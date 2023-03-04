99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports

Junior hockey: Willmar WarHawks knock off Minnesota Loons on final weekend

Willmar's 7-3 win includes a big NA3HL West Division game at home with the New Ulm Steel

Willmar WarHawks logo
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
March 03, 2023 10:55 PM

WILLMAR — A four-goal splurge in the second period lifted the Willmar WarHawks to a 7-3 NA3HL victory over the Minnesota Loons on Friday.

A pair of goals by Nik Johnson opened the second-period scoring for the WarHawks, who were tied 1-1 through the first period. Johnson, a forward from Minneapolis, has six goals and seven assists in 41 games this season.

Tyler Misialek also had a pair of goals for Willmar, his 14th and 15th of the season. He’s a forward from Fargo, North Dakota, who also has 14 assists in 40 games.

Willmar is tied for fourth place in the West Division with New Ulm. Each team has 36 points. The top four teams advance to the playoffs. No. 1 Granite City, No. 2 Alexandria and No. 3 Mason City already have clinched playoff spots.

Willmar plays the New Ulm Steel at 7:10 p.m. Saturday in Willmar. The WarHawks then wrap up the regular season at 5 p.m. Sunday in Willmar against the Minnesota Loons.

Recent hockey coverage:

Willmar 7,Minnesota 3

Minnesota (13-29-1-1)          1     0     2 — 3
Willmar (17-25-2-0)                1     4     2 — 7

FIRST PERIOD –  (1) W: Gunnar Sibley 15 (Jordan Fields, Nik Johnson) :25 … (2) M: Armando Rojo Bolton 2 (Willem Kerr) 16:16. PENALTIES: (1) M: Jamison Allen (interference-minor, 2 min) 13:01 … (2) M: Holden Pratt (holding-minor, 2 min) 17:11.

SECOND PERIOD –  (3) W: Nik Johnson 5 (Hudson Zinda) 5:18 … (4) W: Johnson 6 (Gaborik Olson) 7:42 … (5) W: Chandler Dennis 6 (Spencer Bergman) 9:05 … (6) W: Tyler Misialek 14 (Christian Kankelfritz) 10:22. PENALTIES: (3) W: Gavin Simon (slashing-minor, 2 min) 11:31 … (4) W: Jordan Fields (roughing-minor, 2 min) 12:34 … (4) M: Kerr (slashing-minor, 2 min) 12:52 … (5) W: Misialek (roughing-minor, 2 min) 14:42.

THIRD PERIOD – (7) M: Cooper Brackett 5 (unassisted) 9:18, SH … (8) W: Olson 1 (unassisted) 9:35, PP … (9) W: Misialek 15 (Gunnar Sibley) 10:19, PP … (10) M: Evan Fritze 6 (unassisted) 13:37, PP. PENALTIES: (6) W: Olson (slashing-minor, 2 min) 5:12 … (7) W: Vincent Lucio (cross checking-minor, 2 min) 6:42 … (8) M: Josiah Lambers (roughing-minor, 2 min) 8:04 … (9) M: Kerr (roughing-minor, 2 min) 10:31 … (10) W: Bergman (roughing-minor, 2 min) 10:31 … (11) W: Zinda (cross checking-minor, 2 min) 12:37 … (12) M: Sebastian Schuehle (roughing-double minor, 4 min) 15:57.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Minnesota: William Kelly (29:03 TOI) 14/17, Matthew Ryynanen (30:55) 17/20 … Willmar: Zackary Ortolano 23/26 

