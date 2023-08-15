Green Lake Triathlon: Man from Alexandria, women from Rochester take home titles

SPICER — Cory Nygaard and Merilea Osterlund took home titles in the Olympic Division on Sunday in the Green Lake Triathlon.

Nygaard, 28, of Alexandria, finished the race in 1 hour, 53 minutes, 19 seconds. He easily beat second-place Riley Burgstahler, a 30-year-old from Kerkhoven, who finished in 2:08:28. Burgstahler edged Jay Halliday, 38, of Willmar, who had a time of 2:09.02.

Competitors in the Olympic Division completed a quarter-mile swim, a 22-mile bike ride and a 6-mile run.

Nygaard finished first in the swim with a time of 23:00, first on the bike with a time of 51:00 and second on the run in 37:25. Burgstahler took first in the run with a 36:04.

On the women’s side, Osterlund repeated as Olympic Division champion. The 48-year-old from Rochester had a time of 2:23:37. Last year, she finished in 2:08:57. Osterland had a time of 29:38 in the swim, 1:01:15 on the bike and 49:59 in the run.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Sprint Division, the winners were Kevin Mitchell and Stephanie Peterson.

Mitchell, 53, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, finished in 1:01:29. Peterson, 47, from St. Paul, had a time of 1:12:06.

Competitors in the Sprint Division completed a quarter-mile swim, a 14-mile bike ride and a 3-mile run.

Mitchell placed eighth in the swim with a time of 6:49. Tommy Runkle, 15, of Sartell, took first in 5:56. Mitchell was third in the bike competition with a time of 33:01. That race was won by Ben Winge of Watertown, S.D., in 30:38. Mitchell was eighth in the run in 19:59. Runkle won the run in 17:36.

Mitchell is the defending Sprint Division champion. He set a course record of 59:55 last year.

In the women’s division, Peterson had a time of 8:03 in the swim, 41:01 on the bike and 21:08 in the run.

There were 31 men and 17 women in the Olympic Division.

There were 89 men and 74 women in the Sprint Division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green Lake Triathlon

Olympic Division

Men

TOP 10 — (1) Corey Nygaard, Alexandria, 1:53:19 … (2) Riley Burghstahler, Kerkhoven, 2:08:28 … (3) Jay Halliday, Willmar, 2:09:02 … (4) Michael Wente, Minneapolis, 2:09:15 … (5) Mick Quinn, Willmar, 2:10:40 … (6) Jacob Blattner, Sartell, 2:12:38 … (7) Alan Johnson, Hopkins, 2:14:28 … (8) Kirby Johnson, Spicer, 2:15:03 … (9) Doug Larsen, Cold Spring, 2:16:13 … (1) Brian Williams, Sioux Falls, S.D., 2:16:42

Women

TOP 10 — (1) Merilea Osterlund, Rochester, 2:23:37 … (2) Becky Leis, Cold Spring, 2:31:54 … (3) Adrea Jesek, Minnetonka, 2:32:53 … (4) Michelle Gribbon, Duluth, 2:34:39 … (5) Nichole Falls, Marshall, 2:37:19 … (6) Kyrie Jorgenson, Decorah, Iowa, 2:37:39 … (7) Kelly Wencl, Alexandria, 2:43:35 … (8) Nicole Westbrock, Sauk Centre, 2:44:50 … (9) Sandy Stertz, Dassel, 2:49:53 … (1) Ewa Hylandsson, Eagan, 2:51:58

Sprint Division

Men

TOP 10 — (1) Kevin Mitchell, Sioux Falls, S.D., 1:01.29 … (2) Tommy Runkle, Sartell, 1:01:39 … (3) Corbin Deichman, Mankato, 1:01:43 … (4) Sean Pickle, St. Cloud, 1:02:13 … (5) Carson Roehl, St. Bonifacius, 1:03.28 … (6) Ben Winge, Watertown, S.D., 1:03:45 … (7) Joshua McKeag, Brainerd, 1:06.27 … (8) Jonathan De Groot, Prinsburg, 1:07:01 … (9) Josh Sell, Waconia, 1:07:24 … (10) Colin Stemper, Falcon Heights, 1:08:08Women

TOP 10 — (1) Stephanie Peterson, St. Paul, 1:12:06 … (2) Teresa Van Hyfte, Hartford, S.D., 1:15:20 … (3) Jane Hartman, Marshall, 1:18:12 … (4) Kristen Williamson, Willmar, 1:19:03 … (5) Samantha Calvin, Chandler, Ariz., 1:19:55 … (6) Chris Haukos, St. Cloud, 1:20:07 … (7) Mari Steinbach, Montrose, Colo., 1:20:23 … (8) Amy Preusser, Melrose, 1:21:32 … (9) Josie Syverson, Clontarf, 1:21.39 … (10) Kara De Groot, Prinsburg, 1:21:41