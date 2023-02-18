99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Monday, March 6
⛹️♂️ Prep Tournament Central
🎧 Podcast
📸 Photo Galleries
📆 Calendar
📰 Magazine Rack
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
LIVE IT! Magazine
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
⛹️♂️ Prep Tournament Central
🎧 Podcast
📸 Photo Galleries
📆 Calendar
📰 Magazine Rack
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign in
Account
99¢/month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
DANCE TEAM
Prep
Tribune coverage of Dance Team State Meet coverage from the Tribune
All the stories and photo galleries from the 2023 Dance Team State Meet in Minneapolis
Prep
State dance team: LQPV/D-B Shadows, YME Silhouettes take home top-3 trophies again
LQPV/D-B 2nd and YME 3rd in Class A high kick as St. Cloud Cathedral repeats as state champion
February 18, 2023 11:58 PM
Prep
PHOTOS: LQPV/D-B Shadows compete in the high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
The LQPV/D-B Shadows finished second in the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:27 PM
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres competed in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:54 PM
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Headlines
Prep
PHOTOS: Montevideo Gold Dusters compete in the high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Montevideo Gold Dusters perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:21 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in high kick division at Dance Team State Tournament
The NLS Blackcats perform during the preliminary competition of the Class A high kick division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
February 18, 2023 10:05 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
PHOTOS: St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaderettes compete in high kick division at the Dance Team State Tournament
St. Cloud Cathedral danced to the championship in the high kick division at the Dance Team Team State Tournament for the second year in a row.
February 18, 2023 09:42 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
PHOTOS: Yellow Medicine East Silhouettes compete in high kick division of Dance Team State Tournament
The YME Silhouettes finished third in the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 02:32 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
PHOTOS: ROCORI Spartans compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Spartans competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 18, 2023 11:13 AM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
State dance team: LQVP/D-B Shadows place 2nd, YME Silhouettes take third
Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd and Yellow Medicine East finish behind St. Cloud Cathedral in Friday night's finals at Target Center
February 17, 2023 11:15 PM
·
By
Tom Elliott
ADVERTISEMENT
Prep
PHOTOS: Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm competed in both the preliminary competition of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 11:04 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS Blackcats compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The New London-Spicer Blackcats performed during the preliminary competition of the Class A jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 09:10 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Prep
PHOTOS: Sartell Sabres compete in jazz division at Dance Team State Tournament
The Sartell Sabres compete in both the preliminary and final competitions of the jazz division of the Dance Team State Tournament at the Target Center on Friday, February 17, 2023.
February 17, 2023 08:50 PM
·
By
Macy Moore
Load More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.