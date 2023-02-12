99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Junior hockey: Misialek leads WarHawks to victory

Forward’s hat trick helps Willmar beat Granite City, 5-2

Willmar WarHawks logo
Willmar WarHawks logo
Contributed / Willmar WarHawks
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
February 12, 2023 05:30 PM

WILLMAR — Tyler Misialek notched a hat trick to help Willmar defeat Granite City 5-2 to split the home-and-home NA3HL series on Saturday at Willmar Civic Center Arena.

Misialek potted a pair of goals in the first period at 9:17 and 13:17, the latter proved to be the game-winning goal, shorthanded. His third goal of the game came at 14:35 of the second period to give the WarHawks a 5-0 lead into the third period.

Misialek, from Fargo, North Dakota, has 14 goals and 10 assists in 34 games. His 14 goals beats his 13 mark from the 2021-22 season with the WarHawks.

Nik Johnson and Hudson Zinda recorded the other two goals for Willmar. Johnson’s tally came at 10:28 of the first period and Zinda’s came at 7:53 of the second period.

Zinda, from Andover, has two goals and six assists in six games since joining the WarHawks on Jan. 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zackary Ortolano stopped 32 shots on 34 shots faced to earn his fourth win. He holds a 4-2-1-0 record between the pipes this season.

Willmar plays the Mason City Toros at 7:10 p.m. Thursday at Willmar Civic Center Arena.

NA3HL

Willmar 5, Granite City 2

Granite City (34-4-0-1)           0     0     2 — 2
Willmar (16-21-2-0)                3     2     0 — 5

FIRST PERIOD –  (1) W: Tyler Misialek (Gunnar Sibley, Sam Holm), 9:17 … (2) W: Nik Johnson (Owen Johnston, Rory Smith), 10:28 … (3) W: Misialek (Gavin Simon), 13:17 SH. PENALTIES: (1) GC: Jacob McPartland (high sticking-minor), 4:43 … (2) W: Holm (interference-minor), 12:09 … (3) W: Misialek (roughing-minor), 17:47.

SECOND PERIOD –  (4) W: Hudson Zinda (Luke McCarthy), 7:53 … (5) W: Misialek (Sibley), 14:35. PENALTIES: (4) GC: Tucker Skime (checking from behind-minor), 3:23 … (5) GC: Nolan Widman (roughing-double minor), 9:04 … (6) GC: Widman (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 minute misconduct), 9:04 … (7) W: Jake Hosszu (roughing-double minor), 9:04 … (8) W: Hosszu (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 minute misconduct), 9:04 … (9) GC: Paul Cassin (roughing-minor), 10:05 … (10) GC: Kyle Mortenson (roughing-double minor), 10:05 … (11) GC: Mortenson (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 minute misconduct), 10:05 … (12) GC: Tucker Skime (roughing-double minor), 10:05 … (13) GC: Skime (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 minute misconduct), 10:05 … (14) W: Braydon Buckingham (roughing-double minor), 10:05 … (15) W: Buckingham (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 minute misconduct), 10:05 … (16) W: Christian Kankelfritz (roughing-double minor), 10:05 … (17) W: Kankelfritz (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 minute misconduct), 10:05 … (18) W: Luke McCarthy (roughing-double minor), 10:05 … (19) W: McCarthy (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 minute misconduct), 10:05 … (20) GC: Jake Lange (fighting-major), 16:04 … (21) GC: Lange (aggressor-game misconduct), 16:04.

THIRD PERIOD – (6) GC: Reed Hanus (Tanner Brouwer, Parker Mitchell), 5:28 PP … (7) GC: Skime (McPartland, Mortenson), 19:19. PENALTIES: (22) W: Hosszu (checking from behind-minor), 4:15 … (23) W: Misialek (boarding-minor), 14:15.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Granite City: Paul Cassin 30/35 … Home: Zackary Ortolano 32/34

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
WCT.s.willmarwarhockey.jpg
Sports
Junior hockey: WarHawks win big over Minnesota
March 05, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar WarHawks logo
Sports
Junior hockey: Willmar WarHawks knock off Minnesota Loons on final weekend
March 03, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS sophomore Isaiah Nelson, right, tries to set up a pin on St. Francis' Kyler Sherk during their 113AA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Sports
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 3, 2023
March 03, 2023 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown