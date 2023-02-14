99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hockey: A worthy cause

Minnesota/St. Cloud Warriors in Willmar to raise awareness of disabled veterans

Minnesota Warriors vs. Willmar C-A 021323.001.jpg
Minnesota Warriors - St. Cloud forward Mark Reitter takes a shot on a breakaway against the Willmar Coaches and Alumni on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Willmar Civic Center Arena.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
February 13, 2023 10:33 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar Hockey Association was host to the Minnesota/St. Cloud Warriors men’s hockey team for a charity fundraiser and two-game series on Monday at Willmar Civic Center Arena.

Admission was free and the Minnesota Warriors Ice Hockey program accepted free-will donations.

Minnesota Warriors vs. Willmar C-A 021323.002.jpg
Minnesota Warriors - St. Cloud forward Jesse Wolbeck celebrates his goal with teammates against the Willmar Coaches and Alumni on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Willmar Civic Center Arena.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The event took place to “raise awareness of disabled veterans particularly focused on difficulties with reintegration to civilian life,” according to event organizer Justin Rucks.

Two veteran teams played. The first competed against Willmar Coaches and Alumni for game one. The second took on Willmar Parents for game two.

Minnesota Warriors vs. Willmar C-A 021323.007.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Minnesota Warriors vs. Willmar Coaches and Alumni, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023
Spectators gathered in support of the Minnesota Warriors hockey program, including members of the Willmar WarHawks
February 13, 2023 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Minnesota Warriors vs. Willmar C-A 021323.003.jpg
Minnesota Warriors - St. Cloud goaltender Justin Schommer makes a breakaway save against the Willmar Coaches and Alumni on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Willmar Civic Center Arena.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

There were spectators scattered throughout the arena, including members of the Willmar WarHawks, in support of the Minnesota Warriors program.

The Warriors program “is the only USA Hockey Disabled Warrior program in the state of Minnesota,” according to mnwarriors.com.

Minnesota Warriors vs. Willmar C-A 021323.004.jpg
Minnesota Warriors - St. Cloud forward Kirtland Dordan watches his teammates compete against the Willmar Coaches and Alumni on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Willmar Civic Center Arena.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
