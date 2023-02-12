Junior hockey: Misialek leads WarHawks to victory

WILLMAR — Tyler Misialek notched a hat trick to help Willmar defeat Granite City 5-2 to split the home-and-home NA3HL series on Saturday at Willmar Civic Center Arena.

Misialek potted a pair of goals in the first period at 9:17 and 13:17, the latter proved to be the game-winning goal, shorthanded. His third goal of the game came at 14:35 of the second period to give the WarHawks a 5-0 lead into the third period.

Misialek, from Fargo, North Dakota, has 14 goals and 10 assists in 34 games. His 14 goals beats his 13 mark from the 2021-22 season with the WarHawks.

Nik Johnson and Hudson Zinda recorded the other two goals for Willmar. Johnson’s tally came at 10:28 of the first period and Zinda’s came at 7:53 of the second period.

Zinda, from Andover, has two goals and six assists in six games since joining the WarHawks on Jan. 27.

Zackary Ortolano stopped 32 shots on 34 shots faced to earn his fourth win. He holds a 4-2-1-0 record between the pipes this season.

Willmar plays the Mason City Toros at 7:10 p.m. Thursday at Willmar Civic Center Arena.

NA3HL

Willmar 5, Granite City 2

Granite City (34-4-0-1) 0 0 2 — 2

Willmar (16-21-2-0) 3 2 0 — 5

FIRST PERIOD – (1) W: Tyler Misialek (Gunnar Sibley, Sam Holm), 9:17 … (2) W: Nik Johnson (Owen Johnston, Rory Smith), 10:28 … (3) W: Misialek (Gavin Simon), 13:17 SH. PENALTIES: (1) GC: Jacob McPartland (high sticking-minor), 4:43 … (2) W: Holm (interference-minor), 12:09 … (3) W: Misialek (roughing-minor), 17:47.

SECOND PERIOD – (4) W: Hudson Zinda (Luke McCarthy), 7:53 … (5) W: Misialek (Sibley), 14:35. PENALTIES: (4) GC: Tucker Skime (checking from behind-minor), 3:23 … (5) GC: Nolan Widman (roughing-double minor), 9:04 … (6) GC: Widman (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 minute misconduct), 9:04 … (7) W: Jake Hosszu (roughing-double minor), 9:04 … (8) W: Hosszu (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 minute misconduct), 9:04 … (9) GC: Paul Cassin (roughing-minor), 10:05 … (10) GC: Kyle Mortenson (roughing-double minor), 10:05 … (11) GC: Mortenson (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 minute misconduct), 10:05 … (12) GC: Tucker Skime (roughing-double minor), 10:05 … (13) GC: Skime (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 minute misconduct), 10:05 … (14) W: Braydon Buckingham (roughing-double minor), 10:05 … (15) W: Buckingham (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 minute misconduct), 10:05 … (16) W: Christian Kankelfritz (roughing-double minor), 10:05 … (17) W: Kankelfritz (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 minute misconduct), 10:05 … (18) W: Luke McCarthy (roughing-double minor), 10:05 … (19) W: McCarthy (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 minute misconduct), 10:05 … (20) GC: Jake Lange (fighting-major), 16:04 … (21) GC: Lange (aggressor-game misconduct), 16:04.

THIRD PERIOD – (6) GC: Reed Hanus (Tanner Brouwer, Parker Mitchell), 5:28 PP … (7) GC: Skime (McPartland, Mortenson), 19:19. PENALTIES: (22) W: Hosszu (checking from behind-minor), 4:15 … (23) W: Misialek (boarding-minor), 14:15.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Granite City: Paul Cassin 30/35 … Home: Zackary Ortolano 32/34