Flag Football: Passion brings opportunity for fledgling Willmar league

WILLMAR — Tremaine Scott spent time scrolling through nflflag.com and realized he had a window of opportunity to launch an NFL Flag Football League in west central Minnesota.

With other NFL Flag Football Leagues scattered around the state but only one other league within a 50-mile radius of Willmar, Scott decided to take a leap in combining his passions to give back to the local community.

Scott, a former football player for Ridgewater College and the West Central Broncos, loves football and enjoys working with children. That led him to create the Willmar NFL Flag Football League.

"This is very exciting for the area," Scott said. "It's an opportunity that all the kids and parents can benefit from as well as our community as a whole."

Tremaine Scott, the owner of the Willmar NFL Flag Football League, smiles for the camera on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Willmar Middle School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Scott hopes to have at least 100 kids sign up for the first year of the league. Each team will have a minimum of five players and a maximum of 10. Teams will be led by volunteer coaches.

Anyone in the age range of 4-17 within the 56201 zip code area can sign up to play in the league. The registration period is currently open and will end on May 26. The season is scheduled to begin on May 27 and run until July 8.

Registration is open to both boys and girls at Willmarnflffl.com . The league will be co-ed with seven divisions: 4U, 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U and 17U.

The cost to sign up increases by age bracket with $40 being the lowest at the 4u level and $75 being the highest at the 17U level.

"We do have an option for payment plans," Scott said. "If a person is needing a little help, they can put down a little bit and pay the rest throughout the season because the most important thing here is the kids."

Scott is hosting a meet and greet Saturday for players, parents and anyone interested in signing up for the league at the Willmar Middle School Football Field from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will allow people to learn more about the league, some drills will be ran and pizza will be provided. Those who attend the event will get a $10 discount on the registration fee when they sign up.

Tremaine Scott (middle) poses for a picture with fiancée Alicia Rivera (left) and their nine-month old son Tre'vion Scott on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Willmar Middle School. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

"My mission is just be able to get the kids to have a lot of fun learning the basics of football and the life lessons that teach us like discipline, determination, commitment and — my favorite one — self-confidence.

"That's what I really love, that the kids will have an opportunity to learn and they're going to have fun doing it," Scott said. "They will also have a chance to be able to be seen regionally and nationally.

Players in the 8U-14U co-ed leagues and the 17U girls are eligible to have the opportunity to compete in the NFL Flag Regional and National Tournaments. They will also get to wear licensed NFL brand items, according to Scott.

"I really want kids from Willmar to know that they can be on the big stage like all the other kids," Scott said.

Flag Football is also pushing to become an Olympic sport.

On March 29, the International Olympic Committee Executive Board proposed that the International Federal of American Football — which oversees international flag football — be approved by the full IOC, according to CBS News . A decision will be made when the IOC holds a session in October.