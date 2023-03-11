6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Junior hockey: Granite City Lumberjacks power past Willmar WarHawks, 7-1

Granite City picks up 3 power-play goals in the 3rd period to win Game 1 of the best-of-3 NA3HL Fraser Cup series

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
March 10, 2023 11:12 PM

SAUK RAPIDS — The Granite City Lumberjacks broke open a close game with three power-play goals in the third period to beat the Willmar WarHawks 7-1 on Friday night.

It was the first game of their best-of-three series in the NA3HL Fraser Cup playoffs and was played at the Armadillo Deck Sports Arena.

Granite City (40-6-1-1) got power-play goals from Zak Kennett, Jacob McPartland and Kyle Mortenson to turn a 3-1 lead into a rout.

Willmar (20-26-2-0) trailed 2-0 in the second period when Michael Sweetland scored with an assist from Hudson Zinda to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The WarHawks were called for nine penalties totaling 81 minutes. The Lumberjacks had four penalties for eight minutes.

The teams resume their series at 7:10 p.m. Saturday at the Willmar Civic Center Arena. A third game, if needed, is 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Sauk Rapids.

Recent hockey coverage:

Granite City 7, Willmar 1

Willmar (20-26-2-0)                 0     1     0 — 1
Granite City (40-6-1-1)           1     2     4 — 7

FIRST PERIOD –  (1) GC: Tucker Skime (Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth) 11:06. PENALTIES: (1) GC: AJ Schemenauer (cross-checking-minor, 2 min) 19:44.

SECOND PERIOD –  (2) GC: Jacob McPartland (Zak Kennett) 9:51 … (3) W: Michael Sweetland (Hudson Zinda) 10:46 … (4) W: Paul Hulgen (Kyle Mortenson) 12:18. PENALTIES: (2) GC: Kennett (tripping-minor, 2 min) 5:38 … (3) W: Luke McCarthy (checking from behind-minor, 2 min) 13:58 … (4) W: McCarthy (checking from behind-misconduct, 10 min) 13:58 … (5) W: Jake Hosszu (charging-major, 5 min) 18:35 … (6) Hosszu (charging, ejection, 20 min) 18:35 … (7) W: Hosszu (abuse of official-game misconduct, 20 min) 18:35.

THIRD PERIOD – (5) GC: Kennett (unassisted) 3:35, PP …. (6) GC: McPartland (Kennett) 3:49, PP … (7) GC: Kyle Mortenson (unassisted) 5:32., PP … (8) GC: Kennett (Bielenberg-Howarth) 7:21. PENALTIES: (8) W: Sweetland (roughing-minor, 2 min) 4:33 … (9) W: Sweetland (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 min) 4:33 … (10) W: Spencer Bergman (unsportsmanlike conduct, 10 min) 7:21 … (11) W: Brady Fairbanks (roughing-minor, 2 min) 17:13 … (12) GC: Reed Hanus (roughing-minor, 2 min) 17:13 … (13) GC: Nolan Widman (hooking-minor, 2 min) 17:34.

GOALIES– Willmar: Zackary Ortolano … Granite City: Ryan Lehet

