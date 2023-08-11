Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Women's Basketball: Ryan Schultz takes the leap to Ridgewater

Schultz named Ridgewater coach after five seasons at Yellow Medicine East

Ryan Schultz YME 2_26_22 081123.jpg
Ryan Schultz, middle, becomes the head coach for the Ridgewater College women's basketball team after spending the past five seasons as the girls basketball coach at YME.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 3:08 PM

WILLMAR — Ryan Schultz continues his climb up the coaching ladder.

A 2012 Dawson-Boyd graduate, Schultz said he was unsure about his future. He started coaching basketball at 19 years old.

“I really enjoyed it,” Schultz said. “I started as a sixth-grade coach in Marshall and I really enjoyed that. I went ‘Well, I wonder what the next level would be like?’ Then I got a junior high job over at Tracy (-Milroy-Balaton), did that for a couple years before going over to RCW (Renville County West as an assistant coach). Just always moving up.”

The last five seasons, Schultz was the head coach for the Yellow Medicine East girls basketball team. Starting this fall, he’ll climb another rung when he becomes the head women’s basketball coach at Ridgewater College .

“That next level’s exciting,” Schultz said. “You’re ready for the challenge.”

Schultz announced the decision on X/Twitter Wednesday night. He replaces Carrie Ogdahl , who was in her second stint with the Warriors.

“I just saw the job was open and I’ve always thought about being a college coach and thought that would be a fun and different challenge than being a high-school coach,” Schultz said. “I thought I’d give it a try.”

Ridgewater went 1-24 last season. The team’s lone win came on Dec. 9 against Minnesota North-Itasca. The Warriors lost 17 straight games to close out the year.

Along with his head coaching experience at YME, Schultz is leaning into his 10 years of experience as an AAU coach to help in the transition. His most recent AAU experience is coaching 2024 graduates with MN Rise. He plans on coaching 2028 grads next summer.

“I think AAU is going to translate very similarly,” Schultz said. “We get a ton of different kids from different high school programs. You really got to mesh them together in a quick amount of time for tournaments and stuff like that. The nice thing is having that exposure to a bunch of different kids. You see a lot of different kids in a lot of different styles depending on where they come from.”

With his coaching experience in the region, mainly throughout the Camden Conference, Schultz hopes that can help his recruiting efforts. YME went 56-60 in his five seasons at the helm. In 2022-23, the Sting were 12-13, including 7-10 in the Camden.

“There’s a lot of good local talent and my goal is to start there,” Schultz said. “I’ve built a lot of connections through AAU. I’ve already been in contact with a handful of girls that I coached against and coached this past spring and summer. I’ll still do a lot of recruiting through (AAU) and building relationships.”

All 10 players on Ridgewater’s roster were freshmen last season. Gabby Randt, a former Camden rival of Schultz's at MACCRAY, led the Warriors last season in points (14.8/game), field goal percentage (37.9), rebounds (12.1), assists (2.3) and steals (1.8).

Over time, Schultz has an idea of how he wants Ridgewater to play.

“In the future, I want to play a fast-style game on offense,” Schultz said. “Defensively, just play a good half-court defense and be disciplined. Take advantage of the shot clock and force teams into rough shots.”

Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
