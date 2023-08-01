Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Junior American Legion baseball: Granite Falls hoping for a homefield advantage

Post 69 takes on Rushford in state opener at revamped Richter Field

YME junior Drew Almich makes a throw to first base during a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 4:05 PM

GRANITE FALLS — Granite Falls is set to host its first Junior American Legion Baseball Tournament this weekend.

The 2023 Division II Junior American Legion Baseball Tournament kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday. Granite Falls plays Rushford later in the evening at 7 p.m. As the host, Post 69 earned an automatic bid.

"We're really looking forward to having these teams from around the state come here and play," said Mike Richter, who is the manager of Richter Field and the Granite Falls Kilowatts amateur baseball team. "We have an awesome setting with the Minnesota River.

"Hopefully we can put on a nice three-day tournament for these guys, their families and friends."

And while it is Granite Falls' first time hosting a tournament at the junior American Legion level, it is no stranger to hosting big baseball tournaments.

KMS vs. YME 041823.004.jpg
Yellow Medicine East junior infielder Connor Fagen makes contact with the ball at the plate against Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Kerkhoven.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Granite Falls was a host site for the Minnesota Baseball Association State Amateur Baseball Class B Tournaments in 1989 and 1999.

But as Granite Falls' attention turns to the weekend, it is one that people have put a lot of time and effort in to make it as successful as possible.

Since it was announced that Granite Falls was awarded its bid and would be the host site for 2023, the community has taken strides to renovate Richter Field.

"All these teams that are coming to town are baseball towns too, so now we get to show off Richter Field and what we've done," said Brett Almich, who is a co-head coach for Post 69 and the youth baseball coordinator in Granite Falls. "We get to show people what Richter Field is all about while giving them good hospitality and a fun three days of baseball."

The cost of renovations has exceeded $250,000, according to Almich.

Renovations include new dugouts, concrete, backstops, netting and maintenance of the field itself among many other improvements, including the addition of an indoor facility.

Donations and volunteers within the Granite Falls community have made these renovations possible.

"It takes people who love baseball and people who devote a lot of time to it," Richter said. "Without people like this, none of this would be possible."

There is also an emphasis by Granite Falls to promote the weekend not only as a baseball tournament, but as an American Legion baseball tournament.

"Our county is wonderful at celebrating and honoring our veterans," Almich said. "We've got a very unique situation of having the kids play baseball, but also have them understand it's American Legion baseball — why that's important and why we have the freedom to play baseball."

As for the play on the field, Almich hopes Granite Falls can manufacture a win. One win would guarantee Post 69 three games throughout the weekend.

Almich also understands the competition that is coming into town and knows Post 69 will need to play at its best to secure a win.

"We have to play out of our minds and have a little bit of luck go our way to win three games in a row," Almich said. "That's just the reality of it."

Granite Falls will be led by Drew Almich and Connor Fagen on the mound. Drew Almich was a 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Honorable Mention and helped Yellow Medicine East to the Class A state tournament for the first time in program history this spring.

Drew Almich, Drew Monson and Gage Wilke are Post 69's top hitters this summer and are mainstay producers in the Granite Falls lineup.

"The goal will be to throw strikes, field balls and have some timely hitting," Brett Almich said. "These teams in the tournament can all hit, so if we don't field well it will be a long day."

Tournament schedule

Friday

Game 1: Luverne vs. Le Suer-Henderson, 11 a.m.
Game 2: Parkers Prairie vs. Montevideo, 1:30 p.m.
Game 3: Morris vs. Esko, 4 p.m.
Game 4: Granite Falls vs. Rushford, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Game 5 (consolation semifinal 1): Losers of Games 1/2, 11 a.m.
Game 6 (consolation semifinal 2): Losers of Games 3/4, 1:30 p.m.
Game 7 (semifinal 1): Winners of Games 1/2, 4 p.m.
Game 8 (semifinal 2): Winners of Games 3/4, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday

Game 9 (consolation championship): Winners of Games 5/6, 10 a.m.
Game 10 (third place): Losers of Games 7/8, 12:30 p.m.
Game 11 (championship): Winners of Games 7/8, 3 p.m.

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
