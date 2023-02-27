99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Hockey Roundup: Mason City Toros rumble past Willmar WarHawks, 9-4

Mason City jumps out to a 5-2 first-period lead to handle Willmar in an NA3HL game.

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
February 26, 2023 09:49 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa — Cal Levis III had four goals, including three in the first period, to lead the Mason City Toros past the Willmar WarHawks 9-4 on Sunday afternoon.

Levis III, a forward from Rogers, scored 32 seconds into the game and added another first-period goal at 8:12 and then a third at 12:39.

Willmar got goals in the NA3HL West Division game from Gunnar Sibley, Jordan Fields, Spencer Bergman and Chandler Dennis.

The WarHawks have 36 points, two points ahead of the New Ulm Steel, for the fourth and final playoff spot in the West Division.

Willmar wraps up the regular season with three home games: against the Minnesota Loons at 7:10 p.m. Friday, New Ulm at 7:10 p.m. Saturday and the Loons at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Recent hockey coverage:

Mason City 9, Willmar 4

Willmar (17-25-2-0)          2     1     1 — 4
Mason City (29-15-1-0)           5     3     1 — 9

FIRST PERIOD –  (1) MC: Cal Levis III 18 (Hayden Siegel, Logan Schwartzhoff) :32 … (2) MC: Levis III 19 (Matt Kochanowski, Siegel) 8:12 … (3) W: Gunnar Sibley 14 (Tyler Misialek) 9:25 … (4) W: Jordan Fields 3 (Sam Holm, Sibley) 9:59 … (5) MC: Dylan Duckson 9 (Siegel, Levis III) 11:19 … (6) MC: Levis III 20 (Duckson, Schwartzhoff) 12:39 … (7) MC: Zachary Laurila 14 (Dominic Thomas, Marcus Fritel) 16:01. PENALTIES: (1) MC: Colin Hedland (interference-minor, 2 min) :51 … (2) MC: Kochanowski (boarding-minor, 2 min) 3:31 … (3) W: Braydon Buckingham (tripping-minor, 2 min) 13:32 … (4) W: Sam Holm (head contact-minor, 2 min) 16:01.

SECOND PERIOD –  (8) MC: Colten Gerken 2 (Hedland, Carter Newpower) 7:08, PP … (9) MC: Thomas 5 (Hedland, Gerken) 9:03 … (10) W: Spencer Bergman 5 (Blaise Schutt) 10:23 … (11) MC: Levis III 21 (Duckson, Siegel) 13:51. PENALTIES: (5) MC: Hedland (slashing-minor, 2 min) 1:59 … (6) W: Misialek (cross checking-minor, 2 min) 6:35 … (7) W: Luke McCarthy (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 min) 10:23 … (8) MC: Marcus Fritel (slashing-minor, 2 min) 14:27 … (9) MC: Easton Tok (tripping-minor, 2 min) 17:44. 

THIRD PERIOD – (12) MC: David Loahr 9 (Cullen Hogan, Laurila) 12:40 … (13) W: Chandler Dennis 5 (Bergman, Gavin Simon) 13:36. PENALTIES: (10) W: Brady Fairbanks (hooking-minor, 2 min) 6:11 … (11) W: Christian Kankelfritz (interference-minor, 2 min) 9:50 … (12) MC: Dakota Lenz (holding-minor, 2 min) 14:39 … (13) W: Bergman (slashing-minor, 2 min) 17:55 … (14) W: Owen Johnson (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 min) 19:09 … (15) W: McCarthy (cross checking-minor, 2 min) 19:09. 

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: Michael D’Orazio (12:39) 5/9, Zackary Ortolano (47:21) 33/38 … Mason City: Will Kunka 28/32.

