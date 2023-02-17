99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Junior Hockey: Special teams leads Mason City Toros over Willmar WarHawks

Mason City scores power-play and shorthanded goals to beat Willmar 5-4

Willmar WarHawks logo
Willmar WarHawks logo
Contributed / Willmar WarHawks
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
February 16, 2023 10:43 PM

WILLMAR — A pair of special-teams goals helped the Mason City Toros hold off the Willmar WarHawks.

Mason City moves to 26-14-1-0 following a 5-4 victory over Willmar on Thursday at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.

The WarHawks drop to 16-22-2-0.

Spencer Bergman and Christian Kankelfritz both scored two goals for the WarHawks. Bergman is from Detroit Lakes and Kankelfritz is from Fargo, North Dakota.

Up 2-1 in the second period, Carter Newpower scored a power-play goal for the Toros at 8 minutes, 37 seconds. After Bergman responded 21 seconds later, Mason City retook the momentum with a short-handed goal by Cal Levis III at 12:01.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Kunka made 29 saves for the Toros. He played the 2021-22 season with the WarHawks and also appeared in three games for Willmar this season before going to Mason City.

Willmar plays the Minnesota Loons at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Breezy Point. The Loons and WarHawks play again at 7:10 p.m. Saturday in Willmar.

Recent hockey coverage:

NA3HL

Mason City 5, Willmar 4

Mason City (26-14-1-0)          1     3     1 — 5
Willmar (16-22-2-0)                1     1     2 — 4
FIRST PERIOD –  (1) MC: Zachary Laurila 12 (Colten Gerken), 2:39 … (2) W: Spencer Bergman 2 (Jordan Fields, Gavin Simon), 14:09. PENALTIES: (1) MC: Hayden Siegel (roughing-minor, 2 min), 11:22 … (2) MC: Siegel (roughing-minor, 2 min), 16:34 … (3) W: Fields (boarding-minor, 2 min), 19:36.
SECOND PERIOD –  (3) MC: Cullen Hogan 18 (Carter Newpower), 5:12 … (4) MC: Newpower 18 (Hogan), 8:37 PP … (5) W: Bergman 3 (Nik Johnson, Owen Johnston), 8:58 … (6) MC: Cal Levis III 16 (unassisted), 12:01 SH. PENALTIES: (4) W: Vincent Lucio (interference-minor, 2 min), 8:33 … (5) MC: Gerken, served by Nolan Christy (roughing-minor, 2 min), 10:55 … (6) MC: Gerken (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 min misconduct), 10:55 … (7) MC: Laurila (high sticking-minor, 2 min), 14:21.
THIRD PERIOD – (7) W: Christian Kankelfritz 6 (unassisted), 6:32 … (8) MC: Marcus Fritel 4 (Dominic Thomas), 14:15 … (9) W: Kankelfritz 7 (Fields, Tyler Misialek), 18:28. PENALTIES: (8) MC: Hogan (unsportsmanlike conduct-minor, 2 min), 19:59 … (9) W: Luke McCarthy (slashing-minor, 2 min), 19:59.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Mason City: Will Kunka 29/33 … Willmar: Zackary Ortolano 32/36.

What To Read Next
WCT.s.willmarwarhockey.jpg
Sports
Junior hockey: WarHawks win big over Minnesota
March 05, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar WarHawks logo
Sports
Junior hockey: Willmar WarHawks knock off Minnesota Loons on final weekend
March 03, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS sophomore Isaiah Nelson, right, tries to set up a pin on St. Francis' Kyler Sherk during their 113AA match at Day 1 of the state wrestling championships Friday, March 3, 2023 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Sports
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 3, 2023
March 03, 2023 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown