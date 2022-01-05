Elliott: Enrollment numbers intrigue

In terms of enrollment size, Willmar is in the right place when it comes to the Central Lakes Conference.

The Cardinals, with an enrollment of 1,047 according to the Minnesota State High School League website, are on the smaller side of the CLC, ranking sixth of the nine conference teams.

Note that Willmar’s actual enrollment is likely larger. The MSHSL uses a formula for activities purposes that leads to counting students on free and reduced lunch programs less than students who aren’t. It’s all about fairness. Kids on those programs tend to participate less in extracurricular activities.

The MSHSL recently listed most of the enrollments of its members and the results are always interesting.

Generally, the belief is that if you are the largest school enrollment-wise in your conference, you are likely to be at the top results-wise for the activities your school participates in. In the Central Lakes, that has long been Brainerd. The Warriors have an enrollment of 1,752 and tend to finish in the top third of the conference in most sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the axiom doesn’t always hold true.

Enter Exhibit One: BOLD.

Tom Elliott Erica Dischino

The Warriors have the smallest enrollment in the seven-school West Central Conference, At 187, BOLD is less than half the size of Melrose (enrollment 418) and nearly so compared to Morris/Chokio-Alberta (371 total).

What’s impressive is how well BOLD has done in most of its sports compared to the rest of the West Central. The Warriors are usually at the top of the conference in things like boys and girls basketball, baseball and volleyball. (Football, one of BOLD’s best sports, doesn’t count because of the district system that was instituted a few years ago). And yet, BOLD remains a West Central power in sports despite the small enrollment.

The Warriors aren’t the only area team that does well in its conference despite being the smallest in its conference. Well done, BOLD.

Enter Exhibit Two: Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jaguars are the smallest school in the Central Minnesota Conference with 182 students. And yet, BBE is a wrestling, boys basketball, girls basketball and volleyball power while generally having one of the better baseball programs in the CMC. Again, football doesn’t count, but the Jaguars are coming off a state playoff appearance this past fall.

In most sports, BBE is one of the teams to beat in its conference.

And now for Exhibit Three: Central Minnesota Christian.

With an enrollment of 97, CMCS is the smallest school in the 12-team Camden Conference. Yet, traditionally, the Bluejays are strong in boys and girls basketball and volleyball, and hold their own in spring sports. They also field a boys soccer team in the fall, which is extremely rare for a school the Bluejays’ size. And no, they don’t have a football team.

Anyway, the list of school enrollments by conference is interesting. (See chart).

Conferences with area schools seem to be, for the most part, good fits geographically and enrollment-wise. The most out-of-place might be BOLD. But, the Warriors certainly are competing at a high level despite not having as many students.

There are other surprises on the enrollment list. Back in the Central Lakes, Sartell, for instance, is now No. 2 in the CLC at 1,318 students and Sauk Rapids is No. 3 at 1,280, passing up St. Cloud Tech (1,220) and St. Cloud Apollo (1,042). And, Fergus Falls is the smallest school by a lot with 588 students.

In the Wright County Conference’s West Division, New London-Spicer and Litchfield are toward the bottom of the pack, ranking sixth and seventh, respectively. Both hold their own competitively. And, the range isn’t too lopsided. NLS is at 416. Litchfield is at 413. Annandale is the largest at 552 and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, a relatively new member, is at 313.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Camden Conference, 12 teams strong, is probably the most balanced in terms of enrollment. The 11 public schools, excluding CMCS, are between Tracy-Milroy-Balaton’s 200 and Renville County West’s 138. That’s not too shabby, Camden.

Area enrollments

Here’s a look at school enrollments, according to numbers published by the Minnesota State High School League ( www.mshsl.org )

Central Lakes

(1) Brainerd …………. 1,752

(2) Sartell ……………. 1,318

(3) Sauk Rapids …….. 1,280

(4) St. Cloud Tech …... 1,220

(5) Alexandria ……….. 1,206

ADVERTISEMENT

(6) Willmar …………… 1,047

(7) St. Cloud Apollo …. 1,042

(8) Rocori …………….. 802

(9) Fergus Falls ……… 588

Wright County West

(1) Annandale …………. 552

(2) Dassel-Cokato …….. 541

ADVERTISEMENT

(3) Glencoe-Silver Lake . 482

(4) Rockford ……………. 474

(5) Watertown-Mayer …. 434

(6) New London-Spicer .. 416

(7) Litchfield ……………. 413

(8) Howard Lake-W-W. 313

West Central

(1) Melrose. ……….…… 418

(2) Morris/C-A …….…… 371

ADVERTISEMENT

(3) Montevideo ..….…… 343

(4) Minnewaska …..…... 337

(5) Sauk Centre ...…….. 318

(6) Benson .….………… 200

(7) BOLD ….…………… 187

Central Minnesota

(1) Holdingford …..……. 294

(2) Eden Valley-Watkins 293

(3) Royalton …………… 278

(4) Paynesville ………... 270

(5) Maple Lake ………... 261

(6) Kimball ..…………… 237

(7) ACGC ……………… 232

(8) BBE ………..…….. 182

Camden

(1) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 200

(2) KMS ….……………. 194

(3) YME ……………….. 193

(4) MACCRAY…………. 186

(5) LQPV ………………. 163

(7) Dawson-Boyd ………160

(9) Canby ……………… 153

(10) Lakeview …………. 148

(10) Minneota .………… 148

(11) Renville Co. West… 138

(12) CMCS ……..……….. 97