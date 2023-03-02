Tribune notebook: Three Ridgewater Warriors earn basketball honors

WILLMAR — Two of the top players on Ridgewater's men's basketball team have been honored by the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

Warriors Jaylyn Clardy and Malik Westfield have been named to the All-South Division team. Clardy also made the overall All-MCAC squad, which includes the top players from the South and North Divisions.

Also earning All-MCAC women's basketball honors is Gabby Randt, the former MACCRAY star. She was named All-South Division second team.

Clardy is a 6-foot-3 sophomore wing from Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Florida. he led Ridgewater with 17.7 points per game. In 22 games, he shot 46.2% from the field, including 33.3% from 3-piont range and 85.6% from the free throw line. He also averaged 6.5 rebounds per game and 2.2 steals per game for the Warriors, both team bests.

Ridgewater sophomore Malik Westerfield goes up for a reverse layup against Minnesota West Community and Technical College on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Ridgewater College. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Westerfield, a 602 sophomore guard from West High School in Davenport, Iowa, averaged 14.7 ppg, second-best on the team. He shot 43.5% from the field, 29.2% from 3-point range and 73.1% from the free throw line.He averaged 3.0 rpg, 2.1 steals and 1.7 assists per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ridgewater coach Nathan Thooft's team posted an 11-13 record, including 6-6 in the MCAC South.

Joining Clardy and Westerfield on the 14-player All-Division squad are Rochester's Kam Givens and Peyton Dunham, Anoka-Ramsey's Rodney Owens, Minnesota State-Fergus Falls' Akok Aguer and Yonis Mohamud, St. Cloud Technical & Community College's Ibn Khalid and Elijah Mead, Riverland's Savier McCall and Jamari Walker, Anoka-Ramsey's Albert Tinnel and Minnesota West's Elijah Williams.

South Division Player of the Year is Givens. Coach of the year is Rochester's Brian LaPlante.

Ridgewater freshman Gabby Randt goes for a layup attempt during a game against Anoka-Ramsey on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Randt honored

Randt, a 5-10 freshman, led the Warriors by averaging 14.8 ppg. She shot 37.9% from the field and made 72.4% of her free throws. Her 12.1 rpg, 2.3 apg and 1.8 spg also were team-bests. She also was a member of Ridgewater's volleyball team.

Ridgewater coach Carrie Ogdahl's team went 1-24, including 0-14 in the MCAC South.

The MCAC All-South Division team included: Minnesota West's Olivia Hayenga, Tia Murray, Madisyn Huisman and Dannyn Peterson, Rochester's Myia Ruzek, Olivia Christianson, Ravyn Miles and Kandace Sikkink, Riverland's Savannah Longhoma and Reana Schmitt, Anoka-Ramsey's Mikayla Kannenwisher, Minnesota State-Fergus Falls' Emily Dehler and Western Tech's Madisyn Huisman and Dannyn Peterson.

Hayenga was South Division player of the year. Rochester's Jason Bonde and Minnesota West's Rosalie Heyenga were co-coaches of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Ridgewater coach hired

Former Ridgewater coach Darren Tighe has been hired as the new head men's basketball coach in Madison, South Dakota.

Tighe had a 48-34 record at Ridgewater, through 2017, including a 20-win season that is the school's best. He left Ridgewater to become the head coach at Mayville State in North Dakota, where he was the head coach until last fall.

Tighe coached Mayville State to three North Star Athletic Association postseason tournament titles and was named the 2018 North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sports Writers Coach of the Year. he had a 94-42 record at Mayville State.

He replaced Gary Carner, who retired after 50-plus years in coaching, including a long tenure at Dakota State, where he won 198 games, second-best in school history.