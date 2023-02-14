Hockey: A worthy cause

WILLMAR — The Willmar Hockey Association was host to the Minnesota/St. Cloud Warriors men’s hockey team for a charity fundraiser and two-game series on Monday at Willmar Civic Center Arena.

Admission was free and the Minnesota Warriors Ice Hockey program accepted free-will donations.

Minnesota Warriors - St. Cloud forward Jesse Wolbeck celebrates his goal with teammates against the Willmar Coaches and Alumni on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Willmar Civic Center Arena. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

The event took place to “raise awareness of disabled veterans particularly focused on difficulties with reintegration to civilian life,” according to event organizer Justin Rucks.

Two veteran teams played. The first competed against Willmar Coaches and Alumni for game one. The second took on Willmar Parents for game two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Warriors - St. Cloud goaltender Justin Schommer makes a breakaway save against the Willmar Coaches and Alumni on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Willmar Civic Center Arena. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

There were spectators scattered throughout the arena, including members of the Willmar WarHawks, in support of the Minnesota Warriors program.

The Warriors program “is the only USA Hockey Disabled Warrior program in the state of Minnesota,” according to mnwarriors.com.