State vs Iowa
College
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: No. 3 LSU coasts to national championship vs. No. 2 Iowa
April 02, 2023 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Northam / Field Level Media
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (right) scores the game-winning basket over Florida Atlantic guard Nicholas Boyd (2) in a men's NCAA Tournament Final Four game April 1, 2023, in Houston.
College
MEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT: San Diego State rallies, defeats Florida Atlantic on buzzer-beater
April 01, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (left) brings the ball up court against South Carolina in the second half of a women's NCAA Tournament Final Four game March 31, 2023, in Dallas.
College
WOMEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT: Clark carries Iowa past South Carolina, into national final
March 31, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Softball: Ridgewater opens with a pair of losses in Crossover Tournament
March 31, 2023 07:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray delivers a pitch during the first inning of an April 1, 2023, game against the Royals in Kansas City.
Pro
Sonny Gray aided by pitch clock in Twins’ win
April 01, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
San Diego State guard Lamont Butler (right) scores the game-winning basket over Florida Atlantic guard Nicholas Boyd (2) in a men's NCAA Tournament Final Four game April 1, 2023, in Houston.
College
MEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT: San Diego State rallies, defeats Florida Atlantic on buzzer-beater
April 01, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (left) brings the ball up court against South Carolina in the second half of a women's NCAA Tournament Final Four game March 31, 2023, in Dallas.
College
WOMEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT: Clark carries Iowa past South Carolina, into national final
March 31, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media