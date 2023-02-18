99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Junior hockey: Loons stun WarHawks, 7-3

Minnesota scores 3 shorthanded goals, including the last 7 of the game, to beat Willmar

Willmar WarHawks logo
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
February 17, 2023 10:41 PM

BREEZY POINT — The Minnesota Loons stormed back against Willmar, scoring seven unanswered goals to defeat the WarHawks 7-3 in an NA3HL game Friday at Breezy Point Hockey Center.

Willmar held a 3-1 lead into the third period. The WarHawks got a power-play goal from Spencer Bergman and an even-strength goal from Gunnar Sibley in the first period. Michael Sweetland scored a short-handed goal at 5:19 of the second period.

Minnesota tied the contest at 3-3 with two short-handed goals from Jamison St. Clair at 10:52 and Jack Hanson at 11:10 of the third period.

The Loons went on to add four more goals, including one on the man advantage and a third short-handed goal.

Hanson finished the night with two goals and an assist. His second came on the power play.

Eleven skaters recorded at least one point for Minnesota in its comeback victory.

Willmar (16-23-2-0) plays the Minnesota Loons at 7:10 p.m. Saturday at Willmar Civic Center Arena.

Minnesota 7, Willmar 3

Willmar (16-23-2-0)                2     1     0 — 3
Minnesota (12-26-1-1)           0     1     6 — 7

FIRST PERIOD –  (1) W: Spencer Bergman (Luke McCarthy, Christian Kankelfritz), 12:20 PP … (2) Gunnar Sibley (unassisted), 17:01. PENALTIES: (1) W: James Leach (tripping-minor), 5:05 … (2) MN: Willem Kerr (tripping-minor), 11:18 … (3) MN: Kerr (roughing-minor), 13:14 … (4) W: Tyler Misialek (slashing-minor), 14:19 … (5) MN: Sebastian Schuehle (roughing-minor), 18:59 … (6) W: McCarthy (roughing-minor), 18:59.
SECOND PERIOD –  (3) W: Michael Sweetland (Michael D’Orazio), 5:19 SH … (4) MN: Armando Rojo Bolton (Landon Thiessen), 18:28. PENALTIES: (7) W: Kankelfritz (roughing-minor), 3:21.
THIRD PERIOD – (5) MN: Jamison St. Clair (Gavyn Lund), 10:52 SH … (6) MN: Jack Hanson (unassisted), 11:10 SH … (7) MN: Kyler Couture (St. Clair, Lund), 13:19 … (8) MN: Hanson (unassisted), 16:26 PP … (9) MN: Jack Kritzeck (unassisted), 16:51 … (10) MN: Jacob Behnke (Evan Fritze), 18:07 SH. PENALTIES: (8) W: Hudson Zinda (slashing-minor), 7:21 … (9) MN: Fritze (slashing-minor), 7:21 … (10) MN: Cooper Brackett (unsportsmanlike-conduct), 7:21 … (11) MN: Kritzeck (too many men-minor), 13:11 … (12) MN: Holden Pratt (roughing-minor), 13:11 … (13) W: Nik Johnson (slashing-minor), 13:11 … (14) MN: St. Clair (tripping-minor), 13:52 … (15) W: Vincent Lucio (tripping-minor), 15:56 … (16) MN: Hanson (unsportsmanlike conduct-minor), 16:51 … (17) MN: Couture (tripping-minor), 17:34.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: D’Orazio 35/42 … Minnesota: Matthew Ryynanen 26/29

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
