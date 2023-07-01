Football: Zylstra brothers team up for inaugural camp

NEW LONDON — The Zylstra brothers were looking to team up for a long time.

It didn’t work out in high school. The New London-Spicer alumni were too far apart. Brandon graduated in 2011 and Shane in '15.

Both Shane and Brandon went on to make the National Football League. Shane is a tight end for the Detroit Lions. Brandon is a free agent wide receiver and has played for the Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers and last fall, the Lions.

But on Friday, the Zylstra brothers finally got to team up on the NLS football field. The two hosted the Shane & Brandon Zylstra Football Camp on the black-and-gold turf on Pederson Field.

“We’ve talked about it ever since we were in college,” Brandon said. “We tried to set it up in 2020, then COVID happened … and we weren’t able to follow through with it.

“It was important to us to bring what we’ve learned over the last couple years back into the school and to the local athletes to help them succeed.”

NLS grad and NFL wide receiver Brandon Zylstra, right, looks on during receiver drills at the Shane & Brandon Zylstra Football Camp Friday, June 30, 2023 at NLS High School in New London. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The inaugural camp was run by NLS Community Education. A total of 500 campers, aged 5-16, participated in the brothers’ camp. Three groups — elementary, middle school and high school — worked on fundamentals, footwork and receiving skills.

“We had no idea what kind of turnout we were going to get,” Shane said. “The first session sold out in 48 hours or something like that. It was incredible to see the turnout. We’re just so happy that so many people came out to enjoy this with us.”

While the two make their living as pass-catchers in the NFL, they wanted to have an all-encompassing approach to the camp.

“We thought to develop a well-rounded athlete, we wanted to incorporate a little bit of everything,” Brandon said. “There were probably a little more receiver drills since that’s where our expertise is in. But we wanted to make sure we included everybody in that.”

Friday’s camp was not the first time the brothers teamed up.

Back on Nov. 6, 2022, Brandon, 30, and Shane, 26 both suited up for the Lions against the Green Bay Packers.

“It was something that was super special for both of us and for our family, too,” Brandon said. “Our family has had to buy a bunch of different networks to watch us … so for them to watch us under one roof, watch one game instead of flying to two different places was huge for our family."

In that game, a 15-9 Lions win, Shane caught his first NFL touchdown on a 1-yard pass from quarterback Jared Goff. Brandon saw snaps on special teams.

“Honestly, it was a goal we had growing up," Brandon said. "To finally be able to do it was honestly unbelievable. It’s been the milestone of my career so far.”

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) catches a touchdown pass as Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) defends in the first quarter Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Zylstra had five catches for 26 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Bob Donnan / USA TODAY Sports

In his second NFL season, Shane finished with 11 receptions for 60 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns came in a Week 16 win over Carolina. Shane had five catches for 26 yards in that contest.

“I’m lovin’ it out there,” Shane said of his time in Detroit. “It really feels like a place I can call home. I’m just so happy to continue to be there next season.”

Having completed his fifth year in the NFL, Brandon is hoping to latch on with another NFL team when training camps begin in late July.

“Honestly, I’m just trying to figure it out,” Brandon said. “I’m just waiting for another opportunity.”

Both Brandon and Shane reached championship games with NLS. Brandon was on the Wildcats’ 2009 Class AAA state championship team. Shane was on squads that made the state finals in 2013 and ‘14.

On Dec. 3, Shane was watching the Wildcats play in the Class AAA championship against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton with his parents Marcia and Vonn in Detroit. Shane’s face lit up as he talked about NLS’ 27-26 last-second victory.

“It looked pretty grim for a while,” Shane said, “and then that Hail Mary and the pitch, it was incredible. We were jumping up and down for sure.”

Knowing head coach Chad Gustafson, who was a longtime offensive coordinator for the Wildcats, Brandon said he was waiting for his former coach to break out some trickery.

“I remember talking to Jayme Moten (former NLS teammate and the brothers’ agent) on the phone and I was like, ‘Here comes the hitch-pitch,’” Brandon said. “It’s Gus’ signature move. He’s done that in the past. That was my first thought at the situation at hand. … The fact they pulled it off, it was so fun to watch.”

On the national attention NLS football got after the game-winning lateral, Shane added, “We were bragging to our teammates that ‘Yeah, you see that small school? We went there. That’s our school.’”