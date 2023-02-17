Junior Hockey: Special teams leads Mason City Toros over Willmar WarHawks

WILLMAR — A pair of special-teams goals helped the Mason City Toros hold off the Willmar WarHawks.

Mason City moves to 26-14-1-0 following a 5-4 victory over Willmar on Thursday at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.

The WarHawks drop to 16-22-2-0.

Spencer Bergman and Christian Kankelfritz both scored two goals for the WarHawks. Bergman is from Detroit Lakes and Kankelfritz is from Fargo, North Dakota.

Up 2-1 in the second period, Carter Newpower scored a power-play goal for the Toros at 8 minutes, 37 seconds. After Bergman responded 21 seconds later, Mason City retook the momentum with a short-handed goal by Cal Levis III at 12:01.

Will Kunka made 29 saves for the Toros. He played the 2021-22 season with the WarHawks and also appeared in three games for Willmar this season before going to Mason City.

Willmar plays the Minnesota Loons at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Breezy Point. The Loons and WarHawks play again at 7:10 p.m. Saturday in Willmar.

NA3HL

Mason City 5, Willmar 4

Mason City (26-14-1-0) 1 3 1 — 5

Willmar (16-22-2-0) 1 1 2 — 4

FIRST PERIOD – (1) MC: Zachary Laurila 12 (Colten Gerken), 2:39 … (2) W: Spencer Bergman 2 (Jordan Fields, Gavin Simon), 14:09. PENALTIES: (1) MC: Hayden Siegel (roughing-minor, 2 min), 11:22 … (2) MC: Siegel (roughing-minor, 2 min), 16:34 … (3) W: Fields (boarding-minor, 2 min), 19:36.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) MC: Cullen Hogan 18 (Carter Newpower), 5:12 … (4) MC: Newpower 18 (Hogan), 8:37 PP … (5) W: Bergman 3 (Nik Johnson, Owen Johnston), 8:58 … (6) MC: Cal Levis III 16 (unassisted), 12:01 SH. PENALTIES: (4) W: Vincent Lucio (interference-minor, 2 min), 8:33 … (5) MC: Gerken, served by Nolan Christy (roughing-minor, 2 min), 10:55 … (6) MC: Gerken (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 min misconduct), 10:55 … (7) MC: Laurila (high sticking-minor, 2 min), 14:21.

THIRD PERIOD – (7) W: Christian Kankelfritz 6 (unassisted), 6:32 … (8) MC: Marcus Fritel 4 (Dominic Thomas), 14:15 … (9) W: Kankelfritz 7 (Fields, Tyler Misialek), 18:28. PENALTIES: (8) MC: Hogan (unsportsmanlike conduct-minor, 2 min), 19:59 … (9) W: Luke McCarthy (slashing-minor, 2 min), 19:59.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Mason City: Will Kunka 29/33 … Willmar: Zackary Ortolano 32/36.