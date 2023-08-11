St. Cloud Rox return to Northwoods League playoffs

ST. CLOUD — The St. Cloud Rox are back in the playoffs.

The Rox will take on the Willmar Stingers in a best-of-three Great Plains West subdivision championship series in the Northwood League beginning Sunday, Aug. 13, at Joe Faber Field. The second game will be Monday, Aug. 14, at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. If a third game is necessary, it will be played Tuesday, Aug. 15, in Willmar.

"Every time we play Willmar, it's like a playoff game," Rox manager Brian Lewis said. "It's going to be a tough series. It's a rivalry for us. We played them last year in the playoffs and we expected this to happen again."

Lewis on said Thursday, Aug. 10, that he will start University of Minnesota left-hander Connor Wietgrefe against the Stingers in Game 1. Lewis hasn't decided between Tarleton State right-hander Piercen McElyea and Minnesota right-hander Tommy Gross for the second game.

Sports Former Mud Puppies find a home with St. Cloud Rox Jackson Hauge and Ben Vujovich played 36 games — all on the road — for the Minnesota Mud Puppies last summer and are grateful to have found a team that plays home games in the St. Cloud Rox.

Wietgrefe has thrown 18-plus innings so far this summer for the Rox and has a 0-1 record with a 2.89 ERA. Gross is 6-1 with a 1.14 ERA in 39-plus innings of work and McElyea is 6-1 with a 2.83 ERA in 54-plus innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're very confident in all three of those guys," Lewis said. "Connor can throw in the low to mid-90s. He's a big arm from the left side. We're hoping Willmar's lefties struggle against him. Piercen has already thrown four times against them this year and that's a lot. Piercen has been our guy from Day 1 here so he'll throw when the season is on the line."

The Northwoods League playoff format includes eight teams with four each coming from the Great Plains and Great Lakes Divisions.

The Great Plains Divisional Championship Game will take place the day following the conclusion of both subdivision championship series on Aug. 15 or 16. After clinching a playoff spot, Lewis said his team has relaxed a little bit before the postseason begins.

"For a while there it felt like we had to win every night to hold off Mankato," Lewis said. "Once we clinched, we have started having a little more fun. Willmar is really on our mind, but we know we have to finish the season strong. Wilmar's lineup is tough, one through nine. Our pitchers will have a challenge on their hands. We went 5-7 against them this year and competed in every game. But if you make one mistake against Willmar's lineup, they will make you pay."

The Northwoods League championship game will take place on Thursday or Friday (Aug. 17 or 18), based on travel needs for the teams playing. The best overall season record gets to host. The championship is just one game.

All games will be streamed on ESPN+. Playoff tickets are on sale now at stcloudrox.com or call 320-240-9798 to purchase.