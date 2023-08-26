6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports College

Volleyball: Ridgewater goes 1-1 at tourney

Warriors fall to Northland 3-2, beat Iowa Lakes 3-1

Ridgewater Warriors logo
Courtesy of Ridgewater College
By Tom Elliott
Today at 9:21 PM

COON RAPIDS — The Ridgewater volleyball team went 1-1 on the first day of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Crossover Tournament on Friday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

The Warriors fell to Northland Technical & Community College 3-2, then beat Iowa Lakes Community College 3-1.

Against Nortland, Ridgewater lost 17-25, 26-24, 25-15, 20-25, 15-7. Against Iowa Lakes, the score was 18-25, 25-10, 25-7, 25-23.

Ridgewater plays Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range at 8 a.m. and North Iowa Area Community College at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Anoka-Ramsey.

Ridgewater 3, Iowa Lakes 1

Iowa Lakes (0-6)      25-10-7-23,
Ridgewater (4-4)      18-25-25-25

Iowa Lakes

Stats not available

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Gabby Randt 5, Lizzie Koenen 5, Jordan Thein 1, Hallye Foster 1, Olivia Naatjes 1 … Set assists: Naatjes 12, Emma Kallio 6, Foster 1, Thein 1, Cailin Yoose 1 … Hitting (kills): Hannah Pharr 9, Randt 8, Koenen 6, Naatjes 3, Thein 1, Foster 1 … Blocking (aces): Pharr 3, Thein 2, Foster 1, Kallio 1 … Digs (5 or more): Karli Jansen 14, Koenen 7, Yoose 5, Kallio 5, Ashlee Nelson 5, Foster 5, Naatjes 5

Northland 3, Ridgewater 2

Ridgewater (3-4)     25-24-25-20-7,
Northland (1-1)      17-26-15-25-15

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Karli Jensen 2, Gabby Randt 2, Jordan Thein 1 … Set assists: Olivia Naatjes 21, Emma Kallio 6, Hallye Foster 2, Hannah Pharr 1 … Hitting (kills): Randt 11, Lizzie Koenen 9, Pharr 8, Thein 7, Foster 3, Naatjes 1 … Blocking (aces): Pharr 2, Thein 2, Randt 2, Morgan Hoffmann 1, Naatjes 1, Koenen 1 … Digs (5 or more): Jensen 26, Naatjes 14, Randt 12, Hoffmann 11, Cailin Yoose 10, Kallio 8, Koenen 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Northland

Stats not available

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
