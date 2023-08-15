ELLIOTT: Bullfrogs are ready for another run

The Bird Island Bullfrogs enter the 100th annual state amateur baseball team as contenders for a state title.

They made it to the final weekend of the three-weekend tournament and enter this year's tournament in Litchfield, Dassel, Delano and Waconia as the top seed from Region 4C, meaning they'll have a first-round bye when this year's tournament begins Friday.

"This doesn't get old," Bird Island manager Mike Nagel said. "It's always fun. ...

"It's always good to get a bye. Some teams don't like it. They want to play. For me, any chance you get to move onto the next weekend, I'll take it. It's like Christmas time for us to be in it."

Bird Island got to reap the benefits of being the top seed in draft. In Class C, teams are allowed to take three pitchers from their region or league. For the Bullfrogs, that means that talented left-hander Josh Kingery of Atwater will be back on the mound when Bird Island takes the field at state.

Nagel said the Bullfrogs as a team have already decided to start Kingery instead of one of their pitchers. It paid dividends last year. Kingery went 12 innings in the Bullfrogs' 21-inning win over Loretto in last year's state tournament, then had another incredible performance in a 13-inning win over the Red Wing Aces.

Nagel said all the dramatic games last will help this year's squad. There's no denying the pressure-filled experience will help. There are two starters on this year's squad that weren't on last year's Bird Island state tournament run and they just happen to be two of the Bullfrogs' top players: Jordan Sagedahl and James Woelfel.

Sagedahl plays for Division I South Dakota State and has played for the Willmar Stingers of the Northwoods League. Woelfel is a former Bethel University catcher who played Class A ball in the Twin Cities last year. Sagedahl and Woelfel are both BOLD High School graduates.

That said, the team to beat this year in the state tournament will be the Delano Athletics.

The Athletics are No. 1 in the state Class C rankings and have lived up to it in the Region 12C playoffs, where they dominated. The Jordan Brewers were No. 3 in the last poll and are really good. Buckman and Nisswa are two of the best coming out of Region 8C and considering they were in last year's championship game (won by Nisswa), have good shots to be there again.

Once again, the Class C field is close. Of the 48 teams, you could make a case for half the clubs having a decent chance of winning it or at least getting to the state championship game. Here's a look at the field:

Upper bracket/Quad 1

The Favorite — Delano's got the first-round bye and with a 33-2 record, outscoring opponents 20-0 in three regional wins. The Athletics are the team to beat.

Contenders — Elrosa, Raymond and Plato are all really good teams more than capable of getting to the second weekend.

Sleeper/upset special — Minneota won the Region 9C title, so it's hardly an upset. But the Mudhens haven't been to state since 1936, so getting this far is an achievement. They could surprise.

Upper middle bracket, Quad 2

The Favorite — This is Jordan's quad. The Brewers are perennial favorites, but this might be their best team in recent years.

Contenders — Sartell Muskies, Maple Lake Lakers and Nisswa Lightning. All these teams are capable of long runs. Sartell's a veteran team with a handful of guys from their 2013 championship steam. Maple Lake is always in the middle of things and Nisswa is defending state champion and a runnerup in 8C.

Sleeper/upset special — Courtland. These guys won Section 2C and are making their second state appearance in team history, but their first since 1945.

Lower middle bracket, Quad 3

The Favorite — Buckman. The Billygoats were state runner-ups last year and won Region 8C, going back and forth with Nisswa during the season.

Contenders — Cannon Falls, Waterville, Faribault. Cannon Falls is the Section 5C champ. Waterville and Faribault may meet in the second round if Waterville beats New Ulm, which should be a great first-round game.

Sleeper/upset special — Luxemburg. The Brewers are the second seed from 11C and have a lot of talent. They'll need to deal with Loretto and the Koskie clan, including former Minnesota Twin Corey Koskie, in the first round.

Lower bracket, Quad 4

The Favorite — Waconia. The Lakers play in one of the state's toughest regions in 7C. They're always in the conversation this time of year.

Contenders — Bird Island, St. Martin. Bird Island aims for the final weekend again after some wild wins last year. St. Martin won Region 15C and is one of the Stearns County League's top teams, especially when Scott Lieser is pitching.

Sleeper/upset special — I don't know if either of these teams is a sleeper, but Watkins vs. Carlos in the first round should be an interesting game. Watkins is led by left-hander Matt Geislinger who is as good as it gets on the mound in Class C. Carlos should have ace pitcher JD Hennen, a hard-throwing right-hander from Augustana University.

In the final four, I'll go with Delano over Jordan and Buckman over Waconia, with Delano beating the Billygoats in the championship.

