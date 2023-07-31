Junior American Legion baseball: Montevideo makes its way back to state

MONTEVIDEO — The Montevideo Junior American Legion baseball team clinched the South Central Sub State championship on Saturday, earning a return berth to the state tournament.

Post 380 beat Madison 3-2 in eight innings in the championship game, enabling Montevideo to win its 32nd straight game dating back to last season. Post 380 is the defending state champion.

Post 380 plays Parkers Prairie at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Other first-round state tournament games Friday have: LeSueur-Henderson playing Luverne at 11 a.m., Morris vs. Esko at 4 p.m. and Rushford vs. Granite Falls at 7 p.m.

Against Madison, Gannon Reidinger got the complete-game victory, striking out 12 and walking one. He allowed five hits and no earned runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Gunlogson went 2-for-4 with a walk and Brendan Koosmann was 2-for-4 with a run for Montevideo.

For Madison, Davis Patzer was 2-for-4 with a run.

Montevideo led 2-0 after three innings. But, Madison picked up single runs in the fourth and seventh innings to tie it up before Montevideo scored the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.

Montevideo 3, Madison 2

Madison 000 100 10-2 5 2

Montevideo 101 000 01-3 7 2

Hitting - Madison: Tyler Erp 1-4, Davis Patzer 2-4 r, Landon Weber 1-3, Brock Bjornjeld 1-2 r rbi 2b… Montevideo: Ben Gunlogson 2-4 bb, Griffin Epema 0-2 r sb-2 bb-2, Gannon Reidinger 1-4 rbi sb bb, Brody Dack 1-4 rbi sb, Sam Knoop 1-4, Brendan Koosmann 2-4 r, Jackson Koenen 0-2 r bb, Jaden Hendrickson 0-2 bb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Madison: Dylan Keimig 5.2-4-2-1-4-3, Matthew Arndt (L) 2-3-1-1-3-2 … Montevideo: Reidinger (W) 8-5-2-0-1-12

Morris 8, NLS 2

The New London-Spicer Wildcats lost to Morris Post 29 in the North Central Sub-State championship at Watkins.

Morris scored four and three runs in the fifth and sixth innings to storm past the Wildcats.

NLS had possession of the lead for half of an inning. Garret White hit an RBI single and Brayden Skindelien scored off a balk to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead midway through the fifth inning. He finished the game 2-for-4, adding a double.

ADVERTISEMENT

Post 29’s first run came in the fourth inning. Jack Kehoe hit an RBI sacrifice fly to bring home Ozzy Jerome.

Jerome, Kehoe, Riley Asmus and Drew Huebner each had multi-hit games for Morris.

Jerome went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, three runs, two RBIs, a stolen base and a walk.

Kehoe was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Asmus batted 2-for-3 with two runs and a walk. Huebner hit 2-for-3 with an RBI, one stolen base and a walk.

NLS finishes the summer with an 11-6 record. Morris plays Esko at 4 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the 2023 Division II state tournament in Granite Falls.

NLS 000 020 0-2 4 1

Morris 000 143 x-8 12 0

Hitting - NLS: Brayden Skindelien 2-4 r 2b, Garret White 1-4 rbi, Blake Schultz 0-1 sb bb-2, Logan Swenson 0-2 bb, Rylan Shimek 0-2 bb, Cole Laughlin 1-1, Andres Rojas 0-1 r … Morris: Riley Asmus 2-3 r-2 bb, Andrew Marty 1-3 r rbi, Ozzy Jerome 2-3 r-3 rbi-2 2b-2 sb bb, Drew Huebner 2-3 rbi sb bb, Jack Kehoe 2-3 rbi-2, Justin Giese 1-3, Jackson Hallman 1-3 r 2b, Alex Asmus 1-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Skindelien (L) 5.2-11-8-8-2-6, Swenson 0.1-1-0-0-1-0 … Morris: Stats unavailable