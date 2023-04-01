99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Softball: Ridgewater opens with a pair of losses in Crossover Tournament

Warriors fall to Rochester 25-1 and Central Lakes 6-5 in Rochester and plays two more games Saturday in Rochester

Ridgewater Warriors logo
Tom Elliott
Today at 7:59 PM

ROCHESTER — The Ridgewater softball team opened the season with a pair of losses in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Crossover Tournament on Friday at the Rochester Regional Stadium and Bubble.

Ridgewater lost 25-1 to Rochester Community & Technical College in five innings, then fell to Central Lakes Conference of Brainerd 6-5 in its second game.

Zoey Salvador, a sophomore center fielder from Redwood Valley, had the Warriors’ lone hit against Rochester (6-8).

Ridgewater picked up six hits in the Central Lakes game. The Raiders (2-10) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for the victory. Marissa Callahan, a sophomore right-hander from Browerville, got the complete-game pitching victory, striking out 16 and walking one. She allowed five earned runs.

Ridgewater plays Minnesota North-Rainy River at 8 a.m. Saturday, then faces Minnesota North-Vermilion at 2 p.m. to conclude its participation in the tournament.

Game 1:

Central Lakes 6, Ridgewater 5

Ridgewater   010   040   0-5   na   na
Central Lakes     000   121   2-6   8   2

Hitting - Ridgewater: Stats not available … Central Lakes: Zakia Herron 2-3 r bb 3b, Emma Tautges 2-4 r-2 rbi 2b, Halle Zupan 1-3 r bb, Marissa Callahan 1-3 bb, Jill Thompson 1-3 rbi bb, Hailey Wright 1-2 rbi bb 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Ridgewater: Stats not available … Central Lakes: Callahan (W, 1-3) 7-6-5-5-1-16

Game 2:

Rochester 25, Ridgewater 1

Rochester       718  27-25   18   2
Ridgewater      000   10-1   1   5

Hitting - Rochester: Bailey Johnson 2-3 r-4 rbi-2 bb-2 hr sb-3, Jada James 2-3 r-4 rbi-3 bb 2b hr, Mia Hiber 4-5 r-3 rbi, Kelsey Grunewald 2-2 r-4 rbi-2 bb-3 2b sb-2, Bella Mehrkens 2-4 r-3 rbi-3 bb 2b, Tarrin Stephans 2-4 r-2 rbi-3 bb 2b, Isabelle Hahn 2-4 r-3 rbi bb 3b sb, Alexa Miller 1-5 rbi-2 2b, DJ Berg 1-3 r-2 sf … Ridgewater: Jasmine Knick 0-1 bb, Hallie Redding 0-2 r sb, Zoey Salvador 1-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Rochester: Stephans (W, 4-1) 5-1-1-1-1-8 … Ridgewater: Angie Weller (L, 0-1) 4.1-15-23-20-8-3, Abby Clancy 0.2-3-2-2-1-1

