Women's Basketball: Anoka-Ramsey's fast start dooms Ridgewater Warriors

WILLMAR — A fast start set the tone for the Anoka-Ramsey women’s basketball team.

Shooting 10 of 20 from the field in the first quarter, the Golden Rams outscored Ridgewater 22-8 en route to a 70-52 Minnesota College Athletic Conference victory on Wednesday.

As A-R got off to a strong start, the Warriors’ offense struggled. They shot 3 of 16 in the opening 10 minutes. Ridgewater finished the game shooting 29.9%.

Ridgewater freshman Mallery Geistfeld, 23, hoists up a 3-pointer during a game against Anoka-Ramsey on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Warriors’ Gabby Randt, a freshman from MACCRAY, led all scorers with 28 points. Jenna Kunerth, a freshman from Browerville, had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds (eight offensive).

The Warriors have lost 14 straight games. Their lone win came on Dec. 9 against Minnesota North College-Itasca, 48-46.

Three Golden Rams finished in double figures. Cece Bell, a sophomore from Minneapolis, led her team with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Sydney Kehr, a sophomore from Coon Rapids, also had a double-double with 20 points and 11 boards. Janea Arnoldi, another sophomore from Coon Rapids, added 19 points and nine rebounds.

Ridgewater is host to Riverland Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday in Willmar.

Ridgewater freshman Jenna Kunerth, left, tries to work in the post against a pair of Anoka-Ramsey defenders during a game against on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Anoka-Ramsey 70, Ridgewater 52

Anoka-Ramsey (14-6) 22 18 13 17 — 70

Ridgewater (1-21) 8 19 10 15 — 52

ANOKA-RAMSEY - Scoring: Kimori Morris 7, Amya Simmons 2, Janea Arnoldi 19, Sydney Kehr 20, Cece Bell 22 … 3-point shots: Morris 1, Bell 3 … Rebound leaders: Kehr 11, Bell 10, Arnoldi 9 … Assist leaders: Bell 7, Morris 4, Mikayla Kanenwisher 3 … Steal leaders: Bell 7, Arnoldi 3 ... Block leader: Arnoldi 1

RIDGEWATER - Scoring: Jenna Kunerth 11, Gabby Randt 28, Mallery Geistfeld 3, Brooke Edlund 2, Erika Lozano 3, Zoey Salvador 2, Brooklyn Evenson 3 … 3-point shots: Randt 1, Geistfeld 1, Evenson 1 … Rebound leaders: Kunerth 13, Lozano 7, Randt 6, Geistfeld 6 … Assist leader: Geistfeld 3 … Steal leaders: Geistfeld 5, Randt 2 ... Block leader: Grandt 2