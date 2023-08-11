Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

St. Cloud Rox return to Northwoods League playoffs

St. Cloud hosts Willmar Stingers on Sunday to kick off a best-of-three Great Plains West divisional series with the two rivals.

St. Cloud Rox Infielder Kyle Jackson
St. Cloud Rox infielder Kyle Jackson gets ready to swing the bat in a Northwoods League game earlier this summer against the Waterloo Bucks. The Rox will take on the Willmar Stingers in a best-of-three Great Plains West subdivision championship series beginning Sunday, Aug. 13, at Joe Faber Field.
Contributed / Bjorn Franke and St. Cloud Rox Media Relations
Andy Rennecke
By Andy Rennecke
Today at 10:56 AM

ST. CLOUD — The St. Cloud Rox are back in the playoffs.

The Rox will take on the Willmar Stingers in a best-of-three Great Plains West subdivision championship series in the Northwood League beginning Sunday, Aug. 13, at Joe Faber Field. The second game will be Monday, Aug. 14, at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. If a third game is necessary, it will be played Tuesday, Aug. 15, in Willmar.

"Every time we play Willmar, it's like a playoff game," Rox manager Brian Lewis said. "It's going to be a tough series. It's a rivalry for us. We played them last year in the playoffs and we expected this to happen again."

Lewis on said Thursday, Aug. 10, that he will start University of Minnesota left-hander Connor Wietgrefe against the Stingers in Game 1. Lewis hasn't decided between Tarleton State right-hander Piercen McElyea and Minnesota right-hander Tommy Gross for the second game.

Willmar vs. Thunder Bay, 081023.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Another win, another record for Stingers
Stingers set franchise mark for victories with 49 in beating Border Cats
14h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
St Cloud Rox Jackson Hauge 1.jpg
Sports
Former Mud Puppies find a home with St. Cloud Rox
Jackson Hauge and Ben Vujovich played 36 games — all on the road — for the Minnesota Mud Puppies last summer and are grateful to have found a team that plays home games in the St. Cloud Rox.
Jun 25
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke

Wietgrefe has thrown 18-plus innings so far this summer for the Rox and has a 0-1 record with a 2.89 ERA. Gross is 6-1 with a 1.14 ERA in 39-plus innings of work and McElyea is 6-1 with a 2.83 ERA in 54-plus innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're very confident in all three of those guys," Lewis said. "Connor can throw in the low to mid-90s. He's a big arm from the left side. We're hoping Willmar's lefties struggle against him. Piercen has already thrown four times against them this year and that's a lot. Piercen has been our guy from Day 1 here so he'll throw when the season is on the line."

The Northwoods League playoff format includes eight teams with four each coming from the Great Plains and Great Lakes Divisions.

The Great Plains Divisional Championship Game will take place the day following the conclusion of both subdivision championship series on Aug. 15 or 16. After clinching a playoff spot, Lewis said his team has relaxed a little bit before the postseason begins.

More Willmar Stingers

"For a while there it felt like we had to win every night to hold off Mankato," Lewis said. "Once we clinched, we have started having a little more fun. Willmar is really on our mind, but we know we have to finish the season strong. Wilmar's lineup is tough, one through nine. Our pitchers will have a challenge on their hands. We went 5-7 against them this year and competed in every game. But if you make one mistake against Willmar's lineup, they will make you pay."

The Northwoods League championship game will take place on Thursday or Friday (Aug. 17 or 18), based on travel needs for the teams playing. The best overall season record gets to host. The championship is just one game.

All games will be streamed on ESPN+. Playoff tickets are on sale now at stcloudrox.com or call 320-240-9798 to purchase.

MORE AREA SPORTS:

Andy Rennecke
By Andy Rennecke
Andy Rennecke is a sports reporter for St. Cloud LIVE. He focuses on writing in-depth high school and college features for the St. Cloud metro area, including Sartell, Sauk Rapids, St. Cloud, Waite Park and St. Joseph. Rennecke has been a professional sports writer since 2003 when he got his start at the Mitchell (South Dakota) Daily Republic. He covered Central Minnesota college and high school sports and the St. Cloud Rox for the St. Cloud Times from 2008-2015. He's a Cosmos, Minnesota, native and a 2003 St. Cloud State graduate with a major in mass communications/print journalism. Andy lives in St. Joseph with his wife, Jessica, and their kids, Matthew and Quinn. He also has a dog named Dash, who has basically become his third child. Andy's interests include collecting baseball bobbleheads, listening to Weezer and The Killers and rewatching "Scrubs" and "Ted Lasso" whenever possible. Send him story ideas or feedback at andy@stcloudlive.com.
What To Read Next
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Wisconsin
College
Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis hit with low national ranking
1d ago
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-GOPHERS-FOOTBALL-TIGHT-END-BREVYN-1-SP.jpg
College
Gophers football: Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford has gone from skinny to ‘capable of dominance’
3d ago
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-TRANSFERS-IMPRESSING-FLECK-AT-SEVERAL-1-MS.jpg
College
5 key position battles for Gophers football going into fall camp
Aug 1
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Auto racing logo
Sports
Auto racing: Montevideo driver comes through in A feature at KRA Speedway
14h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball: Maple Lake walks off Litchfield
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs earn a state berth
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers clobber Eau Claire Express in weekend series
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown