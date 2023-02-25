99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Junior hockey: Minnesota Loons blank Willmar WarHawks, 3-0

Jack Kritzeck scores a pair of goals for Minnesota in its win over Willmar

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
February 24, 2023 10:49 PM

BREEZY POINT — The Minnesota Loons beat the Willmar WarHawks with a 3-0 victory on Friday in an NA3HL game at Breezy Point Hockey Center.

Jack Kritzeck scored the Loons’ game-winning goal at 7:36 of the second period. Minnesota added a pair of empty-net insurance goals at 18:51 and 19:41 of the third period.

Kritzeck added his second goal of the night and Jack Hanson cemented the Loons’ win with the team’s second empty-net goal.

WarHawks goaltender Zackary Ortolano made 21 saves on 22 shots faced.

Willmar (17-24-2-0) plays the Mason City Toros at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in Mason City, Iowa.

FIRST PERIOD –  No scoring. PENALTIES: (1) W: Chandler Dennis (roughing-minor), 14:12 … (2) W: Troy Landschoot (cross checking-minor), 16:30.

SECOND PERIOD –  (1) MN: Jack Kritzeck (Holden Pratt), 7:36. PENALTIES: (3) MN: Jack Hanson (cross checking-minor), 8:12 … (4) MN: Pratt (tripping-minor), 11:32 … (5) W: Christian Kankelfritz (interference-minor), 15:37.

THIRD PERIOD – (2) MN: Kritzeck (unassisted), 18:51 EN … (3) MN: Hanson (unassisted, 19:41 EN. PENALTIES: (6) MN: George Moore (holding-minor), 1:44 … (7) W: Nik Johnson (roughing-minor), 6:05 … (8) W: Owen Johnston (tripping-minor), 6:05 … (9) MN: Willem Kerr (unsportsmanlike conduct-minor), 6:05 … (10) MN: George Moore (roughing-minor), 6:05 … (11) W: Braydon Buckingham (tripping-minor), 13:02 … (12) MN: Josiah Lambers (kneeing-minor), 15:49 … (13) W: Luke McCarthy (cross checking-minor), 19:41 … (14) W: McCarthy (unsportsmanlike conduct - 10-min misconduct), 19:41 … (15) W: Michael Sweetland (fighting-major), 19:41 … (16) W: Sweetland (game misconduct-fighting), 19:41 (17) W: Sweetland (fighitng under five minutes-game misconduct)… (18) MN: Hanson (fighting-major), 19:41 … (19) MN: Hanson (game misconduct-fighting), 19:41 … (20) Hanson (fighting under five-minutes-game misconduct) … (21) MN: Pratt (roughing-minor), 19:41.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: Zackary Ortolano 21/22 … MN Loons: Matthew Ryynanen 33/33

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
